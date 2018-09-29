Events 2020

logo
On this page:
Enjoy these year-round or seasonal fiber tours and yarn crawls..

January

** 5 Columbian Theatre, Wamego, KS Winter Woolfest: The Fiber Festival of Kansas
** 5 Clarion Inn & Suites, Orlando Airport, Orlando, FL 15th Annual Distaff Day
** 12 Trinity Presbyterian Church, Nashville, TN Big Stitch 41
15-18 Prescott Resort & Conference Center, Prescott, AZ 9th Annual Arizona Fiber Arts Retreat
16-19 Kanuga Conferences, Hendersonville, NC Knitting & Quilting Retreat
17-19 New York Marriot Marquis, New York, NY 10th Anniversay Vogue Knitting LIVE! New York
18-31 Green Hotel, Mysore, India Knit for Peace: Mysore, India led by designer Jane Crowfoot
19 Marriott Hotel, Waltham Abbey, Essex, England, UK 7th Annual Waltham Abbey Wool Show
** 19-20 Trad Arts Studio, Slater Mill, Pawtucket, RI 10th Annual Slater Mill Knitting Weekend & Fiber Art Marketplace
19-Feb. 3 Sunna Guest House, Reykjavik, Iceland 5th Annual Iceland in the Cozy Heart of Winter with Cat Bordhi
23-26 Embassy Suites by Hilton, Austin, TX National NeedleArts Association Needlearts Winter Market
** 24-27 Powerhouse Community Arts Center & Pavilion, Oxford, MS 9th Annual Oxford Fiber Arts Festival
31-Feb. 2 Amish View Inn, Bird-ion-Hand, PA Lancaster Winter Knitters Retreat
31-Feb. 22 Antarctica and South America South America and Antarctica Knitting Adventure with Beth Brown-Reinsel

February

6-9 Hotel St. George, Marfa, TX Yoga + Yarn Retreat
7-9 Seyon Lodge, Seyon Lodge State Park, Groton, VT Vermont Knit & Fiber Retreat
7-9 Sauder Village, Archbold, OH Knitting and Fiber Arts Retreat
** 8-9 Local Culture Hostel & Café, Jyväskylä, Finland KnitFest Winter 2019
11-17 North House Folk School, Grand Marais, MN 10th Anniversary Fiber Week
13-16 Hotel Murano, Tacoma, WA Red Alder Fiber Arts Retrat
14-16 Crown Plaza Milwaukee Airport, Milwaukee, WI Midwest Fiber Frolic
** 15-23 Tampa Bay, FL Tampa Bay Yarn Crawl
20-23 Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA Stitches West
21-23 Farnham Maltings, Bridge Square, Farnham, Surrey, UK 12th Annual Unravel, A Festival of Knitting
** 22-23 Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre, Farnborough, Hampshire, England, UK Knit & Stitch It
** 22-23 Calvary Lutheran Church, Bemidji, MN Creative Spirit Fiber Festival
** 23 Ace hotel, Pittsburgh, PA Indie Knit & Spin
** 23-25 Hilton Garden Inn & Harraseeket Inn, Freeport, ME 17th Annual New England Textile Arts Network’s Spa Knit & Spin
23-29 Thomas Shepherd Inn, Shepherdstown, WV Stitch Makers Retreat-WV
27-March 1 Business Design Centre, London, England, UK Spring Knitting & Stitching Show

March

 

** 1-2 Market Place, Bothwell, Tasmania, Australia 40th Annual SpinIN
** 1-4 Resort at Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA Strung Along Retreat with Stephanie Pearl-McPhee: Colour
** 1-9 Central Florida, east of Tampa Orange Blossom Yarn Crawl
** 1-10 Indiana Roving Indiana: Yarn Crawl
5-8 Lakeway Resort & Spa, Lakeway, TX 7th Annual Knitting in the Hills Retreat with Caitlin Hunter, Romi Hill, Julie Hoover and Lesley Anne Robinson
5-8 Portland, OR 11th Annual Rose City Yarn Crawl
6-8 Dunedin Centre, Dunedin, New Zealand 9th Annual Unwind Fibrecraft Retreat
6-8 Kent Manor Inn, Stevensville, MD Japanese Knitting Patterns with Gayle Rohem
8-10 ZigBone Farm Eco Lodge, Sabillasville, MD Weekend Knitting Retreat with Ann Weaver
8-13 Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
9-April 6 Hawaii and Tahiti Hawaii and Tahiti Knitting Cruise with Sally Melville
10-15 Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
10-17 Caribbean Trendsetter Knitting Group Cruise with Friends & Fiberworks, and Barry Klein
11-16 Suzoo’s Wool Works, Bandera, TX 4th Annual Bandera Fiber Arts Week
13-14 Jay Community Center, Portland, IN Jay County Fiber Arts Festival
13-15 Ocean City Convention Center, Ocean City, MD 7th Delmarva Wool and Fiber Expo
14-17 Camp Burton, Vashon Island, WA Northwest Regional Spinners Association 26th Annual Retreat
14-17 North Shore, Boston, MA Knit North Yarn Crawl
15-16 Cedarburg, Grafton, Thiensville, WI 5th Annual Cedarburg Spur Fiber Arts Tour
15-17 Alliant Energy Center, Madison, WI Madison Knitters’ Guild Knit In
15-17 Pine Mountain Resort, Pineville, KY Mountain Hollow Farm Yarn Retreat
15-17 Sapphire, NC 10th Annual Carolina Fiber Frolic Spring Retreat
15-17 Doubletree by Hilton, Green Tree, PA Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival: Knit, Crochet, Quilt, Create!
15-17 Hampton Inn, Brattleboro, VT Sugar Season Knitting Retreat with Julia Farwell-Clay
15-17 Skipping Stone Beach B&B, Salt Spring Island, BC, Canada Take the Fear Out of Fair Isle with Kay Begley
15-20 Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
16 Abernethy Grange, Oregon City, OR Abernethy Spring Fiber Sale
16 Ramada Inn and Conference Center, State College, PA For the Love of Fiber
16 Winterset Middle School, Winterset, IA 8th Annual Heartland Fiberpalooza
16 Ardtornish Primary School, St Agnes, South Australia Fibre Feast SA
16 Proto-Cathedral of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Sherman Oaks, CA Griffin Dyeworks & Fiber Arts Spring Fiber Frolic
16-24 Queens Guest House, Edinbuirgh, Scotland, UK Knitters in Edinburgh
17 Heartlands, Robinson’s Shaft, Dudnance Lane, Pool, Redruth, Cornwall, England, UK Cornwoolly: Fibre & Textile Show for Cornwall
17-22 Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
20-23 Bald Hill Knits, Friday Harbor, WA Men’s San Juan Island Knitting Retreat
20-April 4 Ireland & Scotland, UK Ireland & Scotland Knitting Tour
21-23 Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK Edinburgh Yarn Festival
21-24 Wisconsin River Valley & Baraboo Hills, WI Threaded Streams Fiber Arts Trail: Creativity Weekend
21-24 Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz, NY Knitting Weekend with Paula Kucera, Laura Nelkin, Jill Draper, Cal Patch, Bristol Ivy & Katie Grove
21-24 Boston Park Plaza, Boston, MA Vogue Knitting Destinations, Boston with Norah Gaughan, Thea Colman and Julia Farwell Clay
22 Baraboo Arts Building , Baraboo, WI Fabrications: A Fiber Arts Fashion Show
22-23 Cloverdale Exhibition Park Grounds, AGRIPLEX Bldg., Cloverdale, BC 10th Annual Fibres West
22-23 State Fairgrounds, Raleigh, NC 13th Annual Carolina Fiber Fest
22-24 Brampton Inn at Chestertown, MD Intensive Lace Weekend with Heather Zoppetti
22-25 Yarnfield Park, Staffordshire, England, UK Stitchtopia Festival with Carol Meldrum, Emma Leith, Janice Gunner, Karin Hellaby, Kathleen Anderson, Mandy Shaw, Pat Archibald, & Sarah Hazell
23 Junior Fair Building, Wood County Fairgrounds, Bowling Green, OH 33rd Annual Black Swamp Spinners Guild Market Day & Fiber Fair
23 Rinn United Methodist Church, Frederick, CO We Knit Colorado Knit/Crochet Day Out
23-24 Millcreek Public Library, Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake Knitting Guild Spring Workshop with Margaret Radcliffe
24 Great Room, Savage Mill, Savage, MD 12th Annual Homespun Yarn Party
24-31 Caribbean Knitting Caribbean Cruise with Elizabeth French
24-April 1 Scotland, UK Best of Scotland Knitting Tour with Highlands
24-April 3 Scotland, UK Knit Scotland with Laura Nelkin [sold out]
25-28 Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Explore 4 [Fibers] Traditional Four by Four-by-Retreat with Deb Robson
27-31 Embassy Suites Loveland Hotel, Loveland, CO Interweave Yarn Fest
27-April 7 New Zealand Arne and Carlos Knitting Cruise
29-April 3 Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
29-April 7 Baltimore & environs, MD Charm City Yarn Crawl
30 Vienna Community Center, Vienna, VA Fibernate Farmer’s Market & Spinning Circle
30 MA. Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary, Lincoln, MA Woolapalooza
30-31 Arena Complex, Summit County Fairgrounds, Tallmadge, OH 15th Annual Buckeye Alpaca Show
30-31 American Royal Hale Arena, Kansas City, MO Midwest Alpaca Owners & Breeders Association Invitational Alpaca Show
30-31 Riverside Meeting & Event Hotel, Riverside, Switzerland Swiss Yarn Festival
31-April 5 Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Spring Island Knitting Retreat with Cat Bordhi

