Events 2018

2018 Knitting & Fiber Events

Help us keep our calendar up to date. E-mail event dates and locations. Thank you!

Items marked ** are not yet confirmed for 2018.

January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October | November | December

Enjoy these year-round fiber tours.

January

4-April 28 Around the world, 40 ports of call World Knitting Cruise with Judy and Pete Laszcz
** 7 Whirl and Twirl Dance Hall, Orlando, FL Annual Orlando Distaff Day
11-13 Kanuga Conferences, Hendersonville, NC Knitting & Quilting Retreat
12-13 New York Marriot Marquis, New York, NY Vogue Knitting LIVE! New York
13 Columbian Theatre, Wamego, KS Winter Woolfest Fiber Festival
17-20 Prescott Resort, Prescott, AZ 7th Annual Arizona Fiber Arts Retreat
19-21 Trad Arts Studio, Slater Mill, Pawtucket, RI 10th Annual Slater Mill Knitting Weekend & Fiber Art Marketplace
21 Marriott Hotel, Waltham Abbey, Essex, England, UK 5th Annual Waltham Abbey Wool Show
21-30 Iceland Iceland in the Heart of Winter with Cat Bordhi
25-28 Powerhouse Community Arts Center & Pavilion, Oxford, MS 8th Annual Oxford Fiber Arts Festival
26-28 Embassy Suites by Hilton, Las Vegas, NV National NeedleArts Association Winter Needlearts Market
26-28 Birch Bay Ranch, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Knit Away: Eat, Laugh, Sleep, Knit
27 Wayland Winter Farmers’ Market, Wayland, MA Farm Fiber Days
27-28 Oceanview Education Centre, Vancouver Island University, British Columbia, Canada Fibre & Fabric From the Ground Up
** 27-Feb 4 Vero Beach to Coral Gables, Fl 1st Annual Tropical Yarn Crawl
30-Feb. 6 Madeira Madeiran Knitting & Crochet Retreat with Carol Meldrum

February

2-4 Boone Tavern, Berea, KY Pins & Needles Retreat
2-4 Seyon Lodge, Seyon Lodge State Park, Groton, VT Vermont Knit & Fiber Retreat
9-11 Ocean City Convention Center, Ocean City, MD 5th Delmarva Wool and Fiber Expo
9-11 Sauder Village, Archbold, OH Knitting and Fiber Arts Retreat
10-11 Arena Complex, Summit County Fairgrounds, Tallmadge, OH 14th Annual Buckeye Alpaca Show
14-18 North House Folk School, Grand Marais, MN 8th Annual Northern Fibers Retreat
15-18 Hotel Murano, Tacoma, WA Madrona Fiber Arts Winter Retreat
16-18 Farnham Maltings, Bridge Square, Farnham, Surrey, UK 10th Annual Unravel
** 17-26 Tampa Bay, FL Tampa Bay Yarn Crawl
** 18 Beach Middle School, Chelsea, MI Spinner’s Flock Fleece Sale
22-25 Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA Stitches West
23-24 FIVE Exhibition Centre, Farnborough, Hampshire, England, UK Knit & Stitch It
23-25 Hilton Garden Inn & Harraseeket Inn, Freeport, ME New England Textile Arts Network’s Spa Knit & Spin
23-Mar 11 Indiana Roving Indiana: Yarn Crawl
24 Wayland Winter Farmers’ Market, Wayland, MA Farm Fiber Days
26-28 Wildwood Lodge, Inverness, CA YOTH (Veronika Jobe) and Magpie (Dami Hunter)
28-March 3 Red Lion Inn, Berkshires, MA Vogue Knitting Destinations: Berkshires Knitting Intensive with Catherine Lowe, Amy Herzog & Courtney Kelley

March

1-4 Portland, OR Rose City Yarn Crawl: Unravel Portland
1-4 Olympia London, Hammersmith Road, London, UK Spring Knitting & Stitching Show
1-4 Horseshoebay Resort, Horseshoe Bay, TX 5th Annual Knitting in the Hills Getaway
** 2-4 Roslindale Public Library, Roslindale, MA Yarn and Craft Book Sale
2-4 Dunedin Centre, Dunedin, New Zealand Unwind Fibrecraft Retreat
3 Bothwell Council Chambers Lawn, Alexander Street, Bothwell, Australia SpinOUT 2018
** 3-5 Chincoteague Island, VA KnitXperience Lite (Low Impact Techniques for Everyone)
3-April 4 Neue Messe, Leipzig, Germany Wolle-Fest & Stoffmesse
4-9 Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
8-11 Dutton Farmhouse, Dummerston, VT Vermont Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel: Sanquhar Gloves, A Scottish Tradition
9-11 Ames, IA 23rd Annual Arnhild’s Knitting Studio Retreat
** 10-11 Jay Community Center, Portland, IN Jay County Fiber Arts Festival
** 10-12 George Washington Carver Multipurpose Building, Jefferson City, MO Fiber Retreat
** 11-12 MIT Tang Center, Cambridge, MA Common Cod’s FiberCamp
11-16 Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
13-24 Scotland & England Vogue Knitting Tour of Scotland & England
15-17 Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK Edinburgh Yarn Festival
15-18 Camp Burton, Vashon Island, WA Northwest Regional Spinners Association 25th Annual Retreat
15-18 North Shore, Boston, MA Knit North Yarn Crawl
16-18 Alliant Energy Center, Madison, WI Madison Knitters’ Guild Knit In with Susan B. Anderson, Kate Larson, Laura Linneman, Patty Lyons & Laura Nelkin
17 Winterset Elementary School, Winterset, IA 7th Annual Heartland Fiberpalooza
17 Ramada Inn and Conference Center, State College, PA For the Love of Fiber
17-April 7 Panama Canal Inca & Panama Canal Discovery Knitting Cruise with Sally Melville
** 18 Proto-Cathedral of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Sherman Oaks, CA Griffin Dyeworks & Fiber Arts Fiber Frolic
18-23 Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
22-24 Wisconsin River Valley & Baraboo Hills, WI Threaded Streams Fiber Arts Trail: Creativity Weekend
22-25 Connecticut Convention Center & Marriott, Hartford, CT Stitches United
22-25 Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz, NY Knitting Weekend with Paula Kucera, Laura Nelkin, Jill Draper, Cal Patch,
Bristol Ivy & Katie Grove
23-24 Cloverdale Exhibition Park Grounds, AGRIPLEX Bldg., Cloverdale, BC 10th Annual Fibres West
23-24 State Fairgrounds, Raleigh, NC 12th Annual Carolina Fiber Fest
23-25 Brampton Inn, Chestertown, MD Brioche Knitting Weekend with Heather Zoppetti
23-25 Pine Mountain Resort, Pineville, KY Mountain Hollow Yarn Retreat
** 24-25 Best Western Summit Inn, Niagara Falls, NY March Madness Retreat: A Knit & Crochet Event
** 24-27 Riverside Hotel, Brattleboro, VT Sugar Season Knitting Retreat with Bristol Ivy
** 24-April 2 Baltimore & environs, MD Charm City Yarn Crawl
** 25 MA. Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary, Lincoln, MA Woolapalooza
27-31 Westin Kansas City at Crown Center, Kansas City, MO 3rd Annual PLY Away: A Spinning Retreat
28-April 11 China, Korea, Japan Asia Knitting Cruise with Gwen Bortner
** 30-April 2 New Jersey New Jersey Wool Walk
** 31-April 9 Virginia, Maryland, Washington, DC area Metro Yarn Crawl

