A Great Gathering: The 2015 Knitter’s Review Retreat

The 2015 Knitter’s Review Retreat

Canandaigua, NY

November 12-15, 2015

A funny thing happens when you bring knitters together. Create a space—a comfortable, safe, and welcoming place that’s removed from the daily routine, from every reminder of what we should be doing—and slowly we relax, we bloom. We see and feel and think outside that daily bubble. We glimpse what could be, who we really are.

I’ve watched it happen every November for 14 years, long enough to prove to me that it isn’t just an anomaly. The gathering in question is the Knitter’s Review Retreat, and the latest one took place last weekend at the Inn on the Lake in Canandaigua, New York.

Much of the gathering feels like magic, though other parts do follow a rather simple formula. Because I’ve received many requests for advice on how to start a gathering, I would like to offer up the following simple recipe for a successful knitting retreat of your own.

Which brings us to the last essential ingredient to a successful knitting retreat: the knitters. This part, I can’t really explain. Come to think of it, why does bread taste so good in France? Is it the flour, the water, or the skill of the baker? No. They say it’s the wild yeast in the air, something you can’t replicate in another bakery no matter how clever you are.

We’ve been lucky. It is not something I take lightly or for granted. The magic of the Knitter’s Review Retreat goes beyond any one component, beyond the printed schedule or specific classes or programs. It is a collective magic moment. And like the Northern Lights or the elusive Night Parrot, if you’re really lucky, you may be graced with it at least once in your life too.

Like this: Like Loading...