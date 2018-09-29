Events 2020

Help us keep our calendar up to date. E-mail event dates and locations. Thank you!
Items marked ** are not yet confirmed for 2019.
On this page:
January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October | November | December
Enjoy these year-round or seasonal fiber tours and yarn crawls..
|** 5
|Columbian Theatre, Wamego, KS
|Winter Woolfest: The Fiber Festival of Kansas
|** 5
|Clarion Inn & Suites, Orlando Airport, Orlando, FL
|15th Annual Distaff Day
|** 12
|Trinity Presbyterian Church, Nashville, TN
|Big Stitch 41
|15-18
|Prescott Resort & Conference Center, Prescott, AZ
|9th Annual Arizona Fiber Arts Retreat
|16-19
|Kanuga Conferences, Hendersonville, NC
|Knitting & Quilting Retreat
|17-19
|New York Marriot Marquis, New York, NY
|10th Anniversay Vogue Knitting LIVE! New York
|18-31
|Green Hotel, Mysore, India
|Knit for Peace: Mysore, India led by designer Jane Crowfoot
|19
|Marriott Hotel, Waltham Abbey, Essex, England, UK
|7th Annual Waltham Abbey Wool Show
|** 19-20
|Trad Arts Studio, Slater Mill, Pawtucket, RI
|10th Annual Slater Mill Knitting Weekend & Fiber Art Marketplace
|19-Feb. 3
|Sunna Guest House, Reykjavik, Iceland
|5th Annual Iceland in the Cozy Heart of Winter with Cat Bordhi
|23-26
|Embassy Suites by Hilton, Austin, TX
|National NeedleArts Association Needlearts Winter Market
|** 24-27
|Powerhouse Community Arts Center & Pavilion, Oxford, MS
|9th Annual Oxford Fiber Arts Festival
|31-Feb. 2
|Amish View Inn, Bird-ion-Hand, PA
|Lancaster Winter Knitters Retreat
|31-Feb. 22
|Antarctica and South America
|South America and Antarctica Knitting Adventure with Beth Brown-Reinsel
|6-9
|Hotel St. George, Marfa, TX
|Yoga + Yarn Retreat
|7-9
|Seyon Lodge, Seyon Lodge State Park, Groton, VT
|Vermont Knit & Fiber Retreat
|7-9
|Sauder Village, Archbold, OH
|Knitting and Fiber Arts Retreat
|** 8-9
|Local Culture Hostel & Café, Jyväskylä, Finland
|KnitFest Winter 2019
|11-17
|North House Folk School, Grand Marais, MN
|10th Anniversary Fiber Week
|13-16
|Hotel Murano, Tacoma, WA
|Red Alder Fiber Arts Retrat
|14-16
|Crown Plaza Milwaukee Airport, Milwaukee, WI
|Midwest Fiber Frolic
|** 15-23
|Tampa Bay, FL
|Tampa Bay Yarn Crawl
|20-23
|Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA
|Stitches West
|21-23
|Farnham Maltings, Bridge Square, Farnham, Surrey, UK
|12th Annual Unravel, A Festival of Knitting
|** 22-23
|Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre, Farnborough, Hampshire, England, UK
|Knit & Stitch It
|** 22-23
|Calvary Lutheran Church, Bemidji, MN
|Creative Spirit Fiber Festival
|** 23
|Ace hotel, Pittsburgh, PA
|Indie Knit & Spin
|** 23-25
|Hilton Garden Inn & Harraseeket Inn, Freeport, ME
|17th Annual New England Textile Arts Network’s Spa Knit & Spin
|23-29
|Thomas Shepherd Inn, Shepherdstown, WV
|Stitch Makers Retreat-WV
|27-March 1
|Business Design Centre, London, England, UK
|Spring Knitting & Stitching Show
|** 1-2
|Market Place, Bothwell, Tasmania, Australia
|40th Annual SpinIN
|** 1-4