April

** 1-2 Westminster College, Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake Knitting Guild Spring Workshop with Patty Lyons
** 1-2 Clark County Events Center, Ridgefield, WA Alpacapalooza
1-8 Caribbean Friends & Fiberworks Spring Knitting Cruise with Barry Klein
5-8 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN 11th Annual Minnesota Yarn Shop Hop
5-8 Irving Convention Center, Irving, TX 13th Annual DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth) Fiber Fest featuring Franklin Habit
6-7 First United Methodist Church, Warren, PA Kinzua Knit-Away
6-8 David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival: Knit, Crochet, Quilt, Create!
6-8 David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, PA Fiber Forward:
A Juried Exhibition Celebrating the Art of Knit & Crochet
6-8 Neighborhood Fiber Co. Studio Store, Baltimore, MD City Zen Dye Retreat
6-9 First Baptist Church, Rochester, NY Rochester Knitting Guild Spring Workshop with Kate Atherley
6-9 Imperial Stock Ranch, Imperial Yarn & Imperial River Company, Maupin, OR Vogue Knitting Destinations: Imperial Yarn and Imperial Stock Ranch with Lorilee Beltman & Olga Buraya-Kefelian
** 6-9 Los Angeles, CA L.A. County Yarn Crawl
** 7 York Harbor Inn, ME 5th Annual Fiber Market
7-8 Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Union Hall, Chicago, IL YarnCon: Chicago’s 11th Annual Indie Fiber Fair
7-8 Nezinscot Farm, Turner, ME Artisans Guild Open House
7-8 Grammar School, Harrogate Road, Leeds, England, UK Spring into Wool: A Festival of Woolly Crafts
7-8 Portland OR to Seattle, WA Sheepish in Seattle: The Quadr-Ewe-ple
** 7-9 Chincoteague Island, VA SoXperience
** 8-9 Wing and A Prayer Farm, Shaftsbury, VT Natural Dye and Art Yarn Spinning Workshop
** 8-9 Merchants Square Mall, Allentown, PA 2nd Annual Steel City Fiber Fest
8-13 Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
11-16 1661 Inn, Block Island, RI Mosaic Knitting Retreat & Knitting Extended
12-15 Embassy Suites, Loveland, CO Interweave Yarn Fest
13-14 Putnam County Fairgrounds, Greencastle, IN Fiber Event at Greencastle: Celebrating 26 Years of Fiber
13-15 Amish View Inn, Bird-in-Hand, PA Lancaster Knitter’s Retreat
14 Presbyterian Church, Pluckemin, NJ 8th Annual New Jersey Needle Festival
14 Jane Addams Community Center, Cedarville, IL 22nd Annual Stephenson County Fiber Art Fair
14 Beaver Lake Nature Center, Baldwinsville, NY CNY Fiber Frolic
14-15 Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, Ann Arbor, MI Spring Fiber Expo
15-20 Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Spring Island Knitting Retreat with Cat Bordhi
19-22 Long Island, NY 4th Annual Long Island Yarn Crawl
20-22 Doubletree Hilton Hotel, Overland Park, KS Knitting in the Heartland
** 20-23 Washington State Fairgrounds, Puyallup, WA Shepherd’s Extravaganza
** 20-25 Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS Spring Fiber School
** 20-30 Lake side cabin, Lexington, MI Knit-topia
20-21 Seguin-Guadalupe County Coliseum, Seguin, TX 8th Annual Yellow Rose Fiber Producers Fiesta
20-22 Maryland countryside Countryside Artisans 2017 Spring Studio Tour
20-22 Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, Townsend, TN 9th Annual Smoky Mountain Fiber Arts Festival
20-22 Fern Resort, Orillia, Ontario, Canada 6th Annual YarnOver SleepOver Retreat
21 Denmark Arts Center, Denmark, ME Denmark Sheepfest
21 Delmont Fire Hall, Delmont, PA RaggZ Fiber Affair & Wool Market
21 Bedford Breakfast Lions Club, Bedford, VA 10th Annual Olde Liberty Fibre Faire
** 21-22 Minnesota 2nd Annual Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Weekend
** 21-23 Blue Mountain Retreat Center, Knoxville, MD 6th Annual Two Rivers Yarns Spring Knitting Retreat
** 22 The Lake House at Cherry Creek Reservoir, Greenwood Village, CO We Knit Colorado Retreat
** 22 Clermont State Historic Site, Germantown, NY Chancellor’s Sheep & Wool Showcase
** 22-23 Triangle area, NC Triangle Yarn Crawl
** 22-23 Newton’s Yarn Country, Anaheim, CA Newton’s Spring Parking Lot Sale
22-27 Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Spring Island Knitting Retreat with Cat Bordhi
22-May 1 Ireland Donegal & Causeway Coast Knitting Tour
26-29 Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS Yarn School
26-29 Doubletree Hotel by Hilton, Savannah, GA Knit for Fun Retreat with Ann Budd, Meghan Fernandes, Sivia Harding & Joji Locatelli
26-May 5 Toronto & Montreal, Canada Vogue Knitting Tour of Toronto & Montreal
27-29 Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, Minneapolis,MN 31st Annual MN. Knitters’ Guild Yarnover with Bristol Ivy
27-29 Vancouver, BC, Canada Woolith Fair: A Greater Vancouver Yarn Crawl
27-29 Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, Okanogan, WA 6th Annual OKfiberfest
** 27-30 Camden Harbour Inn & Swan’s Island, ME Vogue Knitting Destinations: 5th Annual in Camden, ME
27-30 Meadowbrook Inn, Blowing Rock, NC Unwind: A Fiber Arts Getaway
28 Tolland Agricultural Center, Vernon/Rockville, CT 109th Connecticut Sheep, Wool & Fiber Festival
28 Gore Place, Waltham, MA 30th Annual Sheep Shearing Festival
28 Village of Powhatan, Powhatan, VA Powhatan’s Festival of Fiber
28 Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Toronto Knitter’s Frolic
** 28-29 International Centre, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada creativ festival®
28-29 Royal Welsh Show Ground, Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, Powys, Wales 13th Annual Wonderwool Wales: A Festival of Welsh Wool and Natural Fibers
28-29 Washington County, NY 26th Annual New York’s Washington County Fiber Tour
** 28-30 Tygart Lake State Park, Grafton, WV Spring Fling Knitting
** 28-30 Christ the King Retreat and Conference Center, Syracuse, NY 7th Yarn Cupboard Annual Fiber Arts Retreat and Market
28-May 4 The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France Knitting & Crochet Retreat
** 29-30 Tri-County Shrine Club, Clarksville, IN Indiana Fiber and Music Festival
** 29-30 Arcotel Wimberger Hotel, Vienna, Austria Vienna Wool & Design Festival
** 31-May 3 Resort at Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA Strung Along Retreat with Stephanie Pearl-McPhee

