Events 2018

Help us keep our calendar up to date. E-mail event dates and locations. Thank you!
Items marked ** are not yet confirmed for 2018.
On this page:
January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October | November | December
Enjoy these year-round fiber tours.
|4-April 28
|Around the world, 40 ports of call
|World Knitting Cruise with Judy and Pete Laszcz
|** 7
|Whirl and Twirl Dance Hall, Orlando, FL
|Annual Orlando Distaff Day
|11-13
|Kanuga Conferences, Hendersonville, NC
|Knitting & Quilting Retreat
|12-13
|New York Marriot Marquis, New York, NY
|Vogue Knitting LIVE! New York
|13
|Columbian Theatre, Wamego, KS
|Winter Woolfest Fiber Festival
|17-20
|Prescott Resort, Prescott, AZ
|7th Annual Arizona Fiber Arts Retreat
|19-21
|Trad Arts Studio, Slater Mill, Pawtucket, RI
|10th Annual Slater Mill Knitting Weekend & Fiber Art Marketplace
|21
|Marriott Hotel, Waltham Abbey, Essex, England, UK
|5th Annual Waltham Abbey Wool Show
|21-30
|Iceland
|Iceland in the Heart of Winter with Cat Bordhi
|25-28
|Powerhouse Community Arts Center & Pavilion, Oxford, MS
|8th Annual Oxford Fiber Arts Festival
|26-28
|Embassy Suites by Hilton, Las Vegas, NV
|National NeedleArts Association Winter Needlearts Market
|26-28
|Birch Bay Ranch, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
|Knit Away: Eat, Laugh, Sleep, Knit
|27
|Wayland Winter Farmers’ Market, Wayland, MA
|Farm Fiber Days
|27-28
|Oceanview Education Centre, Vancouver Island University, British Columbia, Canada
|Fibre & Fabric From the Ground Up
|** 27-Feb 4
|Vero Beach to Coral Gables, Fl
|1st Annual Tropical Yarn Crawl
|30-Feb. 6
|Madeira
|Madeiran Knitting & Crochet Retreat with Carol Meldrum
|2-4
|Boone Tavern, Berea, KY
|Pins & Needles Retreat
|2-4
|Seyon Lodge, Seyon Lodge State Park, Groton, VT
|Vermont Knit & Fiber Retreat
|9-11
|Ocean City Convention Center, Ocean City, MD
|5th Delmarva Wool and Fiber Expo
|9-11
|Sauder Village, Archbold, OH
|Knitting and Fiber Arts Retreat
|10-11
|Arena Complex, Summit County Fairgrounds, Tallmadge, OH
|14th Annual Buckeye Alpaca Show
|14-18
|North House Folk School, Grand Marais, MN
|8th Annual Northern Fibers Retreat
|15-18
|Hotel Murano, Tacoma, WA
|Madrona Fiber Arts Winter Retreat
|16-18
|Farnham Maltings, Bridge Square, Farnham, Surrey, UK
|10th Annual Unravel
|** 17-26
|Tampa Bay, FL
|Tampa Bay Yarn Crawl
|** 18
|Beach Middle School, Chelsea, MI
|Spinner’s Flock Fleece Sale
|22-25
|Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA
|Stitches West
|23-24
|FIVE Exhibition Centre, Farnborough, Hampshire, England, UK
|Knit & Stitch It
|23-25
|Hilton Garden Inn & Harraseeket Inn, Freeport, ME
|New England Textile Arts Network’s Spa Knit & Spin
|23-Mar 11
|Indiana
|Roving Indiana: Yarn Crawl
|24
|Wayland Winter Farmers’ Market, Wayland, MA
|Farm Fiber Days
|26-28
|Wildwood Lodge, Inverness, CA
|YOTH (Veronika Jobe) and Magpie (Dami Hunter)
|28-March 3
|Red Lion Inn, Berkshires, MA
|Vogue Knitting Destinations: Berkshires Knitting Intensive with Catherine Lowe, Amy Herzog & Courtney Kelley
|1-4
|Portland, OR
|Rose City Yarn Crawl: Unravel Portland
|1-4
|Olympia London, Hammersmith Road, London, UK
|Spring Knitting & Stitching Show
|1-4
|Horseshoebay Resort, Horseshoe Bay, TX
|5th Annual Knitting in the Hills Getaway
|** 2-4
|Roslindale Public Library, Roslindale, MA
|Yarn and Craft Book Sale
|2-4
|Dunedin Centre, Dunedin, New Zealand
|Unwind Fibrecraft Retreat
|3
|Bothwell Council Chambers Lawn, Alexander Street, Bothwell, Australia
|SpinOUT 2018
|** 3-5
|Chincoteague Island, VA
|KnitXperience Lite (Low Impact Techniques for Everyone)
|3-April 4
|Neue Messe, Leipzig, Germany
|Wolle-Fest & Stoffmesse
|4-9
|Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
|8-11
|Dutton Farmhouse, Dummerston, VT
|Vermont Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel: Sanquhar Gloves, A Scottish Tradition
|9-11
|Ames, IA
|23rd Annual Arnhild’s Knitting Studio Retreat
|** 10-11
|Jay Community Center, Portland, IN
|Jay County Fiber Arts Festival
|** 10-12
|George Washington Carver Multipurpose Building, Jefferson City, MO
|Fiber Retreat
|** 11-12
|MIT Tang Center, Cambridge, MA
|Common Cod’s FiberCamp
|11-16
|Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
|13-24
|Scotland & England
|Vogue Knitting Tour of Scotland & England
|15-17
|Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
|Edinburgh Yarn Festival
|15-18
|Camp Burton, Vashon Island, WA
|Northwest Regional Spinners Association 25th Annual Retreat
|15-18
|North Shore, Boston, MA
|Knit North Yarn Crawl
|16-18
|Alliant Energy Center, Madison, WI
|Madison Knitters’ Guild Knit In with Susan B. Anderson, Kate Larson, Laura Linneman, Patty Lyons & Laura Nelkin
|17
|Winterset Elementary School, Winterset, IA
|7th Annual Heartland Fiberpalooza
|17
|Ramada Inn and Conference Center, State College, PA
|For the Love of Fiber
|17-April 7
|Panama Canal
|Inca & Panama Canal Discovery Knitting Cruise with Sally Melville
|** 18
|Proto-Cathedral of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Sherman Oaks, CA
|Griffin Dyeworks & Fiber Arts Fiber Frolic
|18-23
|Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
|22-24
|Wisconsin River Valley & Baraboo Hills, WI
|Threaded Streams Fiber Arts Trail: Creativity Weekend
|22-25
|Connecticut Convention Center & Marriott, Hartford, CT
|Stitches United
|22-25
|Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz, NY
|Knitting Weekend with Paula Kucera, Laura Nelkin, Jill Draper, Cal Patch,
Bristol Ivy & Katie Grove
|23-24
|Cloverdale Exhibition Park Grounds, AGRIPLEX Bldg., Cloverdale, BC
|10th Annual Fibres West
|23-24
|State Fairgrounds, Raleigh, NC
|12th Annual Carolina Fiber Fest
|23-25
|Brampton Inn, Chestertown, MD
|Brioche Knitting Weekend with Heather Zoppetti
|23-25
|Pine Mountain Resort, Pineville, KY
|Mountain Hollow Yarn Retreat
|** 24-25
|Best Western Summit Inn, Niagara Falls, NY
|March Madness Retreat: A Knit & Crochet Event
|** 24-27
|Riverside Hotel, Brattleboro, VT
|Sugar Season Knitting Retreat with Bristol Ivy
|** 24-April 2
|Baltimore & environs, MD
|Charm City Yarn Crawl
|** 25
|MA. Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary, Lincoln, MA
|Woolapalooza
|27-31
|Westin Kansas City at Crown Center, Kansas City, MO
|3rd Annual PLY Away: A Spinning Retreat
|28-April 11
|China, Korea, Japan
|Asia Knitting Cruise with Gwen Bortner
|** 30-April 2
|New Jersey
|New Jersey Wool Walk
|** 31-April 9
|Virginia, Maryland, Washington, DC area
|Metro Yarn Crawl
|** 1-2
|Westminster College, Salt Lake City, UT
|Salt Lake Knitting Guild Spring Workshop with Patty Lyons
|** 1-2
|Clark County Events Center, Ridgefield, WA
|Alpacapalooza
|1-8
|Caribbean
|Friends & Fiberworks Spring Knitting Cruise with Barry Klein
|5-8
|Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
|11th Annual Minnesota Yarn Shop Hop
|5-8
|Irving Convention Center, Irving, TX
|13th Annual DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth) Fiber Fest featuring Franklin Habit
|6-7
|First United Methodist Church, Warren, PA
|Kinzua Knit-Away
|6-8
|David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, PA
|Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival: Knit, Crochet, Quilt, Create!