|Resort at Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA
|Strung Along Retreat with Stephanie Pearl-McPhee: Colour
|** 1-9
|Central Florida, east of Tampa
|Orange Blossom Yarn Crawl
|** 1-10
|Indiana
|Roving Indiana: Yarn Crawl
|5-8
|Lakeway Resort & Spa, Lakeway, TX
|7th Annual Knitting in the Hills Retreat with Caitlin Hunter, Romi Hill, Julie Hoover and Lesley Anne Robinson
|5-8
|Portland, OR
|11th Annual Rose City Yarn Crawl
|6-8
|Dunedin Centre, Dunedin, New Zealand
|9th Annual Unwind Fibrecraft Retreat
|6-8
|Kent Manor Inn, Stevensville, MD
|Japanese Knitting Patterns with Gayle Rohem
|8-10
|ZigBone Farm Eco Lodge, Sabillasville, MD
|Weekend Knitting Retreat with Ann Weaver
|8-13
|Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
|9-April 6
|Hawaii and Tahiti
|Hawaii and Tahiti Knitting Cruise with Sally Melville
|10-15
|Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
|10-17
|Caribbean
|Trendsetter Knitting Group Cruise with Friends & Fiberworks, and Barry Klein
|11-16
|Suzoo’s Wool Works, Bandera, TX
|4th Annual Bandera Fiber Arts Week
|13-14
|Jay Community Center, Portland, IN
|Jay County Fiber Arts Festival
|13-15
|Ocean City Convention Center, Ocean City, MD
|7th Delmarva Wool and Fiber Expo
|14-17
|Camp Burton, Vashon Island, WA
|Northwest Regional Spinners Association 26th Annual Retreat
|14-17
|North Shore, Boston, MA
|Knit North Yarn Crawl
|15-16
|Cedarburg, Grafton, Thiensville, WI
|5th Annual Cedarburg Spur Fiber Arts Tour
|15-17
|Alliant Energy Center, Madison, WI
|Madison Knitters’ Guild Knit In
|15-17
|Pine Mountain Resort, Pineville, KY
|Mountain Hollow Farm Yarn Retreat
|15-17
|Sapphire, NC
|10th Annual Carolina Fiber Frolic Spring Retreat
|15-17
|Doubletree by Hilton, Green Tree, PA
|Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival: Knit, Crochet, Quilt, Create!
|15-17
|Hampton Inn, Brattleboro, VT
|Sugar Season Knitting Retreat with Julia Farwell-Clay
|15-17
|Skipping Stone Beach B&B, Salt Spring Island, BC, Canada
|Take the Fear Out of Fair Isle with Kay Begley
|15-20
|Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
|16
|Abernethy Grange, Oregon City, OR
|Abernethy Spring Fiber Sale
|16
|Ramada Inn and Conference Center, State College, PA
|For the Love of Fiber
|16
|Winterset Middle School, Winterset, IA
|8th Annual Heartland Fiberpalooza
|16
|Ardtornish Primary School, St Agnes, South Australia
|Fibre Feast SA
|16
|Proto-Cathedral of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Sherman Oaks, CA
|Griffin Dyeworks & Fiber Arts Spring Fiber Frolic
|16-24
|Queens Guest House, Edinbuirgh, Scotland, UK
|Knitters in Edinburgh
|17
|Heartlands, Robinson’s Shaft, Dudnance Lane, Pool, Redruth, Cornwall, England, UK
|Cornwoolly: Fibre & Textile Show for Cornwall
|17-22
|Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
|20-23
|Bald Hill Knits, Friday Harbor, WA
|Men’s San Juan Island Knitting Retreat
|20-April 4
|Ireland & Scotland, UK
|Ireland & Scotland Knitting Tour
|21-23
|Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
|Edinburgh Yarn Festival
|21-24
|Wisconsin River Valley & Baraboo Hills, WI