May

3-6 Gisborne Showgrounds, Makaraka, Gisborne, Nouth Island, NZ Creative Fibre National Education Event
4-6 Wisconsin Rites of Spring: Fiber Frolic Yarn Tour
5-6 Howard County Fairgrounds, West Friendship, MD Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival
5-6 York County Fairgrounds, York, NE 2nd Annual Mid-Plains Fiber Fair
** 5-7 Travelodge, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada A Fibre Arts Shindig
** 5-7 National Western Stock Show Complex, Denver, CO Great Western Alpaca Show & Denver Fiber Fiesta
5-12 Canada & New England Canada and New England Knitting Cruise with Carol Feller
** 7 Braintree, England, UK Warner Textile Archive Textile Fair
7 Clarke Foley Centre, Ickley, England, UK Wharfe Wool Fair
8-22 Wales Wild and Woolly Wales
9-13 Various venues, London, England, UK London Craft Week
9-16 Occidental Hotel, Buffalo, WY Knitting in Buffalo, Wyoming
10-13 North Carolina Western North Carolina Yarn Crawl
11-13 Washington County Fairgrounds, Lake Elmo, MN 21st Annual Shepherd’s Harvest Sheep & Wool Festival
** 12-13 Salomon Farm Park, Fort Wayne, IN Salomon Farm Park Fiber Arts Celebration!
12-13 Deerfield Fairgrounds, Deerfield, NH 42nd Annual New Hampshire Sheep and Wool Festival
12-13 Lower Drayton Farm, Penkridge, Stafford, England, UK Wool @J13
** 13 Mission Mill, Salem, OR 32nd Annual Mission Mill Sheep to Shawl
13-21 South of Ireland Southern Ireland Knitting Tour with the Aran Islands
16-20 Puget Sound, WA Northwest LYS Tour: Four Days of Fiber Fun
16-27 Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast, Ireland Ireland with Maggie Jackson
17-20 Easton Mountain Retreat Center, Greenwich, NY Men’s Spring Knitting Retreat (Upstate New York)
18-20 Block Island, RI 8th Annual North Light Fibers Knitting Retreat with Bristol Ivy and Thea Colman
** 18-21 Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, Orlando, FL A Good Retreat with guest speaker Clara Parkes, and teachers Ann Budd, Susan Anderson & Romi Hill
19-20 Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville, PA 6th Annual Central Pennsylvania Fiber Festival
19-20 Sheep’s Head Peninsula, West Cork, Ireland Sheep’s Head Yarn Festival
19-20 Green County Fairgrounds, Waynesburg, PA 15th Annual Waynesburg Sheep & Fiber Festival
19-20 Masterson State Park, Lexington, KY 9th Annual Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival
19-20 Emmet County Fairgrounds, Petoskey, MI Tip of the Mitt Fiber Fair
** 19-21 Marsh Lane, Shepley, Huddersfield, England, UK Baa Baa Bazaar at Shepley Spring Festival
19-25 The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France Knitting & Crochet Retreat
20 Coggeshall Farm Museum, Bristol, RI Rhode Island Wool and Fiber Festival
** 20-21 McHenry County Fairgrounds, Woodstock, IL Spring Fiber Fling
** 20-21 Hallockville Museum Farm, Riverhead, Long Island, NY Long Island Fleece & Fiber Fair
** 20-21 Casari Ranch, Point Arena, CA 4th Annual Farm to Home Casari Ranch Wool Festival
** 20-27 Northern New Mexico Knitting & Yoga Adventures Retreat with Nora Gaughan
20-June 3 Alaska Highlands & Fjords Knitting Cruise with JC Briar
** 23-28 Sorrento Centre, Sorrento, BC, Canada 19th Annual Okanagan Knitting Retreat
23-29 Iceland Spring Knitting Retreat in Icelandic Nature with Hélène Magnússon
23-30 Grand Hotel, Andalsnes, Norway Knitting Holiday in Romsdal
25-26 Dickson County Fairgrounds, Dickson, TN 11th Annual Middle Tennessee Fiber Festival
25-27 Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, OH 23rd Annual Great Lakes Fiber Show
25-27 ALSAA Sports and Social Centre, Toberbunny, Dublin 9, Ireland Woollinn: The Dublin Festival of Yarn
** 25-29 Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA Sacramento County Fair Wool Show
26 Corban Estate Arts Centre, Henderson, Auckland, New Zealand Woolfest Auckland
26-27 Cummington Fairgrounds, Cummington, MA 44rd Annual Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair
** 26-June 3 Northern & Central British Columbia, Canada Playing with String: The Northern/Central BC Yarn Crawl
** 27 Mart, Dingwall , Scotland, UK Highland Wool & Textiles Festival
** 27-29 Lloyd Square, Nampa, ID Fiber Train Wool Festival
** 27-30 Green Mountain Spinnery, Putney, VT Annual Green Mountain Spinnery Tent Sale
** 28 Bradley Centre, Coombs, British Columbia, Vancouver Island, Canada 7th Annual 100 Mile Fleece & Fibre Fair
31-June 2 Red Lion Inn, Lacey, WA Northwest Regional Spinners Association Annual Conference
31-June 4 Vermont Camp Stitches
31-June 4 Phineas Swann B&B near Jay Peak Ski Resort, Montgomery, VT Vermont Summer Knitting Retreat with Donna Druchunas
31-June 5 Shetland Islands, Scotland, UK Spirit of the Shetland Knitting Holiday with Hazel Tindall & Kathleen Anderson