|6-8
|David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, PA
|Fiber Forward:
A Juried Exhibition Celebrating the Art of Knit & Crochet
|6-8
|Neighborhood Fiber Co. Studio Store, Baltimore, MD
|City Zen Dye Retreat
|6-9
|First Baptist Church, Rochester, NY
|Rochester Knitting Guild Spring Workshop with Kate Atherley
|6-9
|Imperial Stock Ranch, Imperial Yarn & Imperial River Company, Maupin, OR
|Vogue Knitting Destinations: Imperial Yarn and Imperial Stock Ranch with Lorilee Beltman & Olga Buraya-Kefelian
|** 6-9
|Los Angeles, CA
|L.A. County Yarn Crawl
|** 7
|York Harbor Inn, ME
|5th Annual Fiber Market
|7-8
|Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Union Hall, Chicago, IL
|YarnCon: Chicago’s 11th Annual Indie Fiber Fair
|7-8
|Nezinscot Farm, Turner, ME
|Artisans Guild Open House
|7-8
|Grammar School, Harrogate Road, Leeds, England, UK
|Spring into Wool: A Festival of Woolly Crafts
|7-8
|Portland OR to Seattle, WA
|Sheepish in Seattle: The Quadr-Ewe-ple
|** 7-9
|Chincoteague Island, VA
|SoXperience
|** 8-9
|Wing and A Prayer Farm, Shaftsbury, VT
|Natural Dye and Art Yarn Spinning Workshop
|** 8-9
|Merchants Square Mall, Allentown, PA
|2nd Annual Steel City Fiber Fest
|8-13
|Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
|11-16
|1661 Inn, Block Island, RI
|Mosaic Knitting Retreat & Knitting Extended
|12-15
|Embassy Suites, Loveland, CO
|Interweave Yarn Fest
|13-14
|Putnam County Fairgrounds, Greencastle, IN
|Fiber Event at Greencastle: Celebrating 26 Years of Fiber
|13-15
|Amish View Inn, Bird-in-Hand, PA
|Lancaster Knitter’s Retreat
|14
|Presbyterian Church, Pluckemin, NJ
|8th Annual New Jersey Needle Festival
|14
|Jane Addams Community Center, Cedarville, IL
|22nd Annual Stephenson County Fiber Art Fair
|14
|Beaver Lake Nature Center, Baldwinsville, NY
|CNY Fiber Frolic
|14-15
|Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, Ann Arbor, MI
|Spring Fiber Expo
|15-20
|Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Spring Island Knitting Retreat with Cat Bordhi
|19-22
|Long Island, NY
|4th Annual Long Island Yarn Crawl
|20-22
|Doubletree Hilton Hotel, Overland Park, KS
|Knitting in the Heartland
|** 20-23
|Washington State Fairgrounds, Puyallup, WA
|Shepherd’s Extravaganza
|** 20-25
|Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS
|Spring Fiber School
|** 20-30
|Lake side cabin, Lexington, MI
|Knit-topia
|20-21
|Seguin-Guadalupe County Coliseum, Seguin, TX
|8th Annual Yellow Rose Fiber Producers Fiesta
|20-22
|Maryland countryside
|Countryside Artisans 2017 Spring Studio Tour
|20-22
|Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, Townsend, TN
|9th Annual Smoky Mountain Fiber Arts Festival
|20-22
|Fern Resort, Orillia, Ontario, Canada
|6th Annual YarnOver SleepOver Retreat
|21
|Denmark Arts Center, Denmark, ME
|Denmark Sheepfest
|21
|Delmont Fire Hall, Delmont, PA
|RaggZ Fiber Affair & Wool Market
|21
|Bedford Breakfast Lions Club, Bedford, VA
|10th Annual Olde Liberty Fibre Faire
|** 21-22
|Minnesota
|2nd Annual Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Weekend
|** 21-23
|Blue Mountain Retreat Center, Knoxville, MD
|6th Annual Two Rivers Yarns Spring Knitting Retreat
|** 22
|The Lake House at Cherry Creek Reservoir, Greenwood Village, CO
|We Knit Colorado Retreat
|** 22
|Clermont State Historic Site, Germantown, NY
|Chancellor’s Sheep & Wool Showcase
|** 22-23
|Triangle area, NC
|Triangle Yarn Crawl
|** 22-23
|Newton’s Yarn Country, Anaheim, CA
|Newton’s Spring Parking Lot Sale
|22-27
|Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Spring Island Knitting Retreat with Cat Bordhi
|22-May 1
|Ireland
|Donegal & Causeway Coast Knitting Tour
|26-29
|Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS
|Yarn School
|26-29
|Doubletree Hotel by Hilton, Savannah, GA
|Knit for Fun Retreat with Ann Budd, Meghan Fernandes, Sivia Harding & Joji Locatelli
|26-May 5
|Toronto & Montreal, Canada
|Vogue Knitting Tour of Toronto & Montreal
|27-29
|Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, Minneapolis,MN
|31st Annual MN. Knitters’ Guild Yarnover with Bristol Ivy
|27-29
|Vancouver, BC, Canada
|Woolith Fair: A Greater Vancouver Yarn Crawl
|27-29
|Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, Okanogan, WA
|6th Annual OKfiberfest
|** 27-30
|Camden Harbour Inn & Swan’s Island, ME
|Vogue Knitting Destinations: 5th Annual in Camden, ME
|27-30
|Meadowbrook Inn, Blowing Rock, NC
|Unwind: A Fiber Arts Getaway
|28
|Tolland Agricultural Center, Vernon/Rockville, CT
|109th Connecticut Sheep, Wool & Fiber Festival
|28
|Gore Place, Waltham, MA
|30th Annual Sheep Shearing Festival
|28
|Village of Powhatan, Powhatan, VA
|Powhatan’s Festival of Fiber
|28
|Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|Toronto Knitter’s Frolic
|** 28-29
|International Centre, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
|creativ festival®
|28-29
|Royal Welsh Show Ground, Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, Powys, Wales
|13th Annual Wonderwool Wales: A Festival of Welsh Wool and Natural Fibers
|28-29
|Washington County, NY
|26th Annual New York’s Washington County Fiber Tour
|** 28-30
|Tygart Lake State Park, Grafton, WV
|Spring Fling Knitting
|** 28-30
|Christ the King Retreat and Conference Center, Syracuse, NY
|7th Yarn Cupboard Annual Fiber Arts Retreat and Market
|28-May 4
|The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France
|Knitting & Crochet Retreat
|** 29-30
|Tri-County Shrine Club, Clarksville, IN
|Indiana Fiber and Music Festival
|** 29-30
|Arcotel Wimberger Hotel, Vienna, Austria
|Vienna Wool & Design Festival