|Threaded Streams Fiber Arts Trail: Creativity Weekend
|21-24
|Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz, NY
|Knitting Weekend with Paula Kucera, Laura Nelkin, Jill Draper, Cal Patch, Bristol Ivy & Katie Grove
|21-24
|Boston Park Plaza, Boston, MA
|Vogue Knitting Destinations, Boston with Norah Gaughan, Thea Colman and Julia Farwell Clay
|22
|Baraboo Arts Building , Baraboo, WI
|Fabrications: A Fiber Arts Fashion Show
|22-23
|Cloverdale Exhibition Park Grounds, AGRIPLEX Bldg., Cloverdale, BC
|10th Annual Fibres West
|22-23
|State Fairgrounds, Raleigh, NC
|13th Annual Carolina Fiber Fest
|22-24
|Brampton Inn at Chestertown, MD
|Intensive Lace Weekend with Heather Zoppetti
|22-25
|Yarnfield Park, Staffordshire, England, UK
|Stitchtopia Festival with Carol Meldrum, Emma Leith, Janice Gunner, Karin Hellaby, Kathleen Anderson, Mandy Shaw, Pat Archibald, & Sarah Hazell
|23
|Junior Fair Building, Wood County Fairgrounds, Bowling Green, OH
|33rd Annual Black Swamp Spinners Guild Market Day & Fiber Fair
|23
|Rinn United Methodist Church, Frederick, CO
|We Knit Colorado Knit/Crochet Day Out
|23-24
|Millcreek Public Library, Salt Lake City, UT
|Salt Lake Knitting Guild Spring Workshop with Margaret Radcliffe
|24
|Great Room, Savage Mill, Savage, MD
|12th Annual Homespun Yarn Party
|24-31
|Caribbean
|Knitting Caribbean Cruise with Elizabeth French
|24-April 1
|Scotland, UK
|Best of Scotland Knitting Tour with Highlands
|24-April 3
|Scotland, UK
|Knit Scotland with Laura Nelkin [sold out]
|25-28
|Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Explore 4 [Fibers] Traditional Four by Four-by-Retreat with Deb Robson
|27-31
|Embassy Suites Loveland Hotel, Loveland, CO
|Interweave Yarn Fest
|27-April 7
|New Zealand
|Arne and Carlos Knitting Cruise
|29-April 3
|Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Weaving for Knitters with Cat Bordhi
|29-April 7
|Baltimore & environs, MD
|Charm City Yarn Crawl
|30
|Vienna Community Center, Vienna, VA
|Fibernate Farmer’s Market & Spinning Circle
|30
|MA. Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary, Lincoln, MA
|Woolapalooza
|30-31
|Arena Complex, Summit County Fairgrounds, Tallmadge, OH
|15th Annual Buckeye Alpaca Show
|30-31
|American Royal Hale Arena, Kansas City, MO
|Midwest Alpaca Owners & Breeders Association Invitational Alpaca Show
|30-31
|Riverside Meeting & Event Hotel, Riverside, Switzerland
|Swiss Yarn Festival
|31-April 5
|Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Spring Island Knitting Retreat with Cat Bordhi
|4-7
|Irving Convention Center, Irving, TX
|14th Annual DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth) Fiber Fest featuring Franklin Habit
|4-7
|Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
|13th Annual Minnesota Yarn Shop Hop
|4-7
|Emerson Inn, Rockport, MA
|Knitting by the Sea with Beth Brown Reinsel
|4-7
|New Jersey
|New Jersey Wool Walk
|4-7
|Long Island, NY
|5th Annual Long Island Yarn Crawl
|4-7
|Triangle area, NC
|Triangle Yarn Crawl
|4-13
|Los Angeles County, CA
|Los Angeles Yarn Crawl
|5-7
|Blue Mountain Retreat Center, Knoxville, MD.