June

1-2 Johnson County Fairgrounds, Franklin, IN Hoosier Hills Fiber Festival
** 1-3 Bags By CAB-Yarn Shoppe, Denver, CO Spring Yarn Knit Out and Crochet 8th Annual Community Event
2 Leeds Industrial Museum at Armley Mills, Leeds, England, UK Leeds Wool Festival
2-3 Windsor Fairgrounds, Windsor, ME 18th Annual Maine Fiber Frolic
2-3 The Pioneer Museum, Flagstaff, AZ 27th Annual Flag Wool and Fiber Festival
** 3-4 The Shops at Worthington Place Mall, Worthington, OH Mid-Ohio Fiber Fair
3-9 Iceland Iclandic Spring Hiking and Knitting Tour with Hélène Magnússon
3-10 Alaska Musk Ox and Glaciers Knitting Cruise with Merike Saarniit
7-10 Fairgrounds at Stanley Park, Estes Park, CO 28th Annual Estes Park Wool Market
8-10 Blönduós School & Sports Center, Blönduós, Iceland 3rd Annual Prjónagleði – Knitting Festival
8-10 Institute of Texan Cultures, San Antonio, TX 46th Annual Texas Folklife Festival
** 8-11 Misty Isle Farms, Vashon Island, WA Vashon Sheepdog Classic
** 8-11 Elohee Retreat Center, Sautee Nacoochee, GA All-Level Yarn and Yoga Retreat
9 Frederick Fairgrounds, Frederick, MD FiberFest
** 9-12 Resort at Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA Strung Along Retreat with Stephanie Pearl-McPhee
9-14 Scotland Knitting Retreat in the Scottish Borders
** 10 Varies World Wide Knit in Public Day
** 10 Carberry Community Memorial Hall, Carberry, Manitoba, Canada Blue Hills Fibre Festival
** 10-11 Butternut Hill Campground, Bouckville, NY 7th Annual Central New York Fiber Festival
** 10-11 Fibre Harvest Mill, Pathfields Industrial Estatee, South Molton, Devon, England, UK John Arbon Textiles Mill Open Weekend
10-19 Ireland Donegal & Causeway Coast Knitting Tour
** 14-17 Coast of Maine Maine Knitting Cruise with with Mimi Bird & Heather Monroe
14-21 Iceland Hiking & Knitting under the Midnight Sun with Hélène Magnússon
14-21 Shetland Islands, Scotland, UK Spirit of the Shetland Knitting Holiday with Hazel Tindall & Kathleen Anderson
15-16 Rodeo Arena, Diné College, Tsailé, AZ, Navajo Nation 22nd Annual Sheep Is Life Celebration
15-17 Cleveland, OH National NeedleArts Association Summer NeedleArts Trade Show
15-21 Olds College, Olds, Alberta, Canada Fibre Week
16-17 Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center, Ames, IA 13th Annual Iowa Sheep and Wool Festival
** 16-July 1 East Tennessee East Tennessee Yarn Crawl
** 17 Edinburgh, Scotland Indie Burgh Craft Crawl
17-19 1912 Center, Moscow, ID Palouse Fiber Arts Festival
** 18-21 Coast of Maine Maine Knitting Cruise with Bill Huntington
18-24 Harvey’s Point Lakeside Hotel, Donegal, Ireland Northwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
18-24 Alliant Energy Center, Madison, WI Midwest Felting Symposium
** 20-24 Invercargill, NZ NZ Machine Knitters’ Society Festival
** 20-27 Pod Chalet, Pender Island, Vancouver, BC, Canada 17th Annual Knitting on Island Time: Silk!Linen!Cotton!
22-23 Mitchell’s Lakeland Livestock Centre, Cockermouth, Cumbria, England 14th Annual Woolfest
22-24 Berry Center, Cypress, TX Houston Fiber Fest
22-24 Denmark Municipal Building, Congregational Church & Public Library, Denmark, ME Pleasant Mountain Fiber Arts Workshops
** 22-25 Hew Haven, CT to Putney, VT 8th Annual I-91 Shop Hop Connecticut
23 Doubletree Hotel, Rochester, MN Zombie Knitapocalypse Market
** 23-25 SageRidge Mill & Critters, Clearmont, WY SageRidge Fiber Retreat and Campout
** 23-25 Arrowhead Ranch, Arrowhead, CA Griffin Dyeworks 13th Annual Retreat
24-Jul 1 Scottish Isles & Faroe Islands Scottish Isles to the Faroes Knitting Cruise with Jane Crowfoot
26-July 2 Parknasilla Resort Hotel, Kerry, Ireland Southwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
28-July 1 Blue Mountain Retreat Center, Knoxville, MD 4th Annual City Zen Dye Retreat
29-July 1 Linn County Fairgrounds, Albany, OR Black Sheep Gathering
29-July 2 Red Centre, Alice Springs, Australia 22nd Annual Alice Springs Beanie Festival
30-July 6 The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France Knitting & Crochet Retreat