|** 31-May 3
|Resort at Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA
|Strung Along Retreat with Stephanie Pearl-McPhee
|3-6
|Gisborne Showgrounds, Makaraka, Gisborne, Nouth Island, NZ
|Creative Fibre National Education Event
|4-6
|Wisconsin
|Rites of Spring: Fiber Frolic Yarn Tour
|5-6
|Howard County Fairgrounds, West Friendship, MD
|Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival
|5-6
|York County Fairgrounds, York, NE
|2nd Annual Mid-Plains Fiber Fair
|** 5-7
|Travelodge, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
|A Fibre Arts Shindig
|** 5-7
|National Western Stock Show Complex, Denver, CO
|Great Western Alpaca Show & Denver Fiber Fiesta
|5-12
|Canada & New England
|Canada and New England Knitting Cruise with Carol Feller
|** 7
|Braintree, England, UK
|Warner Textile Archive Textile Fair
|7
|Clarke Foley Centre, Ickley, England, UK
|Wharfe Wool Fair
|8-22
|Wales
|Wild and Woolly Wales
|9-13
|Various venues, London, England, UK
|London Craft Week
|9-16
|Occidental Hotel, Buffalo, WY
|Knitting in Buffalo, Wyoming
|10-13
|North Carolina
|Western North Carolina Yarn Crawl
|11-13
|Washington County Fairgrounds, Lake Elmo, MN
|21st Annual Shepherd’s Harvest Sheep & Wool Festival
|** 12-13
|Salomon Farm Park, Fort Wayne, IN
|Salomon Farm Park Fiber Arts Celebration!
|12-13
|Deerfield Fairgrounds, Deerfield, NH
|42nd Annual New Hampshire Sheep and Wool Festival
|12-13
|Lower Drayton Farm, Penkridge, Stafford, England, UK
|Wool @J13
|** 13
|Mission Mill, Salem, OR
|32nd Annual Mission Mill Sheep to Shawl
|13-21
|South of Ireland
|Southern Ireland Knitting Tour with the Aran Islands
|16-20
|Puget Sound, WA
|Northwest LYS Tour: Four Days of Fiber Fun
|16-27
|Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast, Ireland
|Ireland with Maggie Jackson
|17-20
|Easton Mountain Retreat Center, Greenwich, NY
|Men’s Spring Knitting Retreat (Upstate New York)
|18-20
|Block Island, RI
|8th Annual North Light Fibers Knitting Retreat with Bristol Ivy and Thea Colman
|** 18-21
|Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, Orlando, FL
|A Good Retreat with guest speaker Clara Parkes, and teachers Ann Budd, Susan Anderson & Romi Hill
|19-20
|Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville, PA
|6th Annual Central Pennsylvania Fiber Festival
|19-20
|Sheep’s Head Peninsula, West Cork, Ireland
|Sheep’s Head Yarn Festival
|19-20
|Green County Fairgrounds, Waynesburg, PA
|15th Annual Waynesburg Sheep & Fiber Festival
|19-20
|Masterson State Park, Lexington, KY
|9th Annual Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival
|19-20
|Emmet County Fairgrounds, Petoskey, MI
|Tip of the Mitt Fiber Fair
|** 19-21
|Marsh Lane, Shepley, Huddersfield, England, UK
|Baa Baa Bazaar at Shepley Spring Festival
|19-25
|The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France
|Knitting & Crochet Retreat
|20
|Coggeshall Farm Museum, Bristol, RI
|Rhode Island Wool and Fiber Festival
|** 20-21
|McHenry County Fairgrounds, Woodstock, IL
|Spring Fiber Fling
|** 20-21
|Hallockville Museum Farm, Riverhead, Long Island, NY
|Long Island Fleece & Fiber Fair
|** 20-21
|Casari Ranch, Point Arena, CA
|4th Annual Farm to Home Casari Ranch Wool Festival
|** 20-27
|Northern New Mexico
|Knitting & Yoga Adventures Retreat with Nora Gaughan
|20-June 3
|Alaska
|Highlands & Fjords Knitting Cruise with JC Briar
|** 23-28
|Sorrento Centre, Sorrento, BC, Canada
|19th Annual Okanagan Knitting Retreat
|23-29
|Iceland
|Spring Knitting Retreat in Icelandic Nature with Hélène Magnússon
|23-30
|Grand Hotel, Andalsnes, Norway
|Knitting Holiday in Romsdal
|25-26
|Dickson County Fairgrounds, Dickson, TN
|11th Annual Middle Tennessee Fiber Festival
|25-27
|Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, OH
|23rd Annual Great Lakes Fiber Show
|25-27
|ALSAA Sports and Social Centre, Toberbunny, Dublin 9, Ireland
|Woollinn: The Dublin Festival of Yarn
|** 25-29
|Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA
|Sacramento County Fair Wool Show
|26
|Corban Estate Arts Centre, Henderson, Auckland, New Zealand
|Woolfest Auckland
|26-27
|Cummington Fairgrounds, Cummington, MA
|44rd Annual Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair
|** 26-June 3
|Northern & Central British Columbia, Canada
|Playing with String: The Northern/Central BC Yarn Crawl
|** 27
|Mart, Dingwall , Scotland, UK
|Highland Wool & Textiles Festival
|** 27-29
|Lloyd Square, Nampa, ID
|Fiber Train Wool Festival
|** 27-30
|Green Mountain Spinnery, Putney, VT
|Annual Green Mountain Spinnery Tent Sale
|** 28
|Bradley Centre, Coombs, British Columbia, Vancouver Island, Canada
|7th Annual 100 Mile Fleece & Fibre Fair
|31-June 2
|Red Lion Inn, Lacey, WA
|Northwest Regional Spinners Association Annual Conference
|31-June 4
|Vermont
|Camp Stitches
|31-June 4
|Phineas Swann B&B near Jay Peak Ski Resort, Montgomery, VT
|Vermont Summer Knitting Retreat with Donna Druchunas
|31-June 5
|Shetland Islands, Scotland, UK
|Spirit of the Shetland Knitting Holiday with Hazel Tindall & Kathleen Anderson
|1-2
|Johnson County Fairgrounds, Franklin, IN
|Hoosier Hills Fiber Festival
|** 1-3
|Bags By CAB-Yarn Shoppe, Denver, CO
|Spring Yarn Knit Out and Crochet 8th Annual Community Event
|2
|Leeds Industrial Museum at Armley Mills, Leeds, England, UK
|Leeds Wool Festival
|2-3
|Windsor Fairgrounds, Windsor, ME
|18th Annual Maine Fiber Frolic
|2-3
|The Pioneer Museum, Flagstaff, AZ
|27th Annual Flag Wool and Fiber Festival
|** 3-4
|The Shops at Worthington Place Mall, Worthington, OH
|Mid-Ohio Fiber Fair
|3-9
|Iceland