|Black Sheep Yarn Shop Spring Retreat
|5-8
|First Baptist Church, Rochester, NY
|Rochester Knitting Guild Spring Workshop with Donna Druchunas
|6
|Eyemouth Community Centre, Eyemouth, England, UK
|St Abbs Wool Festival
|6
|Trinity Presbyterian Church, Nashville, TN
|The Big Stitch 42
|6
|Wing & a Prayer Farm, , ShaftsburyVT
|Shearing School
|6
|York Harbor Inn, York, ME
|6th Annual Fiber Market
|6-7
|Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Union Hall, Chicago, IL
|YarnCon: Chicago’s 12th Annual Indie Fiber Fair
|6-7
|Portland OR to Seattle, WA
|Sheepish in Seattle: The Quint-EWE-ple
|6-7
|Clark County Event Center, Ridegefield, WA
|Alpacapalooza
|6-7
|L’Embarcadère, Lyon, France
|Knit Eat Festival
|6-13
|The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France
|Knitting & Crochet Retreat [fully booked]
|7-12
|Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Cat Bordhi’s Island Knitting Retreat
|7-15
|Ireland
|South of Ireland Knitting Tour with Aran Islands
|8-11
|Portland Regency Hotel & Spa, Portland, ME
|Vogue Knitting Destination, Portland, ME with Joji Locatelli, Veera Välimäki, Mary Jane Mucklestone, Bristol Ivy & Tess’ Designer Yarns [sold out]
|8-May 31
|Bags by CAB Yarn Shoppe, Denver, CO
|9th Annual Spring #Makers Artisan Community Event
|9-13
|Westin at Crown Center, Kansas City, MO
|4th Annual PLY Away: A Spinning Retreat
|10-14
|Sleeping Lady Resort & Spa, Leavenworth, WA
|Interweave Escapes’ 1st Annual Knitting Clinic with Lorilee Beltman
|11-13
|Fuglafirði, Faroe Islands, Kingdom of Denmark
|Knitting Festival [Bindifestivalur: Strikkefestival]
|11-14
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Jazz: Belinda’s Short-Row Shaping Shawl with Belinda Harris-Reid & Brenda W. Watson [fully booked]
|11-14
|Portland, ME
|Vogue Knitting Destinations, Portland, ME with Joji Locatelli, Veera Välimäki, Mary Jane Mucklestone, Bristol Ivy & Tess’ Designer Yarns [sold out]
|11-14
|Washington State Fairgrounds, Puyallup, WA
|Shepherd’s Extravaganza
|12-13
|University of Minnesota ReUse Warehouse, Minneapolis, MN
|19th Annual World’s Largest Textile Garage Sale
|12-13
|Putnam County Fairgrounds, Greencastle, IN
|Fiber Event at Greencastle: Celebrating 27 Years of Fiber
|12-13
|International Centre Entrance 1, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
|Spring creativ festival®
|12-14
|Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, Townsend, TN
|10th Annual Smoky Mountain Fiber Arts Festival
|12-14
|Fern Resort, Orillia, Ontario, Canada
|7th Annual YarnOver SleepOver Retreat
|12-18
|The Netherlands
|Dutch Bulbfields & Amsterdam Knitting & Crochet Cruise with Carol Meldrum
|13
|Jane Addams Community Center, Cedarville, IL
|23rd Annual Stephenson County Fiber Art Fair
|13
|Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, OR
|Annual Fiber Fair and All-Day Spin-In
|13-14
|Grammar School, Harrogate Road, Leeds, England, UK
|3rd Annual Spring into Wool: A Festival of Woolly Crafts
|13-14
|Neue Messe, Glashalle, Leipzig, Germany
|Leipzig Wool Festival and Fabric Fair (Leipziger Wolle-Fest & Stoffmesse)
|13-14
|Beaver Lake Nature Center, Baldwinsville, NY
|CNY Fiber Frolic
|13-14
|Merchants Square Mall, Allentown, PA
|4th Annual Allentown Fiber Festival
|13-14
|Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, Ann Arbor, MI
|Spring Fiber Expo
|14-21
|Holland and Belgium
|Tulip Time Knitting Cruise with Gwen Bortner and Annita Wilschut
|15-17
|Doubletree by Hilton, Green Tree, PA
|Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival: Knit, Crochet, Quilt, Create!
|20
|Seattle, WA
|Set Sail from Seattle!