July

5-9 Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 1
6-12 Peppermill Resort, Reno, NV Convergence: Handweavers Guild of America Biennial Conference
** 7-9 Hotel Ibis, Birmingham Centre, England, UK Knitting & Crochet Guild Convention
** 7-10 Wayland Village Churches, Norfolk, England, UK 2nd Blossom & Yarn: A Knitting and Flower Festival
7-21 Norway, Iceland, the Faroes and Shetland Isles Northern Isles Knitting Cruise with Beth Brown-Reinsel
** 8-9 Thirsk Auction Mart, Thirsk Rural Business Centre, Blakey Lane, Thirsk
North Yorkshire, England, UK		 7th Annual British Wool Show
8-15 Ireland Kerry & Kilkenny Irish Knitting and Craft Tour
8-15 Yorkshire, England, UK Ann Kingstone Yorkshire Knitting Tour
** 10-16 Victoria, Australia Victoria Ramble
** 10-18 Scotland Wool and Whisky: A Wee Woolen Holiday Returns
12-16 Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 2.75
** 13-16 Jordan Summit Hotel, Sunday River Resort, Sunday River, ME 5th Annual Summer Fiber Retreat
** 13-17 Whitehead Light Station, Whitehead Island, ME Island Knitting Retreat with Mim Bird & Heather Monroe Kinne
14-15 Uffculme Centre, Birmingham, West Midlands, England, UK Yarningham
** 14-23 Inuvik, Northwest Territories, Canada 29th Annual Great Northern Arts Festival
** 14-23 Indiana/Illinois border Illiana Yarn Crawl
** 15-16 Cowan Civic Center, Lebanon, MO 8th Annual Fiber U
15-21 Parknasilla Resort Hotel, Kerry, Ireland Southwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
** 19-23 Scarritt Bennett Center, Nashville, TN Super Summer Knittogether
19-23 Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 2
** 20-22 Benderloch near Oban, Argyll, Scotland, UK Woolfeis: Fleece to Fibre and Beyond!
20-22 Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Bendigo, Victoria, Australia 140th Annual Australian Sheep & Wool Show
** 20-22 Greensboro, Winston Salem, NC Central Carolina Yarn Crawl
24-Aug. 5 Argentina & Uruguay Argentina for Knitters with Joji Locatelli and Alejandra Pont
26-29 Telluride School, Telluride, CO Many Hands Fiber Arts Festival 2.0
26-30 Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 3
** 28-29 Grange Fair Grounds, Centre Hall, PA Wool Village at Farm Fest
28-29 Redborne School and Community College, Ampthill, England, UK Fibre East: British Natural Fibre & Craft
** 28-30 Creek County Fairgrounds, Kellyville, OK 11th Annual Fiber Christmas in July
** 28-Aug. 6 Historic Abingdon, VA Virginia Highlands Festival
** 29 James Lee Community Center, Falls Church, VA Fibernate: Fiber Farmers Market & Spinning Circle
** 29-Aug. 6 Chicago, IL Chicago Yarn Crawl
** 29-Aug. 13 Northern Colorado & Southern Wyoming Hot August Knits Yarn Crawl
** 30-Aug. 5 Medomak Retreat Center, Washington, ME New England Fiber Arts Retreat
** 30-Aug. 6 Schloss Münchenwiler, Münchenwiler, Switzerland Knitterati Retreat at Schloss Münchenwiler with Nancy Marchant and Simone Kereit
31-Aug. 9 Iceland & Norway Knitting on a Lark with Lorilee Beltman
** 31-Aug. 11 Orkney Islands, North Ronaldsay, Scotland North Ronaldsay 2nd Summer Sheep Festival
** 31-Aug 13 Hammond Hall, Winter Harbor, ME Schoodic Arts Festival: Fiber

August

2-5 Schaumburg, IL Stitches Midwest
3-4 Bartlett Yarns, Harmony, ME Annual Bartlett Yarns Open House
** 3-5 University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA Knitting Around New England: CSKMS Annual Conference
3-13 Norway Tour of Norway with Arnhild’s Knitting Studio
** 4-7 Kettle Pond State Park, Groton, VT Vermont Knit & Fiber Retreat
** 5 Bay Area, CA to Reno, NV Jimmy’s Biggest Little Bus Tour! with Romi Hill and Laura Zander
** 5 Whitehead, Northern Ireland Yarnfolk, Festival of Wool
6-12 Schloss Münchenwiler near Murten, Canton Bern, Switzerland Knitting Retreat with Nancy Marchant and Simone Kereit
** 8-9 Thirsk Rural Business Centre, Thirsk, North Yorkshire, England, UK 7th Annual British Wool Show
** 11-13 Chapel Rock Camp & Conference Center, Prescott, AZ 4th Annual Grandma’s Sheep Thrills Retreat
** 12 Rheault Farm, West Fargo, ND Fiber Arts Festival
12-16 Truckee, CA Blue Bee Studios: The Muslin Sweater in the High Sierras with Elizabeth Doherty
12-18 Iceland Hiking & Knitting between Fire and Ice with Hélène Magnússon
12-21 South of Ireland Southern Ireland Knitting Tour with the Aran Islands
** 13-14 Crafted at the Port of LA, Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles Quilt Show & Fiber Art Fest
13-17 Los Altos, CA Guadalupe-Moebius Retreat with Cat Bordhi
13-19 Riederalp-Aletsch Arena, Rhone Valley/Valais Region, Switzerland Slow Stitching Retreat with Simone Kereit
14-24 Estonia, Russia, Finland, Sweden & Germany Baltic Knitting Cruise with Melanie Berg
15-19 Allegan County Fairgounds, Allegan, MI Michigan Fiber Festival & Fiber Arts Workshops
16-19 St-Andre-Avellin, Quebec, Canada 6th Annual Twist Fibre Festival
16-20 Sheep to Shawl Studio & Store, Barton, VT Artsy Fartsy Knit Dyeing Retreat with Donna Druchunas
18-19 Rheinterrasse, Dusseldorf, Germany Wollfestival
** 19 Hulme Hall, Port Sunlight, Wirral, England, UK Popup Wool Show
19-26 Ireland Kerry & Kilkenny Irish Knitting and Craft Tour
** 19-27 Colorado Front Range Yarn Along the Rockies (Yarn Crawl)
** 20 Fairfield Gonzales Community Place, Victoria, BC, Canada Fibrations!
22-31 New Zealand New Zealand North Island with Indie Road
24-26 East Pier & Crown Hotel, Ahuriri, Napier, NZ Knit August Nights: Yarn and Stitch Retreat
24-Sept. 13 Copenhagen to New York Viking Passage Knitting Cruise with Hazel Tindall
31-Sept. 4 Monterey County Fairgrounds, Monterey, CA Monterey County Fair Wool Show