|Iclandic Spring Hiking and Knitting Tour with Hélène Magnússon
|3-10
|Alaska
|Musk Ox and Glaciers Knitting Cruise with Merike Saarniit
|7-10
|Fairgrounds at Stanley Park, Estes Park, CO
|28th Annual Estes Park Wool Market
|8-10
|Blönduós School & Sports Center, Blönduós, Iceland
|3rd Annual Prjónagleði – Knitting Festival
|8-10
|Institute of Texan Cultures, San Antonio, TX
|46th Annual Texas Folklife Festival
|** 8-11
|Misty Isle Farms, Vashon Island, WA
|Vashon Sheepdog Classic
|** 8-11
|Elohee Retreat Center, Sautee Nacoochee, GA
|All-Level Yarn and Yoga Retreat
|9
|Frederick Fairgrounds, Frederick, MD
|FiberFest
|** 9-12
|Resort at Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA
|Strung Along Retreat with Stephanie Pearl-McPhee
|9-14
|Scotland
|Knitting Retreat in the Scottish Borders
|** 10
|Varies
|World Wide Knit in Public Day
|** 10
|Carberry Community Memorial Hall, Carberry, Manitoba, Canada
|Blue Hills Fibre Festival
|** 10-11
|Butternut Hill Campground, Bouckville, NY
|7th Annual Central New York Fiber Festival
|** 10-11
|Fibre Harvest Mill, Pathfields Industrial Estatee, South Molton, Devon, England, UK
|John Arbon Textiles Mill Open Weekend
|10-19
|Ireland
|Donegal & Causeway Coast Knitting Tour
|** 14-17
|Coast of Maine
|Maine Knitting Cruise with with Mimi Bird & Heather Monroe
|14-21
|Iceland
|Hiking & Knitting under the Midnight Sun with Hélène Magnússon
|14-21
|Shetland Islands, Scotland, UK
|Spirit of the Shetland Knitting Holiday with Hazel Tindall & Kathleen Anderson
|15-16
|Rodeo Arena, Diné College, Tsailé, AZ, Navajo Nation
|22nd Annual Sheep Is Life Celebration
|15-17
|Cleveland, OH
|National NeedleArts Association Summer NeedleArts Trade Show
|15-21
|Olds College, Olds, Alberta, Canada
|Fibre Week
|16-17
|Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center, Ames, IA
|13th Annual Iowa Sheep and Wool Festival
|** 16-July 1
|East Tennessee
|East Tennessee Yarn Crawl
|** 17
|Edinburgh, Scotland
|Indie Burgh Craft Crawl
|17-19
|1912 Center, Moscow, ID
|Palouse Fiber Arts Festival
|** 18-21
|Coast of Maine
|Maine Knitting Cruise with Bill Huntington
|18-24
|Harvey’s Point Lakeside Hotel, Donegal, Ireland
|Northwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
|18-24
|Alliant Energy Center, Madison, WI
|Midwest Felting Symposium
|** 20-24
|Invercargill, NZ
|NZ Machine Knitters’ Society Festival
|** 20-27
|Pod Chalet, Pender Island, Vancouver, BC, Canada
|17th Annual Knitting on Island Time: Silk!Linen!Cotton!
|22-23
|Mitchell’s Lakeland Livestock Centre, Cockermouth, Cumbria, England
|14th Annual Woolfest
|22-24
|Berry Center, Cypress, TX
|Houston Fiber Fest
|22-24
|Denmark Municipal Building, Congregational Church & Public Library, Denmark, ME
|Pleasant Mountain Fiber Arts Workshops
|** 22-25
|Hew Haven, CT to Putney, VT
|8th Annual I-91 Shop Hop Connecticut
|23
|Doubletree Hotel, Rochester, MN
|Zombie Knitapocalypse Market
|** 23-25
|SageRidge Mill & Critters, Clearmont, WY
|SageRidge Fiber Retreat and Campout
|** 23-25
|Arrowhead Ranch, Arrowhead, CA
|Griffin Dyeworks 13th Annual Retreat
|24-Jul 1
|Scottish Isles & Faroe Islands
|Scottish Isles to the Faroes Knitting Cruise with Jane Crowfoot
|26-July 2
|Parknasilla Resort Hotel, Kerry, Ireland
|Southwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
|28-July 1
|Blue Mountain Retreat Center, Knoxville, MD
|4th Annual City Zen Dye Retreat
|29-July 1
|Linn County Fairgrounds, Albany, OR
|Black Sheep Gathering
|29-July 2
|Red Centre, Alice Springs, Australia
|22nd Annual Alice Springs Beanie Festival
|30-July 6
|The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France
|Knitting & Crochet Retreat
|5-9
|Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI
|Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 1
|6-12
|Peppermill Resort, Reno, NV
|Convergence: Handweavers Guild of America Biennial Conference
|** 7-9
|Hotel Ibis, Birmingham Centre, England, UK
|Knitting & Crochet Guild Convention
|** 7-10
|Wayland Village Churches, Norfolk, England, UK
|2nd Blossom & Yarn: A Knitting and Flower Festival
|7-21
|Norway, Iceland, the Faroes and Shetland Isles
|Northern Isles Knitting Cruise with Beth Brown-Reinsel
|** 8-9
|Thirsk Auction Mart, Thirsk Rural Business Centre, Blakey Lane, Thirsk
North Yorkshire, England, UK
|7th Annual British Wool Show
|8-15
|Ireland
|Kerry & Kilkenny Irish Knitting and Craft Tour
|8-15
|Yorkshire, England, UK
|Ann Kingstone Yorkshire Knitting Tour
|** 10-16
|Victoria, Australia
|Victoria Ramble
|** 10-18
|Scotland
|Wool and Whisky: A Wee Woolen Holiday Returns
|12-16
|Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI
|Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 2.75
|** 13-16
|Jordan Summit Hotel, Sunday River Resort, Sunday River, ME
|5th Annual Summer Fiber Retreat
|** 13-17
|Whitehead Light Station, Whitehead Island, ME
|Island Knitting Retreat with Mim Bird & Heather Monroe Kinne
|14-15
|Uffculme Centre, Birmingham, West Midlands, England, UK
|Yarningham
|** 14-23
|Inuvik, Northwest Territories, Canada
|29th Annual Great Northern Arts Festival
|** 14-23
|Indiana/Illinois border
|Illiana Yarn Crawl
|** 15-16
|Cowan Civic Center, Lebanon, MO
|8th Annual Fiber U
|15-21
|Parknasilla Resort Hotel, Kerry, Ireland
|Southwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
|** 19-23
|Scarritt Bennett Center, Nashville, TN
|Super Summer Knittogether
|19-23
|Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI
|Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 2
|** 20-22
|Benderloch near Oban, Argyll, Scotland, UK
|Woolfeis: Fleece to Fibre and Beyond!