|20
|Denmark Arts Center, Denmark, ME
|Denmark Sheepfest
|23-May 4
|Ireland
|Fiber Tour of Ireland
|25-28
|Fly Palmy Arena and Arena 3, Palmerston North, New Zealand
|Creative Fibre Festival
|25-28
|Sunnyside Resort, Lake Tahoe, CA
|Interweave Escapes Knitting Getaway with Romi Hill
|25-28
|Big Lynn Lodge, Little Switzerland, NC
|Purl 2 Spring on the Parkway Knitting Retreat
|25-30
|Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS
|Spring Fiber School
|26-27
|Bemidji, Turtle River, Tenstrike, MN
|4th Annual Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Trail Tour
|26-28
|Amish View Inn, Bird-in-Hand, PA
|Lancaster Knitter’s Retreat
|26-28
|Maryland countryside
|Countryside Artisans Spring Studio Tour
|26-28
|Brampton Inn at Chestertown, MD
|Beginning Brioche Knitting
|26-28
|Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, Minneapolis,MN
|32nd Annual MN. Knitters’ Guild Yarnover
|26-28
|Vancouver, BC, Canada
|Woolith Fair: A Greater Vancouver Yarn Crawl
|26-28
|Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, Okanogan, WA
|6th Annual OKfiberfest
|26-28
|Gilmer County Civic Center, Ellijay, GA
|Georgia Mountain Needle Arts Festival
|26-29
|Meadowbrook Inn, Blowing Rock, NC
|Unwind: A Fiber Arts Getaway
|27
|Delmont Fire Hall, Delmont, PA
|RaggZ Fiber Affair
|27
|Varies
|2nd Annual Local Yarn Store Day: Yarn Shop Appreciation Day
|27
|Village of Powhatan, Powhatan, VA
|Powhatan’s Festival of Fiber
|27
|Gore Place, Waltham, MA
|32nd Annual Sheep Shearing Festival
|27
|Tolland Agricultural Center, Vernon/Rockville, CT
|110th Connecticut Sheep, Wool & Fiber Festival
|27
|Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|Toronto Knitter’s Frolic
|27
|Wyoming Inn, Wyoming, NY
|Fiber Flurry Fiber Arts Festival with Laura Nelkin
|27-28
|Schulstraße 13, 74572 Blaufelden, Germany
|2nd Annual Hohenloher Woolfest
|27-28
|York County Fairgrounds, York, NE
|3rd Annual Mid-Plains Fiber Fair
|27-28
|Royal Welsh Show Ground, Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, Powys, Wales, UK
|14th Annual Wonderwool Wales: A Festival of Welsh Wool and Natural Fibers
|27-28
|Château de Miromesnil, Tourville sur Arques, Normandy, France
|Festival: The Thread of the Sleeve {Festival Le fil de la manche}
|27-28
|York County Fairgrounds, York, NE
|3rd Annual Mid-Plains Fiber Fair
|27-28
|Washington County, NY
|27th Annual New York’s Washington County Fiber Tour
|27-28
|Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, WI
|Wisconsin Alpaca & Fiber Fest
|27-28
|Manhattan & Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Yarn Crawl
|28
|George Dawson Inn, Dawson Creek, BC
|1st Annual Peace Fibre Fest
|27-May 4
|The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France
|Knitting & Crochet Retreat
|27-May 5
|Marriott Residence Inn, Cambridge, MA
|BuildingBlox Workshop: A Double Knitting-Adventure with Alasdair Post-Quinn
|29-May 10
|Italy, Greece & Albania
|Ancient Empires Knitting Cruise with Deborah Newton
|2-5
|Harraseeket Inn, Freeport, ME
|Knit for Fun Retreat with Kate Atherley, Isabell Kraemer, and Mary Jane Mucklestone
|2-5
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Shibori Knitted Felt with Alison Crowther-Smith
|2-5
|From Fife down around and back up the west side of the Puget Sound, WA
|PNW (Pacific Northwest) Yarn Crawl
|2-5
|Hotel UMass, Amherst, MA
|WEBS Spring Knitting Retreat with Fiona Ellis, Patty Lyons, Susan B. Anderson, Nicky Epstein, Michelle Hunter (KnitPurlHunter) & Julia Farwell-Clay