April

 

4-7 Irving Convention Center, Irving, TX 14th Annual DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth) Fiber Fest featuring Franklin Habit
4-7 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN 13th Annual Minnesota Yarn Shop Hop
4-7 Emerson Inn, Rockport, MA Knitting by the Sea with Beth Brown Reinsel
4-7 New Jersey New Jersey Wool Walk
4-7 Long Island, NY 5th Annual Long Island Yarn Crawl
4-7 Triangle area, NC Triangle Yarn Crawl
4-13 Los Angeles County, CA Los Angeles Yarn Crawl
5-7 Blue Mountain Retreat Center, Knoxville, MD. Black Sheep Yarn Shop Spring Retreat
5-8 First Baptist Church, Rochester, NY Rochester Knitting Guild Spring Workshop with Donna Druchunas
6 Eyemouth Community Centre, Eyemouth, England, UK St Abbs Wool Festival
6 Trinity Presbyterian Church, Nashville, TN The Big Stitch 42
6 Wing & a Prayer Farm, , ShaftsburyVT Shearing School
6 York Harbor Inn, York, ME 6th Annual Fiber Market
6-7 Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Union Hall, Chicago, IL YarnCon: Chicago’s 12th Annual Indie Fiber Fair
6-7 Portland OR to Seattle, WA Sheepish in Seattle: The Quint-EWE-ple
6-7 Clark County Event Center, Ridegefield, WA Alpacapalooza
6-7 L’Embarcadère, Lyon, France Knit Eat Festival
6-13 The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France Knitting & Crochet Retreat [fully booked]
7-12 Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Cat Bordhi’s Island Knitting Retreat
7-15 Ireland South of Ireland Knitting Tour with Aran Islands
8-11 Portland Regency Hotel & Spa, Portland, ME Vogue Knitting Destination, Portland, ME with Joji Locatelli, Veera Välimäki, Mary Jane Mucklestone, Bristol Ivy & Tess’ Designer Yarns [sold out]
8-May 31 Bags by CAB Yarn Shoppe, Denver, CO 9th Annual Spring #Makers Artisan Community Event
9-13 Westin at Crown Center, Kansas City, MO 4th Annual PLY Away: A Spinning Retreat
10-14 Sleeping Lady Resort & Spa, Leavenworth, WA Interweave Escapes’ 1st Annual Knitting Clinic with Lorilee Beltman
11-13 Fuglafirði, Faroe Islands, Kingdom of Denmark Knitting Festival [Bindifestivalur: Strikkefestival]
11-14 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Jazz: Belinda’s Short-Row Shaping Shawl with Belinda Harris-Reid & Brenda W. Watson [fully booked]
11-14 Portland, ME Vogue Knitting Destinations, Portland, ME with Joji Locatelli, Veera Välimäki, Mary Jane Mucklestone, Bristol Ivy & Tess’ Designer Yarns [sold out]
11-14 Washington State Fairgrounds, Puyallup, WA Shepherd’s Extravaganza
12-13 University of Minnesota ReUse Warehouse, Minneapolis, MN 19th Annual World’s Largest Textile Garage Sale
12-13 Putnam County Fairgrounds, Greencastle, IN Fiber Event at Greencastle: Celebrating 27 Years of Fiber
12-13 International Centre Entrance 1, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Spring creativ festival®
12-14 Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, Townsend, TN 10th Annual Smoky Mountain Fiber Arts Festival
12-14 Fern Resort, Orillia, Ontario, Canada 7th Annual YarnOver SleepOver Retreat
12-18 The Netherlands Dutch Bulbfields & Amsterdam Knitting & Crochet Cruise with Carol Meldrum
13 Jane Addams Community Center, Cedarville, IL 23rd Annual Stephenson County Fiber Art Fair
13 Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, OR Annual Fiber Fair and All-Day Spin-In
13-14 Grammar School, Harrogate Road, Leeds, England, UK 3rd Annual Spring into Wool: A Festival of Woolly Crafts
13-14 Neue Messe, Glashalle, Leipzig, Germany Leipzig Wool Festival and Fabric Fair (Leipziger Wolle-Fest & Stoffmesse)
13-14 Beaver Lake Nature Center, Baldwinsville, NY CNY Fiber Frolic
13-14 Merchants Square Mall, Allentown, PA 4th Annual Allentown Fiber Festival
13-14 Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, Ann Arbor, MI Spring Fiber Expo
14-21 Holland and Belgium Tulip Time Knitting Cruise with Gwen Bortner and Annita Wilschut
15-17 Doubletree by Hilton, Green Tree, PA Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival: Knit, Crochet, Quilt, Create!
20 Seattle, WA Set Sail from Seattle!
20 Denmark Arts Center, Denmark, ME Denmark Sheepfest
23-May 4 Ireland Fiber Tour of Ireland
25-28 Fly Palmy Arena and Arena 3, Palmerston North, New Zealand Creative Fibre Festival
25-28 Sunnyside Resort, Lake Tahoe, CA Interweave Escapes Knitting Getaway with Romi Hill
25-28 Big Lynn Lodge, Little Switzerland, NC Purl 2 Spring on the Parkway Knitting Retreat
25-30 Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS Spring Fiber School
26-27 Bemidji, Turtle River, Tenstrike, MN 4th Annual Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Trail Tour
26-28 Amish View Inn, Bird-in-Hand, PA Lancaster Knitter’s Retreat
26-28 Maryland countryside Countryside Artisans Spring Studio Tour
26-28 Brampton Inn at Chestertown, MD Beginning Brioche Knitting
26-28 Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, Minneapolis,MN 32nd Annual MN. Knitters’ Guild Yarnover
26-28 Vancouver, BC, Canada Woolith Fair: A Greater Vancouver Yarn Crawl
26-28 Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, Okanogan, WA 6th Annual OKfiberfest
26-28 Gilmer County Civic Center, Ellijay, GA Georgia Mountain Needle Arts Festival
26-29 Meadowbrook Inn, Blowing Rock, NC Unwind: A Fiber Arts Getaway
27 Delmont Fire Hall, Delmont, PA RaggZ Fiber Affair
27 Varies 2nd Annual Local Yarn Store Day: Yarn Shop Appreciation Day
27 Village of Powhatan, Powhatan, VA Powhatan’s Festival of Fiber
27 Gore Place, Waltham, MA 32nd Annual Sheep Shearing Festival
27 Tolland Agricultural Center, Vernon/Rockville, CT 110th Connecticut Sheep, Wool & Fiber Festival
27 Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Toronto Knitter’s Frolic
27 Wyoming Inn, Wyoming, NY Fiber Flurry Fiber Arts Festival with Laura Nelkin
27-28 Schulstraße 13, 74572 Blaufelden, Germany 2nd Annual Hohenloher Woolfest
27-28 York County Fairgrounds, York, NE 3rd Annual Mid-Plains Fiber Fair
27-28 Royal Welsh Show Ground, Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, Powys, Wales, UK 14th Annual Wonderwool Wales: A Festival of Welsh Wool and Natural Fibers
27-28 Château de Miromesnil, Tourville sur Arques, Normandy, France Festival: The Thread of the Sleeve {Festival Le fil de la manche}
27-28 York County Fairgrounds, York, NE 3rd Annual Mid-Plains Fiber Fair
27-28 Washington County, NY 27th Annual New York’s Washington County Fiber Tour
27-28 Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, WI Wisconsin Alpaca & Fiber Fest
27-28 Manhattan & Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Yarn Crawl
28 George Dawson Inn, Dawson Creek, BC 1st Annual Peace Fibre Fest
27-May 4 The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France Knitting & Crochet Retreat
27-May 5 Marriott Residence Inn, Cambridge, MA BuildingBlox Workshop: A Double Knitting-Adventure with Alasdair Post-Quinn
29-May 10 Italy, Greece & Albania Ancient Empires Knitting Cruise with Deborah Newton