|20-22
|Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Bendigo, Victoria, Australia
|140th Annual Australian Sheep & Wool Show
|** 20-22
|Greensboro, Winston Salem, NC
|Central Carolina Yarn Crawl
|24-Aug. 5
|Argentina & Uruguay
|Argentina for Knitters with Joji Locatelli and Alejandra Pont
|26-29
|Telluride School, Telluride, CO
|Many Hands Fiber Arts Festival 2.0
|26-30
|Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI
|Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 3
|** 28-29
|Grange Fair Grounds, Centre Hall, PA
|Wool Village at Farm Fest
|28-29
|Redborne School and Community College, Ampthill, England, UK
|Fibre East: British Natural Fibre & Craft
|** 28-30
|Creek County Fairgrounds, Kellyville, OK
|11th Annual Fiber Christmas in July
|** 28-Aug. 6
|Historic Abingdon, VA
|Virginia Highlands Festival
|** 29
|James Lee Community Center, Falls Church, VA
|Fibernate: Fiber Farmers Market & Spinning Circle
|** 29-Aug. 6
|Chicago, IL
|Chicago Yarn Crawl
|** 29-Aug. 13
|Northern Colorado & Southern Wyoming
|Hot August Knits Yarn Crawl
|** 30-Aug. 5
|Medomak Retreat Center, Washington, ME
|New England Fiber Arts Retreat
|** 30-Aug. 6
|Schloss Münchenwiler, Münchenwiler, Switzerland
|Knitterati Retreat at Schloss Münchenwiler with Nancy Marchant and Simone Kereit
|31-Aug. 9
|Iceland & Norway
|Knitting on a Lark with Lorilee Beltman
|** 31-Aug. 11
|Orkney Islands, North Ronaldsay, Scotland
|North Ronaldsay 2nd Summer Sheep Festival
|** 31-Aug 13
|Hammond Hall, Winter Harbor, ME
|Schoodic Arts Festival: Fiber
|2-5
|Schaumburg, IL
|Stitches Midwest
|3-4
|Bartlett Yarns, Harmony, ME
|Annual Bartlett Yarns Open House
|** 3-5
|University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA
|Knitting Around New England: CSKMS Annual Conference
|3-13
|Norway
|Tour of Norway with Arnhild’s Knitting Studio
|** 4-7
|Kettle Pond State Park, Groton, VT
|Vermont Knit & Fiber Retreat
|** 5
|Bay Area, CA to Reno, NV
|Jimmy’s Biggest Little Bus Tour! with Romi Hill and Laura Zander
|** 5
|Whitehead, Northern Ireland
|Yarnfolk, Festival of Wool
|6-12
|Schloss Münchenwiler near Murten, Canton Bern, Switzerland
|Knitting Retreat with Nancy Marchant and Simone Kereit
|** 8-9
|Thirsk Rural Business Centre, Thirsk, North Yorkshire, England, UK
|7th Annual British Wool Show
|** 11-13
|Chapel Rock Camp & Conference Center, Prescott, AZ
|4th Annual Grandma’s Sheep Thrills Retreat
|** 12
|Rheault Farm, West Fargo, ND
|Fiber Arts Festival
|12-16
|Truckee, CA
|Blue Bee Studios: The Muslin Sweater in the High Sierras with Elizabeth Doherty
|12-18
|Iceland
|Hiking & Knitting between Fire and Ice with Hélène Magnússon
|12-21
|South of Ireland
|Southern Ireland Knitting Tour with the Aran Islands
|** 13-14
|Crafted at the Port of LA, Los Angeles, CA
|Los Angeles Quilt Show & Fiber Art Fest
|13-17
|Los Altos, CA
|Guadalupe-Moebius Retreat with Cat Bordhi
|13-19
|Riederalp-Aletsch Arena, Rhone Valley/Valais Region, Switzerland
|Slow Stitching Retreat with Simone Kereit
|14-24
|Estonia, Russia, Finland, Sweden & Germany
|Baltic Knitting Cruise with Melanie Berg
|15-19
|Allegan County Fairgounds, Allegan, MI
|Michigan Fiber Festival & Fiber Arts Workshops
|16-19
|St-Andre-Avellin, Quebec, Canada
|6th Annual Twist Fibre Festival
|16-20
|Sheep to Shawl Studio & Store, Barton, VT
|Artsy Fartsy Knit Dyeing Retreat with Donna Druchunas
|18-19
|Rheinterrasse, Dusseldorf, Germany
|Wollfestival
|** 19
|Hulme Hall, Port Sunlight, Wirral, England, UK
|Popup Wool Show
|19-26
|Ireland
|Kerry & Kilkenny Irish Knitting and Craft Tour
|** 19-27
|Colorado Front Range
|Yarn Along the Rockies (Yarn Crawl)
|** 20
|Fairfield Gonzales Community Place, Victoria, BC, Canada
|Fibrations!