|2-9
|Grand Hotel, Andalsnes, Norway
|Knitting Holiday in Norway
|3-4
|Genesse Grand Hotel, Syracuse, NY
|9th Yarn Cupboard Annual Fiber Arts Retreat and Market
|3-4
|Seguin-Guadalupe County Coliseum, Seguin, TX
|9th Annual Yellow Rose Fiber Producers Fiesta
|3-4
|DoubleTree by Hilton, Durham, NC
|Carolinas Machine Knitters Guild Seminar
|3-5
|Manoir Montpellier, Lac-Simon, Quebec, Canada
|Twist Fibre Festival Spring Retreat
|3-5
|Campbell River Community Centre, Campbell River, BC, Canada
|Vancouver Island Fibre Fest
|3-6
|Camden Harbour Inn, Camden, ME
|Interweave Escapes’ Knitting Retreat with Laura Nelkin
|4
|Clermont State Historic Site, Germantown, NY
|Chancellor’s Sheep & Wool Showcase
|4
|The Imperia, Somerset, NJ
|8th Annual New Jersey Needle Festival
|4-5
|Rheged Centre, Redhills, Penrith, Cumbria, England, UK
|Rheged Knit and Stitch Show
|4-5
|Howard County Fairgrounds, West Friendship, MD
|Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival
|4-5
|Hyatt Place, Amherst, NY
|Knitting Guild of Great Buffalo Seminar Weekend with Lorilee Beltman
|5-10
|Old Ground Hotel, Ennis, County Clare, Ireland
|Knitting in the West of Ireland with Jane Crowfoot [sold out]
|5-12
|Occidental Hotel, Buffalo, WY
|Knitting in Buffalo, WY
|5-12
|Norway
|Knit & Cruise Norwegian Fjords
|8-12
|Various venues, London, England, UK
|London Craft Week
|North Carolina
|Western North Carolina Yarn Crawl
|10-11
|Legacy Events Center, Farmington, UT
|Great Basin Fiber Arts Fair
|10-12
|Washington County Fair, Stillwater, MN
|22nd Annual Shepherd’s Harvest Sheep & Wool Festival
|11
|Willamette Heritage Center, Salem, OR
|34th Annual Sheep to Shawl
|11
|Lopez Center for Community & the Arts, Lopez Village, Lopez Island, San Juan Islands, WA
|Lopez Lamb, Wool & Goat Festival
|11-12
|Deerfield Fairgrounds, Deerfield, NH
|43rd Annual New Hampshire Sheep and Wool Festival
|11-12
|Buxton Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, Derbyshire, England, UK
|Buxton Wool Gathering
|11-20
|Ireland
|Aran Islands, Donegal & Causeway Coast Knitting Tour
|12
|Braintree Town Hall, Warner Textile Archive, Braintree District Museum, Braintree, England, UK
|Braintree Textile Fair
|12-19
|Alaska
|Knitting Cruise with Berta Karapetyan
|12-20
|Scotland, UK
|Best of Scotland Knitting Tour with Highlands
|12-26
|Netherlands to Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Russia, Finland & Sweden
|Baltic Jewels Knitting Cruise with Galina Khmeleva
|15-19
|Puget Sound, WA
|Northwest LYS Tour: Four Days of Fiber Fun
|15-21
|Iceland
|Spring Knitting Retreat in Icelandic Nature with Hélène Magnússon
|15-22
|Grand Hotel, Andalsnes, Norway
|Knitting Holiday in Norway [sold out]
|15-26
|Northern Ireland, UK
|The Ultimate Knitting Retreat in Ireland with Maggie Jackson
|16-19
|Imperial River Company Lodge, Maupin, OR
|Interweave Escapes’ Imperial River Company with Brooklyn Tweed Instructors Lis Smith and Jamie McCarthy/a>
|16-19
|Easton Mountain Retreat Center, Greenwich, NY
|Men’s Spring Knitting Retreat
|16-19
|Hyatt Centric, Santa Barbara, CA
|Vogue Knitting Destinations, Santa Barbara with Alice Hoffman, Debbie Macomber, Cecelia Campochiaro, and Lisa Hoffman
|16-19
|Hyatt Regency, Downtown Sarasota, FL
|A Good Retreat II
|16-23
|Bettona, Umbria, Italy
|Knitting Tour in Umbria with André de Castro
|17-18
|Salomon Farm Park, Fort Wayne, IN
|Salomon Farm Fiber Arts Celebration!
