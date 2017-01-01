Events 2018

2018 Knitting & Fiber Events

Help us keep our calendar up to date. E-mail event dates and locations. Thank you!

Items marked ** are not yet confirmed for 2018.

On this page:

January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October | November | December

Enjoy these year-round fiber tours.

January

back to top

February

back to top

March

back to top

April

back to top

May

back to top

June

back to top

July

back to top

August

back to top

September

back to top

October

back to top

November

back to top

December

back to top

Fiber Tours

back to top