September

2 Reed Point, MT 30th Annual Great Montana Sheep Drive
** 2-3 Wild Life West Nature Park, Edgewood, NM 5th Annual Heart of New Mexico Fiber Gathering
** 2-3 Michigan State University Pavilion, E. Lansing, MI Llamafest Showcase
** 2-5 Cherokee Park Ranch, Livermore, CO 4th Annual Wild West Knitting Retreat
2-16 Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Russia, Estonia and Sweden Baltic Knitting Cruise with Galina Khmeleva
** 3-4 Auditorium Maximum, University of Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany Wollfest
** 4-9 Coast of Maine Maine Knitting Cruise with Margaret Radcliffe
6-9 Dutton Farmhouse, Dummerston, VT Vermont Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel: Designing Tams, a Fair Isle Tradition
** 6-10 Searsport Shores Ocean Camping, Searsport, ME Fiber College of Maine
** 7-9 Columbus Convention & Trade Center, Columbus, GA 6th Annual Georgia FiberFest
7-9 Hillbrook Spa, Charlestown, WV Domino Knitting with Brigitte Elliott
7-9 Jefferson Fair Park, Jefferson, WI Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival
** 8-9 Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds, Event Center, Mitchell, NE Scotts Bluff Valley Fiber Arts Fair
8-9 Harford Fairgrounds, Harford, PA 15th Annual Pennsylvania Endless Mountains Fiber Festival
8-9 Riverside Park, Salida, CO 7th Annual Salida Fiber Festival
8-9 Hunterdon County Fairgrounds, Lambertville, NJ 24th Annual New Jersey Sheep & Fiber Festival
** 8-10 Camp Sunrise, near Gibsons, BC, Canada Sunshine Coast Fibre Camp
8-14 The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France Knitting & Crochet Retreat & Workshop with Carol Meldrum
** 9 Bay Area, CA to Reno, NV Jimmy’s Biggest Little Bus Tour! with Romi Hill and Laura Zander
** 9 London, England, UK 4th Annual Great London Yarn Crawl & Pop-up Marketplace
** 9 Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada 25th Annual Kitchener-Waterloo Knitters’ Fair
** 9-10 Mississippi Valley Textile Museum & Almonte Arena, Almonte, Ontario, Canada Fibrefest 2017 – Festival of Fibre Arts
13-16 Irving Convention Center, Irving, TX Stitches Texas
** 14-17 Boston, MA Greater Boston Yarn Crawl
** 14-17 San Diego, CA San Diego Yarn Crawl
** 14-17 UMass Hotel, Amherst, MA 2nd Annual WEBS Fall Knitting Retreat
15-16 Red River Exhibition Park, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada 5th Annual Manitoba Fibre Festival
** 15-16 Marc Center, Mt. Vernon, MO 7th Annual Fiber Daze 
15-16 Hemlock Fairgrounds, Hemlock, NY 24th Annual Finger Lakes Fiber Arts Festival
15-16 Young’s Jersey Dairy, Yellow Springs, OH 23rd Annual Wool Gathering
15-17 Inn at Huntingfield Creek, Rock Hall, M Portuguese Knitting with Andrea Wong
** 15-17 Location TBD, Canada Florida Fiber-In
** 15-17 Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville, CA 20th Annual California Wool and Fiber Festival
** 15-17 Manhattan to Brooklyn, NY New York City Yarn Crawl
** 16 Shabbona Park, Earlville, IL Fiber in the Park
** 16-25 Faroe Islands Wool & Whispy Northern Lights Tour: Knitting in the Faroes
** 17-23 Monhegan Island, ME Knitting & Yoga Adventures Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel
19-26 Iceland Authentic Iceland Hiking & Knitting Tour with Hélène Magnússon
20-23 Easton Mountain Retreat Center, Greenwich, NY North East Men’s Fall Knitting Retreat (Upstate NY)
20-23 Fanø, Denmark 13th Annual Fanø International Knit Festival
21-23 Hilton Union Square, San Francisco, CA Vogue Knitting LIVE!
21-Oct. 1 Hawaii Knit & Cruise from Vancouver to Hawaii with Barry Klein, sponsored by Friends and Fiberworks
22-23 Clackamas County Events Center, Canby, OR 22nd Annual Oregon Flock & Fiber Festival
** 22-24 Codington County Extension Complex, Watertown, SD 25th Annual North Country Fiber Fair
** 22-24 Common Ground Fairgrounds, Unity, ME Fleece Tent & Fiber Marketplace at Common Ground Country Fair
22-28 Harvey’s Point Lakeside Hotel, Donegal, Ireland Northwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
** 23-24 Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich, NY Adirondack Wool and Arts Festival
23-27 Northlight Fibers, Block Island, RI Knitwear Design Workshop with Deborah Newton
23-30 Europe Hotel & Resort, Fossa, Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland Ballycastle Knits Ireland Knitting Retreat
** 23-Oct. 1 Shetland, England, UK 7th Annual Shetland Wool Week
23-Oct. 2 South of Ireland Southern Ireland Knitting Tour with the Aran Islands
** 24-27 Stafford’s Perry Hotel, Petoskey, MI Super Charge Your Knitting with Sally Melville
** 24-30 Royalton and Central Vermont Fall Fiber Tour
26-Oct. 4 Harrogate, Yorkshire, England, UK Knitting in Yorkshire, England: A Wool Heritage
28-29 Shrine Auditorium, Billings, MT 3rd Annual Prairie Handspinners Fiber Fest
28-30 Norwegian Knitting Industry Museum, Salhusvegen 201, Salhus, Bergen, Norway 3rd Annual Bergen Knitting Festival
29-30 4-H Events Center, Ouray County Fairgrounds, Ridgway, CO 6th Annual Sneffels Fiber Festival
** 29-30 Port Watson Mini Conference Center, Cortland, NY Finger Lakes Machine Knitting Seminar
29-30 Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, Berryville, VA 13th Annual Shenandoah Valley Fiber Festival
29-30 Skipton Auction Mart, Skipton, England, UK 6th Annual Yarndale
29-31 PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC, Canada 7th Annual Knit City Fibre Festival
** 29-Oct. 1 Kulturhus, Copenhagen, Denmark Knitwork 2018
29-Oct. 1 St. Anthony Retreat Center, Three Rivers, CA What the Knit Guild Fall Retreat with Beth Brown Reinsel & Binka Schwan
** 29-Oct. 1 Unitarian Society, Ridgewood, NJ North Jersey Fiber Arts Festival
** 30-Oct 1 Masham, Yorkshire Dales, England, UK 32nd Annual Masham Sheep Fair
** 30-Oct. 1 Sauder Village, Archbold, OH Fiber Arts Fest
** 30-Oct 1 Tunbridge Fairgrounds, Tunbridge, VT 29th Annual Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival
** 30-Oct 1 Ogemaw County Fairgrounds, Lower Penninsula, West Branch, MI 18th Annual Northern Michigan Lamb & Wool Festival
30-Oct. 7 Fryeburg, ME Fiber Center at the Fryeburg Fair