|17-19
|New Mexico
|New Mexico Fiber Crawl
|17-19
|Block Island, RI
|Block Island Knitting Retreat with Andrea Mowry and Annie Rowden
|17-19
|Camp Myrtlewood, Myrtle Point, OR
|Annual Fiber in the Forest
|17-27
|Richmond to Virginia Beach, VA
|James River Yarn Crawl
|18
|Rinn United Methodist Church, Frederick, CO
|We Knit Colorado Knit/Crochet Day Out
|18-19
|Lower Drayton Farm, Penkridge, Staffordshire, England, UK
|Wool @J13
|18-19
|Green County Fairgrounds, Waynesburg, PA
|16th Annual Waynesburg Sheep & Fiber Festival
|18-19
|Masterson State Park, Lexington, KY
|10th Annual Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival
|18-19
|Hallockville Museum Farm, Riverhead, Long Island, NY
|10th Annual Long Island Fleece & Fiber Fair
|18-19
|Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville, PA
|7th Annual Central Pennsylvania Fiber Festival
|19
|Torrance Cultural Arts Center, Torrance, CA
|Southern California Handweaver’s Guild Annual Weaving & Fiber Festival
|19
|Big Timber Civic Center, Big Timber, MT
|Crazy Mountain Fiber Festival
|19-21
|Block Island, RI
|Block Island Knitting Retreat with Bristol Ivy
|19-27
|Ireland
|South of Ireland Knitting Tour with Aran Islands
|21-28
|Alaska
|Qaspeq, Quiviut and Knitting
|21-31
|Northern England & Scotland, UK
|Knitting in the Northern Borders With Heather Radl
|23-26
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: How to Knit Garments with Anniken Allis [fully booked]
|23-27
|Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA
|Sacramento County Fair Wool Show
|24-25
|Dickson County Fairgrounds, Dickson, TN
|12th Annual Middle Tennessee Fiber Festival
|24-26
|Sorrento Centre, Sorrento, BC, Canada
|21th Annual Okanagan Knitting Retreat
|24-Sept. 2
|Maine
|Maine Yarn Cruise: Summer-Long Yarn Crawl Around Maine
|25
|Kumeu Showgrounds, Kumeu, Auckland, New Zealand
|Woolfest Auckland
|25
|Picton Arena and Community Centre, Picton, Ontario, Canada
|Prince Edward County Fibrefest
|25
|Lanchaster Community Free School, Watford, England, UK
|Watford Festiwool
|25
|Dingwall Mart, Dingwall, England, UK
|Highland Wool Fest
|25-26
|Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, OH
|25th Annual Great Lakes Fiber Show
|25-26
|Cummington Fairgrounds, Cummington, MA
|45th Annual Massachusetts Sheep and Woolcraft Fair
|25-26
|Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire, England, UK
|Shipston Wool Fair
|25-June 2
|Virginia
|Virginia Knits Virginia Yarn Crawl
|26
|Bradley Centre, Coombs, British Columbia, Vancouver Island, Canada
|9th Annual 100 Mile Fleece & Fibre Fair
|26-27
|Lloyd Square, Nampa, ID
|Fiber Train Wool Festival
|30-June 1
|Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex, New Mexico State Fair Grounds,
Albuquerque, NM
|Fiesta 2019: 12th Biennial Juried Show & Fiber Arts Exhibition
|30-June 2
|Atlanta, GA
|Stitches United
|29-June 2
|Wing & a Prayer Farm, , ShaftsburyVT
|New England Fiber Art Summit
|31-June 15
|East Tennessee
|East Tennessee Yarn Crawl
|1
|Leeds Industrial Museum at Armley Mills, Leeds, England, UK
|Leeds Wool Festival
|1-2
|The Pioneer Museum, Flagstaff, AZ
|28th Annual Flag Wool and Fiber Festival
|1-2
|Emmet County Fairgrounds, Petoskey, MI
|Tip of the Mitt Fiber Fair
|1-2
|McHenry County Fairgrounds, Woodstock, IL