|22-31
|New Zealand
|New Zealand North Island with Indie Road
|24-26
|East Pier & Crown Hotel, Ahuriri, Napier, NZ
|Knit August Nights: Yarn and Stitch Retreat
|24-Sept. 13
|Copenhagen to New York
|Viking Passage Knitting Cruise with Hazel Tindall
|31-Sept. 4
|Monterey County Fairgrounds, Monterey, CA
|Monterey County Fair Wool Show
|2
|Reed Point, MT
|30th Annual Great Montana Sheep Drive
|** 2-3
|Wild Life West Nature Park, Edgewood, NM
|5th Annual Heart of New Mexico Fiber Gathering
|** 2-3
|Michigan State University Pavilion, E. Lansing, MI
|Llamafest Showcase
|** 2-5
|Cherokee Park Ranch, Livermore, CO
|4th Annual Wild West Knitting Retreat
|2-16
|Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Russia, Estonia and Sweden
|Baltic Knitting Cruise with Galina Khmeleva
|** 3-4
|Auditorium Maximum, University of Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany
|Wollfest
|** 4-9
|Coast of Maine
|Maine Knitting Cruise with Margaret Radcliffe
|6-9
|Dutton Farmhouse, Dummerston, VT
|Vermont Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel: Designing Tams, a Fair Isle Tradition
|** 6-10
|Searsport Shores Ocean Camping, Searsport, ME
|Fiber College of Maine
|** 7-9
|Columbus Convention & Trade Center, Columbus, GA
|6th Annual Georgia FiberFest
|7-9
|Hillbrook Spa, Charlestown, WV
|Domino Knitting with Brigitte Elliott
|7-9
|Jefferson Fair Park, Jefferson, WI
|Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival
|** 8-9
|Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds, Event Center, Mitchell, NE
|Scotts Bluff Valley Fiber Arts Fair
|8-9
|Harford Fairgrounds, Harford, PA
|15th Annual Pennsylvania Endless Mountains Fiber Festival
|8-9
|Riverside Park, Salida, CO
|7th Annual Salida Fiber Festival
|8-9
|Hunterdon County Fairgrounds, Lambertville, NJ
|24th Annual New Jersey Sheep & Fiber Festival
|** 8-10
|Camp Sunrise, near Gibsons, BC, Canada
|Sunshine Coast Fibre Camp
|8-14
|The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France
|Knitting & Crochet Retreat & Workshop with Carol Meldrum
|** 9
|Bay Area, CA to Reno, NV
|Jimmy’s Biggest Little Bus Tour! with Romi Hill and Laura Zander
|** 9
|London, England, UK
|4th Annual Great London Yarn Crawl & Pop-up Marketplace
|** 9
|Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada
|25th Annual Kitchener-Waterloo Knitters’ Fair
|** 9-10
|Mississippi Valley Textile Museum & Almonte Arena, Almonte, Ontario, Canada
|Fibrefest 2017 – Festival of Fibre Arts
|13-16
|Irving Convention Center, Irving, TX
|Stitches Texas
|** 14-17
|Boston, MA
|Greater Boston Yarn Crawl
|** 14-17
|San Diego, CA
|San Diego Yarn Crawl
|** 14-17
|UMass Hotel, Amherst, MA
|2nd Annual WEBS Fall Knitting Retreat
|15-16
|Red River Exhibition Park, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
|5th Annual Manitoba Fibre Festival
|** 15-16
|Marc Center, Mt. Vernon, MO
|7th Annual Fiber Daze
|15-16
|Hemlock Fairgrounds, Hemlock, NY
|24th Annual Finger Lakes Fiber Arts Festival
|15-16
|Young’s Jersey Dairy, Yellow Springs, OH
|23rd Annual Wool Gathering
|15-17
|Inn at Huntingfield Creek, Rock Hall, M
|Portuguese Knitting with Andrea Wong
|** 15-17
|Location TBD, Canada
|Florida Fiber-In
|** 15-17
|Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville, CA
|20th Annual California Wool and Fiber Festival
|** 15-17
|Manhattan to Brooklyn, NY
|New York City Yarn Crawl
|** 16
|Shabbona Park, Earlville, IL
|Fiber in the Park
|** 16-25
|Faroe Islands
|Wool & Whispy Northern Lights Tour: Knitting in the Faroes
|** 17-23
|Monhegan Island, ME
|Knitting & Yoga Adventures Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel
|19-26
|Iceland
|Authentic Iceland Hiking & Knitting Tour with Hélène Magnússon
|20-23
|Easton Mountain Retreat Center, Greenwich, NY
|North East Men’s Fall Knitting Retreat (Upstate NY)
|20-23
|Fanø, Denmark
|13th Annual Fanø International Knit Festival
|21-23
|Hilton Union Square, San Francisco, CA
|Vogue Knitting LIVE!
|21-Oct. 1
|Hawaii
|Knit & Cruise from Vancouver to Hawaii with Barry Klein, sponsored by Friends and Fiberworks
|22-23
|Clackamas County Events Center, Canby, OR
|22nd Annual Oregon Flock & Fiber Festival
|** 22-24
|Codington County Extension Complex, Watertown, SD
|25th Annual North Country Fiber Fair
|** 22-24
|Common Ground Fairgrounds, Unity, ME
|Fleece Tent & Fiber Marketplace at Common Ground Country Fair
|22-28
|Harvey’s Point Lakeside Hotel, Donegal, Ireland
|Northwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
|** 23-24
|Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich, NY
|Adirondack Wool and Arts Festival
|23-27
|Northlight Fibers, Block Island, RI
|Knitwear Design Workshop with Deborah Newton
|23-30
|Europe Hotel & Resort, Fossa, Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland
|Ballycastle Knits Ireland Knitting Retreat
|** 23-Oct. 1
|Shetland, England, UK
|7th Annual Shetland Wool Week
|23-Oct. 2
|South of Ireland
|Southern Ireland Knitting Tour with the Aran Islands
|** 24-27
|Stafford’s Perry Hotel, Petoskey, MI
|Super Charge Your Knitting with Sally Melville
|** 24-30
|Royalton and Central Vermont
|Fall Fiber Tour
|26-Oct. 4
|Harrogate, Yorkshire, England, UK
|Knitting in Yorkshire, England: A Wool Heritage
|28-29
|Shrine Auditorium, Billings, MT
|3rd Annual Prairie Handspinners Fiber Fest
|28-30
|Norwegian Knitting Industry Museum, Salhusvegen 201, Salhus, Bergen, Norway
|3rd Annual Bergen Knitting Festival
|29-30
|4-H Events Center, Ouray County Fairgrounds, Ridgway, CO
|6th Annual Sneffels Fiber Festival
|** 29-30
|Port Watson Mini Conference Center, Cortland, NY
|Finger Lakes Machine Knitting Seminar
|29-30
|Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, Berryville, VA
|13th Annual Shenandoah Valley Fiber Festival
|29-30
|Skipton Auction Mart, Skipton, England, UK
|6th Annual Yarndale
|29-31
|PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC, Canada
|7th Annual Knit City Fibre Festival
|** 29-Oct. 1
|Kulturhus, Copenhagen, Denmark
|Knitwork 2018
|29-Oct. 1
|St. Anthony Retreat Center, Three Rivers, CA
|What the Knit Guild Fall Retreat with Beth Brown Reinsel & Binka Schwan
|** 29-Oct. 1
|Unitarian Society, Ridgewood, NJ
|North Jersey Fiber Arts Festival
|** 30-Oct 1
|Masham, Yorkshire Dales, England, UK
|32nd Annual Masham Sheep Fair
|** 30-Oct. 1
|Sauder Village, Archbold, OH
|Fiber Arts Fest
|** 30-Oct 1
|Tunbridge Fairgrounds, Tunbridge, VT
|29th Annual Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival
|** 30-Oct 1
|Ogemaw County Fairgrounds, Lower Penninsula, West Branch, MI
|18th Annual Northern Michigan Lamb & Wool Festival
|30-Oct. 7
|Fryeburg, ME
|Fiber Center at the Fryeburg Fair
|** 1
|Boorowa, New South Wales, Australia
|Irish Woolfest
|** 2-8
|Varies
|Spinzilla: A Spinning Week
|** 5-10
|Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS
|Fall Fiber School
|6
|Old Stone House & Washington Park, Brooklyn, NY
|7th Annual King’s County Fiber Festival
|6
|Halcyon Yarn, Bath, ME
|Halcyon Annual Open House
|6-7
|Kit Carson Park, Taos, NM
|35th Annual Taos Wool Festival
|** 6-7
|Central Pennsylvania College, Summerdale, PA
|32nd Annual Knitter’s Day Out
|6-7
|Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS
|Felt School
|** 6-8
|Near Kincaid Lake State Park, Falmouth, KY
|Kentucky Wool Festival
|6-12
|The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France
|Knitting & Crochet Retreat
|6-13
|Villa Maddalena, Montisi, Italy
|Knitting in Tuscany: Ciao!