May

 

2-5 Harraseeket Inn, Freeport, ME Knit for Fun Retreat with Kate Atherley, Isabell Kraemer, and Mary Jane Mucklestone
2-5 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Shibori Knitted Felt with Alison Crowther-Smith
2-5 From Fife down around and back up the west side of the Puget Sound, WA PNW (Pacific Northwest) Yarn Crawl
2-5 Hotel UMass, Amherst, MA WEBS Spring Knitting Retreat with Fiona Ellis, Patty Lyons, Susan B. Anderson, Nicky Epstein, Michelle Hunter (KnitPurlHunter) & Julia Farwell-Clay
2-9 Grand Hotel, Andalsnes, Norway Knitting Holiday in Norway
3-4 Genesse Grand Hotel, Syracuse, NY 9th Yarn Cupboard Annual Fiber Arts Retreat and Market
3-4 Seguin-Guadalupe County Coliseum, Seguin, TX 9th Annual Yellow Rose Fiber Producers Fiesta
3-4 DoubleTree by Hilton, Durham, NC Carolinas Machine Knitters Guild Seminar
3-5 Manoir Montpellier, Lac-Simon, Quebec, Canada Twist Fibre Festival Spring Retreat
3-5 Campbell River Community Centre, Campbell River, BC, Canada Vancouver Island Fibre Fest
3-6 Camden Harbour Inn, Camden, ME Interweave Escapes’ Knitting Retreat with Laura Nelkin
4 Clermont State Historic Site, Germantown, NY Chancellor’s Sheep & Wool Showcase
4 The Imperia, Somerset, NJ 8th Annual New Jersey Needle Festival
4-5 Rheged Centre, Redhills, Penrith, Cumbria, England, UK Rheged Knit and Stitch Show
4-5 Howard County Fairgrounds, West Friendship, MD Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival
4-5 Hyatt Place, Amherst, NY Knitting Guild of Great Buffalo Seminar Weekend with Lorilee Beltman
5-10 Old Ground Hotel, Ennis, County Clare, Ireland Knitting in the West of Ireland with Jane Crowfoot [sold out]
5-12 Occidental Hotel, Buffalo, WY Knitting in Buffalo, WY
5-12 Norway Knit & Cruise Norwegian Fjords
8-12 Various venues, London, England, UK London Craft Week
North Carolina Western North Carolina Yarn Crawl
10-11 Legacy Events Center, Farmington, UT Great Basin Fiber Arts Fair
10-12 Washington County Fair, Stillwater, MN 22nd Annual Shepherd’s Harvest Sheep & Wool Festival
11 Willamette Heritage Center, Salem, OR 34th Annual Sheep to Shawl
11 Lopez Center for Community & the Arts, Lopez Village, Lopez Island, San Juan Islands, WA Lopez Lamb, Wool & Goat Festival
11-12 Deerfield Fairgrounds, Deerfield, NH 43rd Annual New Hampshire Sheep and Wool Festival
11-12 Buxton Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, Derbyshire, England, UK Buxton Wool Gathering
11-20 Ireland Aran Islands, Donegal & Causeway Coast Knitting Tour
12 Braintree Town Hall, Warner Textile Archive, Braintree District Museum, Braintree, England, UK Braintree Textile Fair
12-19 Alaska Knitting Cruise with Berta Karapetyan
12-20 Scotland, UK Best of Scotland Knitting Tour with Highlands
12-26 Netherlands to Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Russia, Finland & Sweden Baltic Jewels Knitting Cruise with Galina Khmeleva
15-19 Puget Sound, WA Northwest LYS Tour: Four Days of Fiber Fun
15-21 Iceland Spring Knitting Retreat in Icelandic Nature with Hélène Magnússon
15-22 Grand Hotel, Andalsnes, Norway Knitting Holiday in Norway [sold out]
15-26 Northern Ireland, UK The Ultimate Knitting Retreat in Ireland with Maggie Jackson
16-19 Imperial River Company Lodge, Maupin, OR Interweave Escapes’ Imperial River Company with Brooklyn Tweed Instructors Lis Smith and Jamie McCarthy/a>
16-19 Easton Mountain Retreat Center, Greenwich, NY Men’s Spring Knitting Retreat
16-19 Hyatt Centric, Santa Barbara, CA Vogue Knitting Destinations, Santa Barbara with Alice Hoffman, Debbie Macomber, Cecelia Campochiaro, and Lisa Hoffman
16-19 Hyatt Regency, Downtown Sarasota, FL A Good Retreat II
16-23 Bettona, Umbria, Italy Knitting Tour in Umbria with André de Castro
17-18 Salomon Farm Park, Fort Wayne, IN Salomon Farm Fiber Arts Celebration!
17-19 New Mexico New Mexico Fiber Crawl
17-19 Block Island, RI Block Island Knitting Retreat with Andrea Mowry and Annie Rowden
17-19 Camp Myrtlewood, Myrtle Point, OR Annual Fiber in the Forest
17-27 Richmond to Virginia Beach, VA James River Yarn Crawl
18 Rinn United Methodist Church, Frederick, CO We Knit Colorado Knit/Crochet Day Out
18-19 Lower Drayton Farm, Penkridge, Staffordshire, England, UK Wool @J13
18-19 Green County Fairgrounds, Waynesburg, PA 16th Annual Waynesburg Sheep & Fiber Festival
18-19 Masterson State Park, Lexington, KY 10th Annual Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival
18-19 Hallockville Museum Farm, Riverhead, Long Island, NY 10th Annual Long Island Fleece & Fiber Fair
18-19 Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville, PA 7th Annual Central Pennsylvania Fiber Festival
19 Torrance Cultural Arts Center, Torrance, CA Southern California Handweaver’s Guild Annual Weaving & Fiber Festival
19 Big Timber Civic Center, Big Timber, MT Crazy Mountain Fiber Festival
19-21 Block Island, RI Block Island Knitting Retreat with Bristol Ivy
19-27 Ireland South of Ireland Knitting Tour with Aran Islands
21-28 Alaska Qaspeq, Quiviut and Knitting
21-31 Northern England & Scotland, UK Knitting in the Northern Borders With Heather Radl
23-26 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: How to Knit Garments with Anniken Allis [fully booked]
23-27 Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA Sacramento County Fair Wool Show
24-25 Dickson County Fairgrounds, Dickson, TN 12th Annual Middle Tennessee Fiber Festival
24-26 Sorrento Centre, Sorrento, BC, Canada 21th Annual Okanagan Knitting Retreat
24-Sept. 2 Maine Maine Yarn Cruise: Summer-Long Yarn Crawl Around Maine
25 Kumeu Showgrounds, Kumeu, Auckland, New Zealand Woolfest Auckland
25 Picton Arena and Community Centre, Picton, Ontario, Canada Prince Edward County Fibrefest
25 Lanchaster Community Free School, Watford, England, UK Watford Festiwool
25 Dingwall Mart, Dingwall, England, UK Highland Wool Fest
25-26 Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, OH 25th Annual Great Lakes Fiber Show
25-26 Cummington Fairgrounds, Cummington, MA 45th Annual Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair
25-26 Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire, England, UK Shipston Wool Fair
25-June 2 Virginia Virginia Knits Virginia Yarn Crawl
26 Bradley Centre, Coombs, British Columbia, Vancouver Island, Canada 9th Annual 100 Mile Fleece & Fibre Fair
26-27 Lloyd Square, Nampa, ID Fiber Train Wool Festival
30-June 1 Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex, New Mexico State Fair Grounds,
Albuquerque, NM		 Fiesta 2019: 12th Biennial Juried Show & Fiber Arts Exhibition
30-June 2 Atlanta, GA Stitches United
29-June 2 Wing & a Prayer Farm, , ShaftsburyVT New England Fiber Art Summit
31-June 15 East Tennessee East Tennessee Yarn Crawl