October

** 1 Boorowa, New South Wales, Australia Irish Woolfest
** 2-8 Varies Spinzilla: A Spinning Week
** 5-10 Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS Fall Fiber School
6 Old Stone House & Washington Park, Brooklyn, NY 7th Annual King’s County Fiber Festival
6 Halcyon Yarn, Bath, ME Halcyon Annual Open House
6-7 Kit Carson Park, Taos, NM 35th Annual Taos Wool Festival
** 6-7 Central Pennsylvania College, Summerdale, PA 32nd Annual Knitter’s Day Out
6-7 Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS Felt School
** 6-8 Near Kincaid Lake State Park, Falmouth, KY Kentucky Wool Festival
6-12 The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France Knitting & Crochet Retreat
6-13 Villa Maddalena, Montisi, Italy Knitting in Tuscany: Ciao!
** 6-15 Hill Country, TX Best Little Yarn Crawl in Texas
** 7-8 Summit Sports and Ice Complex, Dimondale, MI 21st Michigan International Alpaca Fest
** 7-8 Dixon May Fair Grounds, Dixon, CA 31st Annual Lambtown USA Fiber Fair
** 7-8 Magellsen Elementary, Fosston, MN Fosston Fiber Festival
** 7-8 Montpelier Station, Orange County, VA Fall Fiber Festival and Montpelier Sheepdog Trials
** 7-8 Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Vista, CA Vista Fiber Arts Fiesta
** 7-8 Back roads of NH 34th Annual New Hampshire Wool Arts Tour
7-12 Old Ground Hotel, Ennis, County Clare, Ireland Knit & Crochet in the West of Ireland with Carol Meldrum
7-12 Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Fall Island Knitting Retreat with Cat Bordhi
7-16 Ireland Donegal & Causeway Coast Knitting Tour
** 8 Veterans Memorial Park, Palisade, CO 3rd Annual Palisade Quilt & Fiber Arts Festival
** 8-9 Burgbachsaal, Zug, Switzerland 2nd Swiss Wulle (Wool) Festival
** 8-9 Patrick Ranch and Museum, Chico, CA Fiber Fusion
** 8-9 College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, IL Interknit Machine Knitting Club hosts Tom, the Machine Knitting Guy
9-15 Parknasilla Resort Hotel, Kerry, Ireland Southwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
10-14 Sun Valley, Ketchum & Hailey, ID 22nd Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival
** 10-14 Amherst, Northumberland Shore, Nova Scotia, Canada 10th Annual Nova Scotia Fibre Arts Festival
11-15 Coeur d’Alene, ID Camp Stitches
** 11-15 Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London, England, UK Knitting & Stitching Show
12-14 Sugarloaf Mountain, MD Countryside Artisans Farm Tours
12-15 Point Reyes, CA Shetland in Point Reyes with Gudrun Johnston & Mary Jane Mucklestone
** 13-15 Inverness Ice Centre, Inverness, Scotland, UK Loch Ness Knit Fest
** 13-15 Our Lady of Peace Retreat Center, Beaverton, OR Tigard Knitting Guild Fall Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel
** 13-15 Gray’s Harbor Event Center, Elma, WA Schafer Meadows Fiber Fest & Alpaca Show
** 13-15 Hampton Inn, Brattleboro, VT Green Mountain Spinnery’s Knitters’ Weekend Retreat with Elizabeth Doherty
13-20 Villa Maddalena, Montisi, Italy Knitting in Tuscany: Ciao!
13-Nov. 25 Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre, Oakville, Ontario, Canada World of Threads Festival: International Festival of Contemporary Fibre Art
** 14 Woodstock Fairgrounds, Woodstock, Ontario, Canada Woodstock Fleece Festival
** 14 Community Christian Church, Camdenton, MO 13th Annual Lake Area Fiber Arts Festival
** 14 Ashland County Fairgrounds, Ashland, OH 6th Annual Autumn Fiber Festival
** 14 Queens Hall and Plas Hyfryd Hotel, Narberth, Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK West Wales Wool Show
** 14-15 Bakewell Agricultural Centre, Bakewell, Derbyshire, UK Bakewell Wool Gathering
14-19 Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Fall Island Knitting Retreat with Cat Bordhi
** 15 Unita County Library, Evanston, WY Sagebrush Fiber & Folk Art Festival
** 15 Mossville Junior High and Elementary School, Mossville, IL 35th Annual Bishop Hill Fiber Guild Spin-In
16-22 Harvey’s Point Lakeside Hotel, Donegal, Ireland Northwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
** 18-27 Italy Knitting Adventure to Tuscany & Venice with Nicky Epstein
** 20 Best Western Plus, Kingston, NY Indie Untangled Trunk Show
20 Delmont Fire Hall, Delmont, PA RaggZ Fiber Affair & Wool Market 2017
** 20-22 Norsk Folkemuseum and Deichmanske Main Library, Oslo, Norway 3rd Annual Oslo Strikkefestival (Knitting Festival)
** 20-22 Lakehouse in Wasagaming, Riding Mountain National Park, Manitoba, Canada 7th Annual Fall Fiber Retreat
** 21 Johnson County Fairgrounds, Iowa City, IA Shepherds Market Fall Fiber Festival
** 21 Lane Agricultural Park, Murfreesboro, TN Fiber in the Boro
** 21-22 Evergreen Fairgrounds Building, Monroe, WA 7th Annual Fiber Fusion Northwest
** 21-22 Washetenaw Farm Council Grounds, Ann Arbor, MI Fall Fiber Expo
** 21-22 Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck, NY New York State Sheep and Wool Festival
21-26 Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Fall Island Knitting Retreat with Cat Bordhi
24-30 Iceland Knitting on Ice with Hélène Magnússon
25-Nov. 8 Australia and New Zealand Australia and New Zealand with Anne Berk
** 26-28 Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada Creativ Festival: A Celebration of Creativity
25-27 Blodel Hall, St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle, WA Seattle Weavers’ Guild Annual Show & Sale
** 26-29 Inn at Cobble Beach, Kemble, Ontario, Canada Vogue Knitting Destinations: Ontario with Koigu Wool Company
** 26-29 Trapp Family Lodge, Stowe, VT Vermont Fall Knitting Retreat with Donna Druchunas
** 27-29 Western NC Agricultural Center, Fletcher, NC Southeastern Animal Fiber Fair
** 27-29 Fort Dalles Readiness Center, The Dalles, OR 7th Annual Columbia Gorge Fiber Festival
** 28-29 Josephine County Fairgrounds, Grants Pass, OR 8th Annual FiberMania
** 28-29 Kendal Leisure Centre, Kendal, Cumbria, England, UK Kendal Wool Gathering
** 28-Oct. 1 Cross Roads Retreat, Caldwell, TX Stitches, S’mores and More – A Texas Knit Camp
** 29 Tucson Jewish Community Center, Tucson, AZ Tucson Handweavers & Spinners Guild: A Palette of Fiber Arts