|** 6-15
|Hill Country, TX
|Best Little Yarn Crawl in Texas
|** 7-8
|Summit Sports and Ice Complex, Dimondale, MI
|21st Michigan International Alpaca Fest
|** 7-8
|Dixon May Fair Grounds, Dixon, CA
|31st Annual Lambtown USA Fiber Fair
|** 7-8
|Magellsen Elementary, Fosston, MN
|Fosston Fiber Festival
|** 7-8
|Montpelier Station, Orange County, VA
|Fall Fiber Festival and Montpelier Sheepdog Trials
|** 7-8
|Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Vista, CA
|Vista Fiber Arts Fiesta
|** 7-8
|Back roads of NH
|34th Annual New Hampshire Wool Arts Tour
|7-12
|Old Ground Hotel, Ennis, County Clare, Ireland
|Knit & Crochet in the West of Ireland with Carol Meldrum
|7-12
|Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Fall Island Knitting Retreat with Cat Bordhi
|7-16
|Ireland
|Donegal & Causeway Coast Knitting Tour
|** 8
|Veterans Memorial Park, Palisade, CO
|3rd Annual Palisade Quilt & Fiber Arts Festival
|** 8-9
|Burgbachsaal, Zug, Switzerland
|2nd Swiss Wulle (Wool) Festival
|** 8-9
|Patrick Ranch and Museum, Chico, CA
|Fiber Fusion
|** 8-9
|College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, IL
|Interknit Machine Knitting Club hosts Tom, the Machine Knitting Guy
|9-15
|Parknasilla Resort Hotel, Kerry, Ireland
|Southwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
|10-14
|Sun Valley, Ketchum & Hailey, ID
|22nd Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival
|** 10-14
|Amherst, Northumberland Shore, Nova Scotia, Canada
|10th Annual Nova Scotia Fibre Arts Festival
|11-15
|Coeur d’Alene, ID
|Camp Stitches
|** 11-15
|Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London, England, UK
|Knitting & Stitching Show
|12-14
|Sugarloaf Mountain, MD
|Countryside Artisans Farm Tours
|12-15
|Point Reyes, CA
|Shetland in Point Reyes with Gudrun Johnston & Mary Jane Mucklestone
|** 13-15
|Inverness Ice Centre, Inverness, Scotland, UK
|Loch Ness Knit Fest
|** 13-15
|Our Lady of Peace Retreat Center, Beaverton, OR
|Tigard Knitting Guild Fall Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel
|** 13-15
|Gray’s Harbor Event Center, Elma, WA
|Schafer Meadows Fiber Fest & Alpaca Show
|** 13-15
|Hampton Inn, Brattleboro, VT
|Green Mountain Spinnery’s Knitters’ Weekend Retreat with Elizabeth Doherty
|13-20
|Villa Maddalena, Montisi, Italy
|Knitting in Tuscany: Ciao!
|13-Nov. 25
|Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre, Oakville, Ontario, Canada
|World of Threads Festival: International Festival of Contemporary Fibre Art
|** 14
|Woodstock Fairgrounds, Woodstock, Ontario, Canada
|Woodstock Fleece Festival
|** 14
|Community Christian Church, Camdenton, MO
|13th Annual Lake Area Fiber Arts Festival
|** 14
|Ashland County Fairgrounds, Ashland, OH
|6th Annual Autumn Fiber Festival
|** 14
|Queens Hall and Plas Hyfryd Hotel, Narberth, Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK
|West Wales Wool Show
|** 14-15
|Bakewell Agricultural Centre, Bakewell, Derbyshire, UK
|Bakewell Wool Gathering
|14-19
|Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Fall Island Knitting Retreat with Cat Bordhi
|** 15
|Unita County Library, Evanston, WY
|Sagebrush Fiber & Folk Art Festival
|** 15
|Mossville Junior High and Elementary School, Mossville, IL
|35th Annual Bishop Hill Fiber Guild Spin-In
|16-22
|Harvey’s Point Lakeside Hotel, Donegal, Ireland
|Northwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
|** 18-27
|Italy
|Knitting Adventure to Tuscany & Venice with Nicky Epstein
|** 20
|Best Western Plus, Kingston, NY
|Indie Untangled Trunk Show
|20
|Delmont Fire Hall, Delmont, PA
|RaggZ Fiber Affair & Wool Market 2017
|** 20-22
|Norsk Folkemuseum and Deichmanske Main Library, Oslo, Norway
|3rd Annual Oslo Strikkefestival (Knitting Festival)
|** 20-22
|Lakehouse in Wasagaming, Riding Mountain National Park, Manitoba, Canada
|7th Annual Fall Fiber Retreat
|** 21
|Johnson County Fairgrounds, Iowa City, IA
|Shepherds Market Fall Fiber Festival
|** 21
|Lane Agricultural Park, Murfreesboro, TN
|Fiber in the Boro
|** 21-22
|Evergreen Fairgrounds Building, Monroe, WA
|7th Annual Fiber Fusion Northwest
|** 21-22
|Washetenaw Farm Council Grounds, Ann Arbor, MI
|Fall Fiber Expo
|** 21-22
|Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck, NY
|New York State Sheep and Wool Festival
|21-26
|Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Fall Island Knitting Retreat with Cat Bordhi
|24-30
|Iceland
|Knitting on Ice with Hélène Magnússon
|25-Nov. 8
|Australia and New Zealand
|Australia and New Zealand with Anne Berk
|** 26-28
|Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada
|Creativ Festival: A Celebration of Creativity
|25-27
|Blodel Hall, St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle, WA
|Seattle Weavers’ Guild Annual Show & Sale
|** 26-29
|Inn at Cobble Beach, Kemble, Ontario, Canada
|Vogue Knitting Destinations: Ontario with Koigu Wool Company
|** 26-29
|Trapp Family Lodge, Stowe, VT
|Vermont Fall Knitting Retreat with Donna Druchunas
|** 27-29
|Western NC Agricultural Center, Fletcher, NC
|Southeastern Animal Fiber Fair
|** 27-29