June

1 Leeds Industrial Museum at Armley Mills, Leeds, England, UK Leeds Wool Festival
1-2 The Pioneer Museum, Flagstaff, AZ 28th Annual Flag Wool and Fiber Festival
1-2 Emmet County Fairgrounds, Petoskey, MI Tip of the Mitt Fiber Fair
1-2 McHenry County Fairgrounds, Woodstock, IL Northern Illinois Sheep and Fiber Festival
1-2 El Rancho de las Golondrinas, Santa Fe, NM Spring & Fiber Fest
1-2 The Shops at Worthington Place Mall, Worthington, OH Mid-Ohio Fiber Fair
1-2 McHenry County Fair, Woodstock, IL Northern Illinois Sheep & Fiber Festival
1-2 Windsor Fairgrounds, Windsor, ME 18th Annual Maine Fiber Frolic
1-7 Shetland, Scotland, UK Shetland Knitting Tour
1-7 Iceland Icelandic Spring Hiking and Knitting Tour with Hélène Magnússon
1-8 Chatenay, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France France Knitting Retreat Session 1
2-8 Abiquiu Inn, Abiquiu, NM Knitting & Yoga Adventures with Susan Mills
5-9 Rockywald Deephaven Camps, Holderness, NH Squam Art Workshops Spring Retreat
5-10 Shetland Islands, Scotland, UK The Spirit of Shetland Knitting Holiday with Hazel Tindall & Kathleen Anderson [sold out]
5-15 British Isles British Isles Knitting & Crochet Cruise with Sarah Hazel [sold out]
6-9 Misty Isle Farms, Vashon Island, WA 9th Annual Vashon Sheepdog Classic
6-9 Fairgrounds at Stanley Park, Estes Park, CO 29th Annual Estes Park Wool Market
6-9 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Lace Beading with Allison Crowther-Smith [fully booked]
7-8 Johnson County Fairgrounds, Franklin, IN Hoosier Hills Fiber Festival
7-8 Higgins Fairgrounds, Sparta, NC 2nd Annual Blue Ridge Fiber Fest
7-9 Institute of Texan Cultures, San Antonio, TX 48th Annual Texas Folklife Festival
7-9 Phineas Swann B&B, Montgomery Center, VT Vermont Summer Knitting Retreat: A Project Inspired by Beatrix Potter with Donna Druchunas
7-10 Resort at Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA Strung Along Retreat with Stephanie Pearl-McPhee: Knit, Play, Cook
7-11 Blönduós School & Sports Center, Blönduós, Iceland 3rd Annual Iceland Knit Fest
8 Varies World Wide Knit in Public Day
8 Rockywald Deephaven Camps, Holderness, NH Squam Art Fair
8 Fenelon Falls Community Centre, Fenelon Falls, Ontario, Canada Kawartha Yarn & Fibre Festival
8-9 Fibre Harvest Mill, Pathfields Industrial Estatee, South Molton, Devon, England, UK 6th Annual John Arbon Textiles Mill Open Weekend
8-9 Butternut Hill Campground, Bouckville, NY 9th Annual Central New York Fiber Festival
8-9 Keystone Centre, Brandon, Manitoba, Canada 7th Annual Blue Hills Fibre Festival
8-15 Chatenay, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France France Knitting Retreat Session 2
8-15 The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France Knitting & Crochet Retreat
8-Aug. 17 Hudson Valley, NY Hudson Valley Yarn Trail
9 Hilton TreeTops, Aberdeen, Scotland, UK 2nd Annual Aberdeen Yarn Fest
9-10 Sandia Park, Edgewood, and Stanley, NM East Mountain Fiber Tour
9-20 Shetland Islands, Scotland Shetland Islands Knitting Tour
10-12 Heartstone Lodge, Buena Vista, VA House Mountain Yarn Co. Knitting Retreat
12-14 Ravalli County Fairgrounds, Hamilton, MT Big Sky Fiber Festival
12-15 Coast of Maine Maine Knitting Cruise with with Mim Bird
13-16 Bahnhof Hohenstein, near Wiesbaden/Frankfurt, Germany Ziggurat Knitting Retreat with Åsa Tricosa
13-16 Parker Ranch, Clayton, GA Southeastern Yarn + Yoga Retreat
13-20 Iceland Hiking & Knitting under the Midnight Sun with Hélène Magnússon
14-15 City North Hotel and Conference Centre, Gormanstown, Co. Meath, Ireland Woollinn: The Dublin Festival of Yarn
14-15 Rodeo Arena, Diné College, Tsailé, AZ, Navajo Nation 23rd Annual Sheep Is Life Celebration
14-16 Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center, Ames, IA 14th Annual Iowa Sheep and Wool Festival
14-22 Ireland Woollinn Adventure:
Dublin, Cavan & Donegal
14-25 Ireland Ireland Tour
14-Sept. 15 Northwestern Canada Playing with String: The Great Northwest Yarn Crawl
15-16 FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, England, UK The Wool Monty
15-22 Alaska Inside Passage Alaska Knitting Cruise with Tanis Gray
16-19 Coast of Maine Maine Knitting Cruise with Bill Huntington
17-23 Faroe Islands, Denmark Knitting in the Faroe Islans with Katrina I Geil [sold out]
18-22 Burns Lodge, Mosgiel, New Zealand NZ Machine Knitters’ Society National Festival: Can Knit-Too
19-23 Huntington Convention Center, Cleveland, OH National NeedleArts Association Summer NeedleArts Trade Show
20-23 Dutton Farmhouse, Dummerston, VT Vermont Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel: Maine Mittens
21-23 Berry Center, Cypress, TX Houston Fiber Fest
21-23 Denmark Municipal Building, Congregational Church & Public Library, Denmark, ME Pleasant Mountain Fiber Arts Workshops
21-23 Seven Sister’s Studio, Bisbee, AZ 2nd Annual Bisbee Fiber Arts Retreat & Gathering
22 Ourimbah Campus, University of Newcastle, NSW, Australia FibreX
22-23 UMass Lowell iHub, Lowell, MA Fiber Camp
22-29 The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France Knitting & Crochet Retreat [fully booked]
23 Doubletree Hotel, Rochester, MN Zombie Knitapocalypse Market
23-July 1 Ireland Kerry, Kilkenny and Aran Islands Irish Knitting and Craft Tour
26-29 J&E Riggin Schooner, Penobscot, ME Maine Knitting Cruise with Casapinka [sold out]
26-July 1 Shetland Islands, Scotland, UK The Spirit of Shetland Knitting Holiday with Hazel Tindall & Kathleen Anderson [sold out]
26-July 2 Les Soeurs Anglaises, Briançon, 24320 Verteillac, France Knitting Im-Mercerie III with Åsa Tricosa
26-July 3 East of Ireland Hiking and Knitting with the Elves with Hélène Magnússon
27-30 New Haven, CT to Putney, VT 9th Annual I-91 Shop Hop
27-30 Arrowhead Ranch, Arrowhead, CA Griffin Dyeworks 15th Annual Retreat
27-30 Renaissance Hotel , Reno, NV Jimmy Beans Biggest Little Getaway Wool Retreat
28-29 Mitchell’s Lakeland Livestock Centre, Cockermouth, Cumbria, England, UK 15th Annual Woolfest: The Original British Wool Festival
28-July 1 Red Centre, Alice Springs, Australia 23rd Annual Alice Springs Beanie Festival
30-July 5 Parknasilla Hotel, Sneem, Co. Kerry, Ireland Southwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat

July

1-31 Northwestern Canada Playing with String: The Great Northwest Yarn Crawl
4-7 Toivola Old Courtyard, Jyväskylä, Finland Summer Knit Festival
5-7 Linn County Fairgrounds, Albany, OR 45th Annual Black Sheep Gathering
5-11 Olds College, Olds, Alberta, Canada Fibre Week
6 Edinburgh, Scotland, UK Indie Burgh Craft Crawl
6-15 Ireland Aran Islands, Donegal & Causeway Coast Knitting Tour
7-18 Prince Edward Island & Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada Explore a Rich Legacy of Weaving, Knitting and Celtic Roots
7-21 Norway Voyage of the Midnight Sun Knitting Cruise with Beth Brown-Reinsel
8-13 Caribbean Knitting & Weaving Cruise with Friends & Fiberworks
8-14 Viljandi, Estonia Estonian Craft Camp
10-13 Manchester, NH Crochet Guild of American 25th Anniversary Chain Link Conference
10-14 Airport Holiday Inn, Colorado Springs, CO Colorado Knitting Camp with Gayle Roehm: Japanese Knitting Stitches, e-mail: nams1 at comcast dot net
11-15 Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 2.75
11-15 Whitehead Light Station, Whitehead Island, ME Island Knitting Retreat with Mim Bird
12-14 Radcliffe Conference Centre, Warwick University, Coventry, England, UK 41th Annual Knitting & Crochet Guild Convention
12-14 Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle, NSW, Australia Knitters’ Guild NSW Conference
12-21 Inuvik, Northwest Territories, Canada 30th Annual Great Northern Arts Festival
13 Expressions Arts and Entertainment Centre, Upper Hutt, Wellington, NZ Capital FibreFest
13 Toronto, Ontario, Canada 13th Annual Great Toronto Yarn Hop
13-14 Uffculme Centre, Birmingham, West Midlands, England, UK Yarningham
13-14 Grazing Hills Alpaca Ranch, Viola, ID 1st Annual Grazing Hills Fiber Festival
13-23 Victoria & Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada East Meets West: The Fusion of Salish Coast Knitting and SAORI Weaving in British Columbia [sold out]
14-22 Ireland South of Ireland Knitting Tour with Aran Islands
14-23 Indiana/Illinois border Illiana Yarn Crawl
17-21 Scarritt Bennett Center, Nashville, TN Super Summer Knittogether
18-21 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Jazz: Short-Row-Shaping Shawl with Belinda Harris-Reid & Belinda M. Watson [fully booked]
18-21 Greensboro, Winston Salem, NC Central Carolina Yarn Crawl
18-22 Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 1 & 2
19-21 Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Bendigo, Victoria, Australia 141th Annual Australian Sheep & Wool Show
19-21 Wilson County Exposition Center, Lebanon, TN Natural Fiber Extravaganza
19-21 Sonoma County, CA Wine Country Yarn Hop
19-22 Kettle Pond State Park, Groton, VT Vermont Knit & Fiber Summer Retreat
20-21 Copper K Barn, 8 miles south of Whitehall, MT 3rd Annual Copper K Fiber Festival
25-28 Fort Lewis College, Durango, CO. Intermountain Weavers Conference
25-29 Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 3
26-27 Creek County Fairgrounds, Kellyville, OK 13th Annual Fiber Christmas in July
26-28 Hotel RL, Olympia, WA Northwest Regional Spinners Association Annual Conference: Back to Basics-Fiber, Prep, Twist
26-28 Southeast Wisconsin Wandering Ewe: Southeastern Wisconsin Yarn Crawl
26-Aug. 4 Historic Abingdon, VA Virginia Highlands Festival
27-28 Redborne School and Community College, Ampthill, England, UK Fibre East: British Natural Fibre & Craft
27-Aug. 4 Alaska Knit Alaska with Laura Nelkin
27-Aug. 4 Chicago, IL 10th Annual Chicago Yarn Crawl
27-Aug. 11 Northern Colorado & Southern Wyoming Hot August Knits Yarn Crawl
29-Aug. 9 Orkney Islands, North Ronaldsay, Scotland, UK North Ronaldsay 3rd Annual SheepFest

August

1-4 Schaumburg, IL Stitches Midwest
1-4 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Crochet Weekend with Belinda Harris-Reid, Belinda M. Watson & Lyhn Roberts [fully booked]
1-4 Blue Mountain Retreat Center, Knoxville, MD 5th Annual City Zen Dye Retreat with Karida Collins
1-31 Northwestern Canada Playing with String: The Great Northwest Yarn Crawl
2-3 Bartlett Yarns, Harmony, ME Annual Bartlett Yarns Open House
2-4 Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Eureka, MT Fiberfest Eureka!!
2-4 Life Science Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, UK WoolNEss
2-11 Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee I75 Yarn Crawl
3 Whitehead, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK 3rd Annual Yarnfolk Wool Fest
3-4 Hartl Building, Red River Valley Fairgrounds, West Fargo, ND Fiber Arts Festival
5-11 Faroe Islands, Denmark Knitting in the Faroe Islans with Katrina I Geil [sold out]
5-11 Brandbjerg Højskole, Denmark Nordic Knitting Symposium (Nordisk Strikkesymposium)
7-10 Lancaster Convention Center & Marriott, Lancaster, PA 2nd Annual Lancaster Fiber Festival: A Celebration of Paper, Fabric, Yarn & Thread!
8-11 Chapel Rock Camp & Conference Center, Prescott, AZ 6th Annual Grandma’s Sheep Thrills Retreat
9-10 York Auction Centre, Murton, York, England, UK 9th Annual British Wool Show
9-12 Marconi State Historic Park, Point Reyes, CA Pacific Knitting Retreat with Norah Gaughan & Emily O’Neill
10 Vienna Community Center, Vienna, VA Fibernate Farmer’s Market & Spinning Circle
11-17 Medomak Retreat Center, Washington, ME New England Fiber Arts Retreat with Dana Fadel & Bristol Ivy &
13-17 Los Altos, CA Guadalupe-Moebius Retreat with Cat Bordhi
14-18 Dharma Mountain Meditation and Freedom Resort, Norway Squam: Into the Mystic
14-18 Allegan County Fairgounds, Allegan, MI Michigan Fiber Festival & Fiber Arts Workshops
14-18 St-Andre-Avellin, Quebec, Canada 6th Annual Twist Fibre Festival
16-17 Slessor Gardens, Dundee, Scotland, UK Ewefest: Scotland’s National Wool Festival
16-18 Pine Mountain Resort, Pineville, KY Mountain Hollow Farm Yarn Retreat: All Yarn, All Weekend
17 Hulme Hall, Port Sunlight, Wirral, England, UK Popup Wool Show
17-18 Rheinterrasse, Dusseldorf, Germany Wollfestival
17-24 Tatamagouche, Nova Scotia, Canada 2nd Annual Woolstock: 8 Days of Fleece & Sisterhood
18 Fairfield Gonzales Community Place, Porter Park, Victoria, BC, Canada 9th Annual Fibrations!
18-25 Parcevall Hall , Yorkshire, England, UK Ann Kingstone Yorkshire Knitting Tour
18-26 Colorado Front Range 7th Annual Yarn Along the Rockies (Yarn Crawl)
19-25 Iceland Hiking & Knitting between Fire and Ice with Hélène Magnússon
22-25 East Pier & Crown Hotel, Ahuriri, Napier, NZ Knit August Nights: Yarn and Stitch Retreat
24 Barrie Curling Club, Barrie, Ontario, Canada 2nd Annual Fibre Spirit
24 Portsoy Salmon Boothy, Portsoy, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK 3rd Annual Wool@Portsoy
24-25 Nova Labs, Reston, VA Fiber at the Lab
24-26 Anglesey Showground, Isle of Anglesey, North Wales, UK Iternationwool Festival
26-Sept. 5 Sydney-Noumea-Mystery Island-Mare-Lifou, Australia South Pacific Cruise with Indie Road
29-Sept. 1 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotel Getaway with Belinda Harris-Reid & Brenda M. Watson [fully booked]
29-Sept. 1 Dumas Bay Center, Federal Way, WA Men’s Fall Knitting Retreat
29-Sept. 2 Monterey County Fairgrounds, Monterey, CA Monterey County Fair Wool Show
30-Sept. 1 Michigan State University Pavilion, E. Lansing, MI LamaFest Showcase
30-Sept. 7 Scotland Shetland Islands Scotland Knitting Tour with Hazel Tindall, Janette Budge and Elizabeth Johnston
31 Lower Sherwood Farm, Charlottesville, VA Flock-n-Spiel
31-Sept. 1 Newbury Racecourse, Berkshire, England, UK Southern Wool Show: A Festival of Woolly Crafts
31-Sept. 1 Wildlife West Nature Park, Edgewood, NM 7th Annual Heart of New Mexico Fiber Gathering
31-Sept. 3 Cherokee Park Ranch, Livermore, CO 6th Annual Wild West Knitting Retreat