November

1-4 Pasadena Convention Center, Pasadena, CA Stitches SoCal
2-4 The Radisson of Nashua, Nashua, NH Northeast Handspinners’ The Gathering
** 3-4 Conference Center, Steelville, MO Ozark Fiber Fling
** 3-5 Lodge at Lake Chatuge, Hiawassee, GA Wine and Wool Knit Retreat
** 3-5 Perkins Mansion, Rochester, NY Weaver’s Guild Holiday Sale
** 3-5 Graves Mountain Lodge, Syria, VA KnitXperience, A Knitter’s Retreat
** 4 Eisenhower Community Center, Hopkins, MN Fall Fiber Festival
** 4-5 Mallary Complex, Eastern States Exposition, West Springfield, MA 7th Annual Fiber Festival of New England
** 4-5 Big 4 Building, Calgary Stampede Grounds, Calgary, Alberta, Canada 4th Annual Calgary Fibre Arts Fair
** 5 Cultural Arts Center, Torrance, CA Southern California Handweaver’s Guild Annual Weaving & Fiber Festival 
** 5 Chelsea Old Town Hall, London, England, UK Knit for Peace: The Great Knit Fest with Debbie Bliss, Jane Crowfoot, Renee Callahan & Sasha Kagan
** 5-6 King’s College on the Strand, London, UK Yarnporium
5-11 Iceland Knitting on Ice with Hélène Magnússon
** 8-11 Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Lake Buena Vista, FL 2nd Annual Magical Fiber Fantasy Retreat
8-12 Dutton Farmhouse, Dummerston, VT Vermont Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel: Designing Ganseys, a British Tradition
9-11 Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis, MN Vogue Knitting LIVE!
** 9-12 Quechee Inn, Quechee, VT Knitting & Yoga Adventures Retreat with Julia Farwell-Clay
** 9-12 Simmonscourt, RDS, Dublin, Ireland Knitting & Stitching Show
** 9-12 Wisp Resort, Deep Creek Lake, McHenry, MD Knittreat
** 10-12 Seattle Center Armory, Seattle, WA 6th Annual Knit Fit
** 10-12 Sapphire Valley Resort, Sapphire, NC Fall Carolina Fiber Frolic
** 10-13 The Gillis Centre, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK Geeky Puffin Knit Palooza
** 10-13 Resort at Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA Strung Along Retreat with Stephanie Pearl-McPhee
** 10-13 Marriott, Ithaca, NY Knit Ithaca with Laura Nelkin and Kate Atherley
** 10-13 Nezinscot Farm, Turner, ME Weaving and Fiber Arts Weekend
** 11 Wilkins School Community Center in Regent Square, Pittsburgh, PA Indie Knit & Spin
** 11 The Priory School, Hitchin, Herts, England, UK Festiwool: Yarn and Wool Fair
** 11 Proto-Cathedral of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Sherman Oaks, CA Fall Fiber Frolic with Griffin Dyeworks
** 11-12 Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS Mitten School
** 11-12 Howard County Fairgrounds, West Friendship, MD 8th Annual Maryland Alpaca and Fleece Festival
** 11-13 Kendall County Fairgrounds, Boerne, TX 28th Annual Kid n’ Ewe & Llamas Too Festival
** 16-19 Elohee Retreat Center, Sautee Nacoochee, GA Southeastern Yarn and Yoga Retreat
** 17-18 Pickers Pavilion, Lindale, TX East Texas Fiber Festival
** 17-18 Old Shawnee Town Hall, Shawnee, KS 35th Annual Creative Hand Show and Sale sponsored by the Weavers Guild and the Fiber Guild of Kansas City
** 17-19 Brew Creek Centre, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada Sea to Sky Knitters Retreat
** 18-19 Leesport Farmers Market, Leesport, PA Fall Fiber Arts Festival
** 19 Beach Middle School, Chelsea, MI Spinner’s Flock Fall Fleece Sale
19-Dec.3 South America South America Knitting Cruise with Gwen Bortner
** 23-26 Harrogate International Centre, Yorkshire, England, UK Knitting and Stitching Show
** 27-28 Northside Park, Ocean City, MD 4th Annual Delmarva Wool and Fiber Expo
30-Dec. 2 Sugarloaf Mountain, MD Countryside Artisans Studio Tours
** 30-Dec 3 Good Commons, Plymouth, VT Yoga + Yarn Retreat with Liza Laird and Kate Madden

December

** 9-10 UGA Livestock Instructional Arena, Athens, GA Royal Alpaca Challenge Walking Fleece Extravaganza
** 17-22 Cozumel and Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico Nautical Knitting Cruise with Melissa Leapman, Justyna Lorkowska, Bristol Ivy, Patty Lyons, and Marly Bird

Fiber Tours

Year round Cedarburg-Grafton-Thiensville, WI Cedarburg Spur Fiber Arts Trail
Year round Minnesota Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Trail
Year round Portland, OR The Traveling Ewe: Short day and weekend tours for knitters, crocheters, and spinners in the Portland, OR area
Year round New Mexico New Mexico Fiber Arts Trails
Year round Nazareth, PA Kraemer Yarns Manufacturing Tour

Founded in 2000 and written by Clara Parkes, Knitter's Review explores the yarns, tools, books, events, techniques, and people who shape our knitting experience. Here you'll find current adventures as well as the best from the archives.
". . . for the knitting community what Cook's Illustrated is for chefs and foodies." - Folio Magazine