|Fort Dalles Readiness Center, The Dalles, OR
|7th Annual Columbia Gorge Fiber Festival
|** 28-29
|Josephine County Fairgrounds, Grants Pass, OR
|8th Annual FiberMania
|** 28-29
|Kendal Leisure Centre, Kendal, Cumbria, England, UK
|Kendal Wool Gathering
|** 28-Oct. 1
|Cross Roads Retreat, Caldwell, TX
|Stitches, S’mores and More – A Texas Knit Camp
|** 29
|Tucson Jewish Community Center, Tucson, AZ
|Tucson Handweavers & Spinners Guild: A Palette of Fiber Arts
|1-4
|Pasadena Convention Center, Pasadena, CA
|Stitches SoCal
|2-4
|The Radisson of Nashua, Nashua, NH
|Northeast Handspinners’ The Gathering
|** 3-4
|Conference Center, Steelville, MO
|Ozark Fiber Fling
|** 3-5
|Lodge at Lake Chatuge, Hiawassee, GA
|Wine and Wool Knit Retreat
|** 3-5
|Perkins Mansion, Rochester, NY
|Weaver’s Guild Holiday Sale
|** 3-5
|Graves Mountain Lodge, Syria, VA
|KnitXperience, A Knitter’s Retreat
|** 4
|Eisenhower Community Center, Hopkins, MN
|Fall Fiber Festival
|** 4-5
|Mallary Complex, Eastern States Exposition, West Springfield, MA
|7th Annual Fiber Festival of New England
|** 4-5
|Big 4 Building, Calgary Stampede Grounds, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|4th Annual Calgary Fibre Arts Fair
|** 5
|Cultural Arts Center, Torrance, CA
|Southern California Handweaver’s Guild Annual Weaving & Fiber Festival
|** 5
|Chelsea Old Town Hall, London, England, UK
|Knit for Peace: The Great Knit Fest with Debbie Bliss, Jane Crowfoot, Renee Callahan & Sasha Kagan
|** 5-6
|King’s College on the Strand, London, UK
|Yarnporium
|5-11
|Iceland
|Knitting on Ice with Hélène Magnússon
|** 8-11
|Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Lake Buena Vista, FL
|2nd Annual Magical Fiber Fantasy Retreat
|8-12
|Dutton Farmhouse, Dummerston, VT
|Vermont Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel: Designing Ganseys, a British Tradition
|9-11
|Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis, MN
|Vogue Knitting LIVE!
|** 9-12
|Quechee Inn, Quechee, VT
|Knitting & Yoga Adventures Retreat with Julia Farwell-Clay
|** 9-12
|Simmonscourt, RDS, Dublin, Ireland
|Knitting & Stitching Show
|** 9-12
|Wisp Resort, Deep Creek Lake, McHenry, MD
|Knittreat
|** 10-12
|Seattle Center Armory, Seattle, WA
|6th Annual Knit Fit
|** 10-12
|Sapphire Valley Resort, Sapphire, NC
|Fall Carolina Fiber Frolic
|** 10-13
|The Gillis Centre, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
|Geeky Puffin Knit Palooza
|** 10-13
|Resort at Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA
|Strung Along Retreat with Stephanie Pearl-McPhee
|** 10-13
|Marriott, Ithaca, NY
|Knit Ithaca with Laura Nelkin and Kate Atherley
|** 10-13
|Nezinscot Farm, Turner, ME
|Weaving and Fiber Arts Weekend
|** 11
|Wilkins School Community Center in Regent Square, Pittsburgh, PA
|Indie Knit & Spin
|** 11
|The Priory School, Hitchin, Herts, England, UK
|Festiwool: Yarn and Wool Fair
|** 11
|Proto-Cathedral of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Sherman Oaks, CA
|Fall Fiber Frolic with Griffin Dyeworks
|** 11-12
|Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS
|Mitten School
|** 11-12
|Howard County Fairgrounds, West Friendship, MD
|8th Annual Maryland Alpaca and Fleece Festival
|** 11-13
|Kendall County Fairgrounds, Boerne, TX
|28th Annual Kid n’ Ewe & Llamas Too Festival
|** 16-19
|Elohee Retreat Center, Sautee Nacoochee, GA
|Southeastern Yarn and Yoga Retreat
|** 17-18
|Pickers Pavilion, Lindale, TX
|East Texas Fiber Festival
|** 17-18
|Old Shawnee Town Hall, Shawnee, KS
|35th Annual Creative Hand Show and Sale sponsored by the Weavers Guild and the Fiber Guild of Kansas City
|** 17-19
|Brew Creek Centre, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada
|Sea to Sky Knitters Retreat
|** 18-19
|Leesport Farmers Market, Leesport, PA
|Fall Fiber Arts Festival
|** 19
|Beach Middle School, Chelsea, MI
|Spinner’s Flock Fall Fleece Sale
|19-Dec.3
|South America
|South America Knitting Cruise with Gwen Bortner
|** 23-26
|Harrogate International Centre, Yorkshire, England, UK
|Knitting and Stitching Show
|** 27-28
|Northside Park, Ocean City, MD
|4th Annual Delmarva Wool and Fiber Expo
|30-Dec. 2
|Sugarloaf Mountain, MD
|Countryside Artisans Studio Tours
|** 30-Dec 3
|Good Commons, Plymouth, VT
|Yoga + Yarn Retreat with Liza Laird and Kate Madden
|** 9-10
|UGA Livestock Instructional Arena, Athens, GA
|Royal Alpaca Challenge Walking Fleece Extravaganza
|** 17-22
|Cozumel and Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico
|Nautical Knitting Cruise with Melissa Leapman, Justyna Lorkowska, Bristol Ivy, Patty Lyons, and Marly Bird
|Year round
|Cedarburg-Grafton-Thiensville, WI
|Cedarburg Spur Fiber Arts Trail
|Year round
|Minnesota
|Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Trail
|Year round
|Portland, OR
|The Traveling Ewe: Short day and weekend tours for knitters, crocheters, and spinners in the Portland, OR area
|Year round
|New Mexico
|New Mexico Fiber Arts Trails
|Year round
|Nazareth, PA
|Kraemer Yarns Manufacturing Tour
No comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.