September

1 Reed Point, MT 31st Annual Great Montana Sheep Drive
1-8 London, England, UK 6th Annual Great London Yarn Crawl
1-9 Scotland, UK Best of Scotland Knitting Tour with Highlands
1-15 Northwestern Canada Playing with String: The Great Northwest Yarn Crawl
2-7 Coast of Maine Maine Knitting Cruise with Margaret Radcliffe
4-8 Searsport Shores Ocean Camping, Searsport, ME Fiber College of Maine
4-9 Shetland, Scotland, UK Shetland Knitting Tour
4-12 Scotland, UK Wool & Whisky Tour
5-8 Dutton Farmhouse, Dummerston, VT Vermont Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel: Twined Knitting – Texture, Color, and Unique Construction
5-8 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Design Your Own Fairisle with Alison Crowther-Smith
6-8 Norsk Folkemuseum and Deichmanske Main Library, Oslo, Norway 4th Annual Oslo Strikkefestival (Knitting Festival)
6-8 Camp Sunrise, near Gibsons, BC, Canada Sunshine Coast Fibre Camp
6-8 Jefferson Fair Park, Jefferson, WI Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival
7-8 Harford Fairgrounds, Harford, PA 16th Annual Pennsylvania Endless Mountains Fiber Festival
7-8 Hunterdon County Fairgrounds, Lambertville, NJ 25th Annual Garden State Sheep & Fiber Festival
7-8 Arcata Community Center, Arcata, CA 29th Annual Natural Fiber Fair
7-8 Riverside Park, Salida, CO 8th Annual Salida Fiber Festival
7-8 Almonte, Ontario, Canada Altmonte Fibrefest: A Festival of the Fibre Arts
7-8 Dewars Centre, Perth, Scotland, UK Perth Festival of Yarn
7-8 St Johns Hall, Penzance, Cornwall, England, UK Cornish Yarn Festival
7-14 The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France Knitting & Crochet Workshop with Tutor Carol Meldrum
7-16 Ireland Aran Islands, Donegal & Causeway Coast Knitting Tour
8-15 The Dunloe, Beaufort, County Kerry, Ireland Ballycastle Knits Ireland Knitting Retreat
11-15 Rockywald Deephaven Camps, Holderness, NH Squam Art Workshops Fall Retreat
11-18 Iceland Authentic Iceland Hiking & Knitting Tour with Hélène Magnússon
12-15 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Wet Felting Design Workshop with Lydia Tapley
12-15 San Diego, CA San Diego Yarn Crawl
12-15 Islandwood, Bainbridge Island, WA Hand Serial Makers Retreat
12-24 Iceland Iceland Knitting Cruise with Karie Westermann [sold out]
13-14 90 Main St., Machias, ME 2nd Annual Machias Fiber Festival
13-14 Red River Exhibition Park, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada 7th Annual Manitoba Fibre Festival
13-15 Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville, CA 22nd Annual California Wool and Fiber Festival
13-15 Convention Center (Educatorio del Fuligno), Florence, Italy Third Annual Elizabeth Zimmermann Italian Style International Rally with Meg Swansen
13-15 Aspen Wye Conference Center, Queenstown, MD Stacked Stitches Retreat with Xandy Peters
14 Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada 27th Annual Kitchener-Waterloo Knitters’ Fair
14 Bedford Breakfast Lions Club, Bedford, VA 11th Annual Olde Liberty Fibre Faire
14 Rockywald Deephaven Camps, Holderness, NH Squam Art Fair
14-22 Fylingthorpe Methodist Chapel, Robin Hoods Bay, N. Yorkshire, England, UK 12th Annual Propagansey: The Fascinating World of the Knitted Gansey
15 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY Catskills Fiber Festival
15-21 Monhegan Island, ME Maine Knitting and Yoga Adventures with Norah Gaughan
15-27 Bellingham Castle, Louth & Dublin, Ireland 3rd Annual Maggie’s Irish Castle Bellingham Retreat
16-19 J&E Riggin Schooner, Penobscot, Maine Maine Knitting Cruise with Casapinka
16-21 Vistaterra, Castello di Parella, Italy 2nd Annual mYak Knitting Retreat with Olga Buraya-Kefelian
19-22 Nevada and California 1st Annual Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl
19-22 UMass Hotel, Amherst, MA 4th Annual WEBS Fall Knitting Retreat
19-22 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Hand Dyeing Yarn & How to Knit Socks with Belinda Harris-Reid & Brenda M. Watson [fully booked]
20-21 Marc Center, Mt. Vernon, MO 9th Annual Fiber Daze 
20-22 Fanø, Denmark 14th Annual Fanø International Knit Festival
20-22 Common Ground Fairgrounds, Unity, ME Common Ground Fiber Marketplace & Fleece Tent
20-22 Codington County Extension Complex, Watertown, SD 27th Annual North Country Fiber Fair
20-22 Rockland, ME 7th Annual Maine Spinners’ Registry Fiber Retreat
20-22 Holiday Inn & Suites, Orlando, Fl – Celebration Area in Kissimmee, FL 15th Annual Florida Fiber-In
21 Bellingham, WA 3rd Annual Whatcom County Purls and Pop-Ups Yarn Crawl
21 North Grenville Municipal Centre, Kemptville, Ontario, Canada Leeds Grenville Fibre Extravaganza
21 Shabbona Park, Earlville, IL Fiber in the Park
21-22 Hemlock Fairgrounds, Hemlock, NY 25th Annual Finger Lakes Fiber Arts Festival
21-22 Young’s Jersey Dairy, Yellow Springs, OH 24th Annual Wool Gathering
21-22 4-H Events Center, Ouray County Fairgrounds, Ridgway, CO 7th Annual Sneffels Fiber Festival
21-22 One Tree Hill”, Murrumbateman, NSW. Australia Fibre with Friends Retreat
21-22 Llandovery, Camarthenshire, Wales, UK Llandovery Sheep Festival
21-28 The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France Knitting and Crochet Retreat
21-Oct. 1 Vancouver to Honolulu Knit & Cruise from Vancouver to Hawaii with Barry Klein, sponsored by Friends and Fiberworks
22 Brunswick Seniors Activity Centre, Prince George, BC, Canada Playing with string: The Great Northwest Fibre Fest
22-25 Block Island, RI Block Island Knitwear Design Retreat with Deborah Newton
22-29 Orlando, Coco Bay, St. Thomas, St. Maarten Nautical Knitting Cruise with Melissa Leapman and Keith Leonard
22-30 Ireland South of Ireland Knitting Tour with Aran Islands
24-Oct. 3 Ireland Wool & Whiskey – Irish Edition with Carol Feller, Diarmud Commins, and Patricia Cox
25-Oct. 3 Arden House B & B, Harrogate, Yorkshire, England, UK Knitting in Yorkshire
26-28 Vicksburg Convention Center, Vicksburg, MS 2nd Annual Fiber Fun in the ‘Sip
26-29 Cross Roads Retreat Center, Caldwell, TX Stitches, S’mores and More – A Texas Knit Retreat
26-29 Easton Mountain Retreat Center, Greenwich, NY North East Men’s Fall Knitting Retreat (Upstate NY)
27-28 Central Pennsylvania College, Summerdale, PA 34th Annual Knitter’s Day Out
27-28 Shrine Auditorium, Billings, MT 3rd Annual Prairie Handspinners Fiber Fest
27-29 Blue Mountain Retreat Center, Knoxville, MD. Fall Knitting Retreat
27-29 Norwegian Knitting Industry Museum, Salhusvegen 201, Salhus, Bergen, Norway 4th Annual Bergen Knitting Festival
27-29 St. Anthony Retreat Center, Three Rivers, CA What the Knit! Guild Fall Retreat with Alisdair Post-Quinn and Janine Bajus
27-29 Green Mountain Spinnery, Putney, VT Green Mountain Spinnery’s Fall Knitter’s Weekend Retreat with Maria Muscarella
27-29 Manhattan & Brooklyn, NY New York City Yarn Crawl
28-29 Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich, NY Adirondack Wool and Arts Festival
28-29 Clackamas County Events Center, Canby, OR 23rd Annual Oregon Flock & Fiber Festival
28-29 Skipton Auction Mart, Skipton, England, UK 7th Annual Yarndale
28-29 Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, Berryville, VA 14th Annual Shenandoah Valley Fiber Festival
28-29 Ogemaw County Fairgrounds, Lower Penninsula, West Branch, MI 19th Annual Northern Michigan Lamb & Wool Festival
28-29 Sauder Village, Archbold, OH Fiber Arts Fest
28-29 Twin Cities, MN & WI North Star Farm Tour
28-30 Kulturhus, Copenhagen, Denmark Knitwork: 4th Knitting and Crochet Festival
29-Oct. 5 Belfast and Camden, ME Tatter Blue Library Textile Retreat
28-Oct. 6 Shetland, Scotland, UK 9th Annual Shetland Wool Week
29-Oct. 6 Fryeburg, ME Fiber Center at the Fryeburg Fair

