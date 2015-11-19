A Great Gathering: The 2015 Knitter’s Review Retreat

The 2015 Knitter’s Review Retreat
Canandaigua, NY
November 12-15, 2015
A funny thing happens when you bring knitters together. Create a space—a comfortable, safe, and welcoming place that’s removed from the daily routine, from every reminder of what we should be doing—and slowly we relax, we bloom. We see and feel and think outside that daily bubble. We glimpse what could be, who we really are.
I’ve watched it happen every November for 14 years, long enough to prove to me that it isn’t just an anomaly. The gathering in question is the Knitter’s Review Retreat, and the latest one took place last weekend at the Inn on the Lake in Canandaigua, New York.
Much of the gathering feels like magic, though other parts do follow a rather simple formula. Because I’ve received many requests for advice on how to start a gathering, I would like to offer up the following simple recipe for a successful knitting retreat of your own.
It begins with a lake, a mountain, any wide open space, sparkly or brisk, bright or moody, that invites gazing and contemplation. In our case, that lake was Lake Canandaigua.
Make sure people understand that bunny slippers are welcome. Vicious attack bunny slippers get bonus points.
Next, you must have a fireplace around which people can gather—as well as comfortable furniture on which they can sprawl.
Immediately set aside one centrally located table for the swift and ballwinder. These are critical tools that will get steady use throughout the weekend.
Agreed, nobody goes to a knitting retreat for the food, but it’s a bonus. Make sure you choose a place that has a good chef. In our case, the Inn on the Lake restaurant went above and beyond the call of duty on Saturday night when they prepared my favorite annual tradition, the pre-Thanksgiving Thanksgiving dinner.
Make sure there’s a bartender handy. I still remember the first year we were at an inn that had an actual bar. They had (oh so foolishly) assumed that all knitters were meek and mild-mannered, that we sat and sipped tea and didn’t even own a corkscrew. Now we keep the staff busy all weekend. Many of us were on a first-name basis with the bartenders by the end of the weekend. Being so close to the Finger Lakes wine region didn’t hurt, either.
You’ll also need place to set out the baked goods. Experience has shown me that knitters often are excellent cooks and bakers and candy makers. Put out a call for that cherished family recipe, and you’ll have a table groaning with goodies in no time.
Give people an opportunity to be generous. Nobody responds to a call for help quite like knitters. We asked for hats, which would be divvied up among a selection of charities that attendees got to nominate.
Select the smartest, most generous and inspiring people you can.
Find compatible teachers who are willing to share themselves not just in the classroom but all weekend long, who will join in the meals, get giddy in the market, laugh and share during the evening program and, in the case of Lorilee Beltman (above left, with her back to us), even bring games with them and play with people after hours.
Treat these teachers well. Give them extra time to relax. In their own room. (Yes, teachers are often expected to share rooms, which are only comped by the event if a full day of classes has been taught.) Be generous. These are the hardest-working people in the knitting world. Love them, and they will love you back. We were lucky to be joined by Nancy Marchant, Lorilee Beltman, Bristol Ivy, and Amy Herzog, and our brains are so much happier because of them.
This is an important one: Give people chance to show off their handknits. Forget the folks at work (unless you work at a yarn store), even forget the folks at home, although they usually mean well. Few places offer as attentive and appreciative an audience for your handknits as the people at a knitting retreat. Tell the staff to space the chairs wide apart and give lots of space between rows, lest one of your attendees also be a certified Zumba instructor.
These are knitters, and knitters love yarn, so you must be sure to provide a place for yarn, both the new and the old.
Our marketplace overflowed with gorgeous colors and textures from Briar Rose Fibers, Spirit Trail Fiberworks, and Peace Love Yarn. Seven Sisters Arts drove all the way from Downeast Maine, while Yarn Culture popped over from nearby Fairport. There was something for everyone.
(Of course, it also helps if you have a father nearby who can bring the world’s best apple cider and donuts for people to enjoy during the market.)
In fact, everything was in good hands—and those hands were in constant motion all weekend long.
During the few moments when the hands were still, there was laugher. There were smiles, and hugs. People made connections, friendships were formed and nourished.
Which brings us to the last essential ingredient to a successful knitting retreat: the knitters. This part, I can’t really explain. Come to think of it, why does bread taste so good in France? Is it the flour, the water, or the skill of the baker? No. They say it’s the wild yeast in the air, something you can’t replicate in another bakery no matter how clever you are.
We’ve been lucky. It is not something I take lightly or for granted. The magic of the Knitter’s Review Retreat goes beyond any one component, beyond the printed schedule or specific classes or programs. It is a collective magic moment. And like the Northern Lights or the elusive Night Parrot, if you’re really lucky, you may be graced with it at least once in your life too.
Latest comments
Jan | September 17, 2016
|
When is the next gathering? The Finger Lakes of NY State is a lovely place year round.
Also Estes Park, Co.
Susy | September 18, 2016
|
Yes, wish this were still happening. I found out about it the year you discontinued this fabulous retreat.
Dana in new hampshire | October 19, 2017
|
Darn. Didnt realize this wasnt happening any more.