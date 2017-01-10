logo
mobile-logo
this just in
Yarns

15 Comments
patterns, Potpourri, Yarns

33 Comments
Potpourri, Recipes

2 Comments
what's your fancy?
play with the latest
yarns
learn about
tools
travel to
festivals and events
explore
helpful tutorials
enjoy
free patterns
see what
books we're reading
clara's favorites

6 Comments

0 Comments

2 Comments

Join us
Follow Clara's adventures! Learn about yarns, books, needles, gadgets, events, techniques, and people. Thoughtful insight from a trusted voice.

yarn reviews

Every region leaves its mark on those who live there, whether they're animals or humans. While the cashmere most of

15 Comments

As a proud resident of a state whose temperatures can stay below freezing for up to half the year, I

33 Comments

First came Shelter, launched in 2010—and then Loft the following year. Quarry completed the trilogy. All three of the core Brooklyn

9 Comments
more yarns
how-tos

As a proud resident of a state whose temperatures can stay below freezing for up to half the year, I

33 Comments

How do you keep that spark alive? You know, the one that drove you to knit in the first place, that

1 Comment

The day I completed my first sock was a day of liberation. For years I'd been mystified by socks, never

4 Comments
more how-tos
tools

The principle underlying knitting is simple: You use two pointed sticks to pull loops of string through one another. But

0 Comments

You could say that Julie Weisenberger has a thing for gadgets. The creative brain behind the knitwear design line Cocoknits, Julie

0 Comments

Sometimes the most useful tools are also the simplest. They have no moving parts, they require no batteries or clamps.

0 Comments
more tools

Stay in the loop!

recent
About
also from clara
Knitlandia
The Yarn Whisperer
The Knitter's Book of Yarn
The Knitter's Book of Socks
The Knitter's Book of Wool
craftsy classes
Instagram
travels

I've always dreamed of seeing London in December. When I heard news that Pompom was having a Christmas party and

0 Comments

The 2015 Knitter's Review Retreat Canandaigua, NY November 12-15, 2015 A funny thing happens when you bring knitters together. Create a space—a comfortable,

2 Comments
more adventures
Books

We have loads of superb mitten books, the best of which tend to focus on a

5 Comments

Kate Atherley has long served as the technical editor of Knitty.com, the oldest and largest

0 Comments

I'm strangely smitten with Stina Tiselius' new collection of knitted potholder patterns. Potholders, you say? I

0 Comments

In the world of teams, few are as prolific and popular as the dynamic Swedish/Norwegian

0 Comments
more books
About
Founded in 2000 and written by Clara Parkes, Knitter's Review explores the yarns, tools, books, events, techniques, and people who shape our knitting experience. Here you'll find current adventures as well as the best from the archives.
praise
". . . for the knitting community what Cook's Illustrated is for chefs and foodies." - Folio Magazine
contact
follow
Copyright © 2000-2017 Clara H. Parkes. All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce is required.