October

20-25Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WACat Bordhi’s Island Knitting Retreat

1-6 Ghost Ranch, Abiquiu, and Taos, NM Fiber Trails of the Upper Rio Grande
2-5 Salt Palace Convention Center,-Salt Lake City, UT Stitches Salt Lake City
3-6 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Gansey Masterclass with Tina Barrett [fully booked]
3-6 Boston, MA Greater Boston Yarn Crawl
3-6 Chicago, IL Woolly Weekend in the Windy City
4-6 Blue Mountain Retreat Center, Knoxville, MD. Weekend Felting Retreat with Renate Maile-Moskowitz
4-6 Yandina, Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia Fibre Arts Festival
4-6 Near Kincaid Lake State Park, Falmouth, KY Kentucky Wool Festival
4-6 From Fife down around and back up the west side of the Puget Sound, WA Yarnival: PNW (Pacific Northwest) Fall Yarn Crawl
5 Mill Hill Park, Trenton, NJ Public Fiber Bombing
5 Queens Hall and Plas Hyfryd Hotel, Narberth, Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK West Wales Wool Show
5-6 PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC, Canada 8th Annual Knit City: A Modern Fibre Event
5-6 Masham, Yorkshire Dales, England, UK 34th Annual Masham Sheep Fair
5-6 Tunbridge Fairgrounds, Tunbridge, VT 31th Annual Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival
5-6 Kit Carson Park, Taos, NM 36th Annual Taos Wool Festival
5-6 Montpelier Station, Orange County, VA 32nd Annual Fall Fiber Festival and Montpelier Sheepdog Trials
5-6 Dixon May Fair Grounds, Dixon, CA 33rd Annual Lambtown USA Fiber Fair
5-6 Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Vista, CA 7th Annual Vista Fiber Arts Fiesta
5-6 Clearbrook City Hall/Community Center, Clearbrook, MN 5th Annual Farm to Fiber Festival
5-12 Villa Maddalena, Montisi, Tuscany, Italy Knitting in Tuscany
5-12 The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France Knitting & Crochet Workshop with Tutor Carol Meldrum
6 Boorowa, New South Wales, Australia 23rd Annual Boorowa Irish Woolfest: The Running of the Sheep
6-11 Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Cat Bordhi’s Island Knitting Retreat
6-12 Online event Spin Together
8-24 Scotland A Luxurious Wooly Adventure
9-13 Sun Valley, Ketchum & Hailey, ID 23rd Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival
10-13 Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London, England, UK Knitting & Stitching Show
10-13 Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI Fall Mini-Knitting Camp (Theme: Island Knitting)
10-15 Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS Fall Fiber School (Yarn Oct. 10–13 | Felt Oct. 14–15)
11-12 IJsselhallen, Zwolle, Netherlands Dutch Knitting Festival (Nederlandse Breidagen)
11-13 Sugarloaf Mountain, MD Countryside Artisans Farm Tours
11-20 Hill Country, TX 13th Annual Best Little Yarn Crawl in Texas
12 Lamar Community Center, St. Croix Falls, WI 5th Annual Lamar Fiber Fest
12 Old Stone House & Washington Park, Brooklyn, NY 8th Annual King’s County Fiber Festival
12 Community Christian Church, Camdenton, MO 15th Annual Lake Area Fiber Arts Festival
12-13 Leelanau Community Cultural Center, Leland, MI 19th Annual Leland Fiber Festival
12-13 Back roads of NH 36th Annual New Hampshire Wool Arts Tour
12-13 Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, Ann Arbor, MI Fall Fiber Expo
12-13 Bakewell Agricultural Centre, Bakewell, Derbyshire, UK Bakewell Wool Gathering
12-13 Jackson County Fairgrounds, Central Point, OR 10th Annual FiberMania
12-13 Summit Sports and Ice Complex, Dimondale, MI 23rd Annual Michigan International Alpaca Fest
12-19 Villa Maddalena, Montisi, Tuscany, Italy Knitting in Tuscany
13 Brooke Sinnes Studio, Napa, CA Natural Dye Workshop with Brooke Sinnes
13-18 Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Cat Bordhi’s Island Knitting Retreat
13-18 Harvey’s Point Hotel, Tawnyvorgal, Donegal, Ireland Northwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
13-21 Scotland, UK Best of Scotland Knitting Tour with Highlands
13-21 Ireland South of Ireland Knitting Tour with Aran Islands
14 Halcyon Yarn, Bath, ME Halcyon Annual Open House
15-19 Amherst, Northumberland Shore, Nova Scotia, Canada 12th Annual Nova Scotia Fibre Arts Festival
16-20 Inverness Leisure Centre, Inverness, Scotland, UK 4th Annual Loch Ness Knit Fest
17-19 International Centre, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Creativ Festival: A Celebration of Creativity
17-20 Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI “Knitter’s Choice” Project Workshop)
17-20 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: There We Are Then – Brioche with Belinda Harris-Reid & Brenda M. Watson [fully booked]
18-19 Harrison County Fairgrounds, Corydon, IN Southern Indiana Fiber & Arts Festival
18-20 Madison, WI Madtown Yarn Shop Hop
18-20 Highland Lodge, Greensboro, VT Scottish Highlands Knitting Retreat with Donna Druchunas
18-20 Lincoln, NE Yarn-a-Holics Retreat Nebraska
18-20 Skipping Stone Beach B&B, Salt Spring Island, BC, Canada Take the Fear Out of Fair Isle Knitting with Kay Begley
18-21 Saddlebrook Resort, Wesley Chapel, FL Camp Stitches
19 Delmont Fire Hall, Delmont, PA RaggZ Fiber Affair
19 Woodstock Fairgrounds, Woodstock, Ontario, Canada 11th Annual Woodstock Fleece Festival
19 Delmont Fire Hall, Delmont, PA RaggZ Fiber Affair
19 Ashland County Fairgrounds, Ashland, OH 8th Annual Autumn Fiber Festival
19-20 Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck, NY New York State Sheep and Wool Festival
19-20 Evergreen Fairgrounds Building, Monroe, WA 9th Annual Fiber Fusion Northwest
19-20 Ashland County Fairgrounds, Ashland, OH 8th Annual Autumn Fiber Festival
19-26 The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France Knitting & Crochet Retreat
20 Proto-Cathedral of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Sherman Oaks, CA Griffin Dyeworks & Fiber Arts Fall Fiber Frolic
** 21 Johnson County Fairgrounds, Iowa City, IA Shepherds Market Fall Fiber Festival
21-26 Parknasilla Hotel, Sneem, Co. Kerry, Ireland Southwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
22-26 Tennessee Nashville to Asheville Fibery Tour
24-26 Blodel Hall, St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle, WA Seattle Weavers’ Guild Annual Show & Sale
24-27 Good Commons Retreat Center, Plymouth, VT Yoga + Yarn Retreat
24-27 Taos, NM Taos Knitting Retreat w/ Norwegian Knitting Experts Arne & Carols [sold out]
25-27 Western NC Agricultural Center, Fletcher, NC Southeastern Animal Fiber Fair
25-27 Salon des Créateurs, Felletin, France National Wool Days (Journées Nationales de la Laine)
26 Cobble Hill Hall and Fairgrounds, BC, Canada Annual Cowichan Valley Fleece and Fibre Festival
26 Main Street, Cedar City, UT Sheep Parade: Cedar City Livestock & Heritage Festival
26-27 Kendal Leisure Centre, Kendal, Cumbria, England, UK 7th Annual Kendal Wool Gathering
26-27 Singleton, New South Wales, Australia NSW Knitter’s Guild FibreFest
26-Nov. 3 Denmark Battenkill Fibers Knitters Tour of Denmark
27 Valley Oak Wool Mill, Woodland, CA Marcail Williams: Fleece Journey
27-Nov. 1 Island Inn, Friday Harbor, WA Cat Bordhi’s Restorative Year’s End Knitting Retreat
29-Nov. 5 Portugal and Spain Flavors of Portugal & Spain Knitting Cruise with Chris Bylsma
31-Nov. 3 Dutton Farmhouse, Dummerston, VT Vermont Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel: The Icelandic Lopapeysa
31-Nov. 3 Quechee Inn at Marshland Farms, Quechee, VT Knitting and Yoga Adventures with Beatrice Perron Dahlen
31-Nov. 3 Big Lynn Lodge, Little Switzerland, NC Fall Knit 1 Fall into Knitting

November

1-2 Conference Center, Steelville, MO Ozark Fiber Fling
1-3 Great Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH Vogue Knitting Live! Columbus
1-3 Perkins Mansion, Rochester, NY Weaver’s Guild Holiday Sale
2 Ontario, Canada Wool and Wanderlust Tour
2 Old Gregg School and Community Center, Spring Mills, PA Penns Valley Fiber Festival
2 Eyemouth Community Centre, Eyemouth, England, UK St Abbs Wool Festival
2 Peace Hill Farm, Charles City, VA Peace Hill Farm, Fiber and Craft Festival
2 Lane Agricultural Park, Murfreesboro, TN 9th Annual Fiber in the Boro
** 2-3 Central Hall Westminster, London, England, UK Yarnporium
2-3 Mallary Complex, Eastern States Exposition, West Springfield, MA 9th Annual Fiber Festival of New England
2-3 Civic Hall & The Grove School, Totnes, Devon, England, UK Stitch Fest South West
2-11 Pennsylvania Steel Valley Yarn Crawl
** 3 Eisenhower Community Center, Hopkins, MN 7th Annual Fall Fiber Festival
** 3-4 Big 4 Building, Calgary Stampede Grounds, Calgary, Alberta, Canada 5th Annual Calgary Fibre Arts Fair
4-7 Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA Explore 4 Wild Card Retreat with Deb Robson: Color Blending with Wool and a Limited Palette
** 5-6 First United Methodist Church, Warren, PA Kinzua Knit-Away
6-9 Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Lake Buena Vista, FL 4th Annual Magical Fiber Fantasy Retreat
6-12 Iceland Knitting on Ice with Hélène Magnússon
7-10 The Hacienda Hotel, Santa Fe, NM Interweave Escapes’ in Santa Fe, NM
7-10 Asbury Hills, Cleveland, SC South East Men’s Knitting Retreat
7-10 Simmonscourt, RDS, Dublin, Ireland Knitting & Stitching Show
7-10 Wisp Resort, McHenry, MD Knittreat
7-10 Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX Vogue Knitting Live! Intensive
8-9 Camp Cavell Conservancy, Lexington, MI Thumb Fiber Festival
8-10 Hill Country Youth Events Center, Kerrville, TX 31st Annual Kid n’ Ewe & Llamas Too Festival
8-10 Sapphire Valley Resort, Sapphire, NC Fall Carolina Fiber Frolic
8-11 Resort at Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA Strung Along Retreat with Stephanie Pearl-McPhee: Practically Perfect
8-11 Downtown Ithaca Marriott, Ithaca, NY 3rd Annual Knit Ithaca with Thea Colman Laura Nelkin
8-11 Nezinscot Farm, Turner, ME Weaving and Fiber Arts Weekend
9 Priory School, Hitchin, Herts, England, UK Festiwool: The Yarn and Wool Fair
9 Beach Middle School, Chelsea, MI Spinner’s Flock Fall Fleece Fair
9-10 Howard County Fairgrounds, West Friendship, MD Maryland Alpaca and Fleece Festival
10 Nile Shrine Golf Center, Mountlake Terrace, WA Yarn Revolution
** 10-12 Seattle Center Armory, Seattle, WA 6th Annual Knit Fit
14-17 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Understanding Your Yarn Better + Learn to Spin with Jackie Millichap [fully booked]
14-17 Big Lynn Lodge, Little Switzerland, NC Fall Knit 2 Fall into Knitting
14-17 Portland, OR Portland Knitting Experience w/ Julie Weisenberger, Brooklyn Tweek, Shibui Knits, Woolfolk Yarn and Habu Textiles
14-17 Pasadena Convention Center, Pasadena, CA Stitches SoCal
15-16 Canton Civic Center , Canton, TX East Texas Fiber Festival
16 Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, Terre Haute, IN WintersEve:
A Fiberarts Gathering
16-17 WTC Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain 2nd Annual Barcelona Knits
17 Nottingham Conference Centre, Nottingham, England, UK Nottingham Yarn Expo
17 Ace Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA Indie Knit & Spin: A Pittsburgh Indie Fiber Arts Marketplace
21-24 Parker Ranch, Clayton GGA Southeastern Yarn and Yoga Fall Retreat
22-23 Old Shawnee Town Hall, Shawnee, KS 37th Annual Creative Hand Show and Sale sponsored by the Weavers Guild and the Fiber Guild of Kansas City
28-Dec. 1 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Knitted Winterville Christmas with Alison Crowther-Smith [fully booked]
28-Dec. 1 Harrogate Convention Centre, Yorkshire, England, UK Knitting and Stitching Show
29-Dec 1 Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health, Stockbridge, MA Knit Pray Love: A Knitting and Yoga Retreat
30-Dec. 6 Tallinn, Estonia and Riga, Latvia Baltic Cities Christmas Markets Knitting Tour with Carol Meldrum [sold out]

December

3-14 Switzerland, Germany, France, the Netherlands Rhine Christmas Craft Markets Cruise & Knit Along with Chris Bylsma
5-8 Camden Harbour Inn, Camden, ME Interweave Escapes’ Knitting Retreat Christmas by the Sea
5-8 Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Festive Frolics at TKH with Belinda Harris-Reid & Brenda M. Watson [fully booked]
5-15 Switzerland, Germany, France, the Netherlands Danube Christmas Craft Markets Cruise and Knit Along with Karen Morin
6-8, 13-15 Sugarloaf Mountain, MD Countryside Artisans Studio Tours
8 Alpaca Pines Farm & Fiber Mill, Poplar Grove, IL Christmas at the Farm

Fiber Tours

 

May 24-Sept. 2 Maine 3rd Annual Maine Yarn Cruise: Summer-Long Yarn Crawl Around Maine
May 25-Aug. 31 Wyoming 2nd Annual Cowboy Yarn Crawl
June 8-Sept. 4 Ontario, Canada Cottage Country Yarn Crawl
June 8-Aug. 17 Hudson Valley, NY Hudson Valley Yarn Trail
Year round, weekly each Thursday Iceland Cultural Knitting Day Tour – How We Knit in Iceland with Hélène Magnússon
Year round Cedarburg-Grafton-Thiensville, WI Cedarburg Spur Fiber Arts Trail
Year round Minnesota Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Trail
Year round Portland, OR The Traveling Ewe: Short day and weekend tours for knitters, crocheters, and spinners in the Portland, OR area
Year round New Mexico New Mexico Fiber Arts Trails
Year round Nazareth, PA Kraemer Yarns Manufacturing Tour