|Northern Illinois Sheep and Fiber Festival
|1-2
|El Rancho de las Golondrinas, Santa Fe, NM
|Spring & Fiber Fest
|1-2
|The Shops at Worthington Place Mall, Worthington, OH
|Mid-Ohio Fiber Fair
|1-2
|McHenry County Fair, Woodstock, IL
|Northern Illinois Sheep & Fiber Festival
|1-2
|Windsor Fairgrounds, Windsor, ME
|18th Annual Maine Fiber Frolic
|1-7
|Shetland, Scotland, UK
|Shetland Knitting Tour
|1-7
|Iceland
|Icelandic Spring Hiking and Knitting Tour with Hélène Magnússon
|1-8
|Chatenay, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
|France Knitting Retreat Session 1
|2-8
|Abiquiu Inn, Abiquiu, NM
|Knitting & Yoga Adventures with Susan Mills
|5-9
|Rockywald Deephaven Camps, Holderness, NH
|Squam Art Workshops Spring Retreat
|5-10
|Shetland Islands, Scotland, UK
|The Spirit of Shetland Knitting Holiday with Hazel Tindall & Kathleen Anderson [sold out]
|5-15
|British Isles
|British Isles Knitting & Crochet Cruise with Sarah Hazel [sold out]
|6-9
|Misty Isle Farms, Vashon Island, WA
|9th Annual Vashon Sheepdog Classic
|6-9
|Fairgrounds at Stanley Park, Estes Park, CO
|29th Annual Estes Park Wool Market
|6-9
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Lace Beading with Allison Crowther-Smith [fully booked]
|7-8
|Johnson County Fairgrounds, Franklin, IN
|Hoosier Hills Fiber Festival
|7-8
|Higgins Fairgrounds, Sparta, NC
|2nd Annual Blue Ridge Fiber Fest
|7-9
|Institute of Texan Cultures, San Antonio, TX
|48th Annual Texas Folklife Festival
|7-9
|Phineas Swann B&B, Montgomery Center, VT
|Vermont Summer Knitting Retreat: A Project Inspired by Beatrix Potter with Donna Druchunas
|7-10
|Resort at Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA
|Strung Along Retreat with Stephanie Pearl-McPhee: Knit, Play, Cook
|7-11
|Blönduós School & Sports Center, Blönduós, Iceland
|3rd Annual Iceland Knit Fest
|8
|Varies
|World Wide Knit in Public Day
|8
|Rockywald Deephaven Camps, Holderness, NH
|Squam Art Fair
|8
|Fenelon Falls Community Centre, Fenelon Falls, Ontario, Canada
|Kawartha Yarn & Fibre Festival
|8-9
|Fibre Harvest Mill, Pathfields Industrial Estatee, South Molton, Devon, England, UK
|6th Annual John Arbon Textiles Mill Open Weekend
|8-9
|Butternut Hill Campground, Bouckville, NY
|9th Annual Central New York Fiber Festival
|8-9
|Keystone Centre, Brandon, Manitoba, Canada
|7th Annual Blue Hills Fibre Festival
|8-15
|Chatenay, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
|France Knitting Retreat Session 2
|8-15
|The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France
|Knitting & Crochet Retreat
|8-Aug. 17
|Hudson Valley, NY
|Hudson Valley Yarn Trail
|9
|Hilton TreeTops, Aberdeen, Scotland, UK
|2nd Annual Aberdeen Yarn Fest
|9-10
|Sandia Park, Edgewood, and Stanley, NM
|East Mountain Fiber Tour
|9-20
|Shetland Islands, Scotland
|Shetland Islands Knitting Tour
|10-12
|Heartstone Lodge, Buena Vista, VA
|House Mountain Yarn Co. Knitting Retreat
|12-14
|Ravalli County Fairgrounds, Hamilton, MT
|Big Sky Fiber Festival
|12-15
|Coast of Maine
|Maine Knitting Cruise with with Mim Bird
|13-16
|Bahnhof Hohenstein, near Wiesbaden/Frankfurt, Germany
|Ziggurat Knitting Retreat with Åsa Tricosa
|13-16
|Parker Ranch, Clayton, GA
|Southeastern Yarn + Yoga Retreat
|13-20
|Iceland
|Hiking & Knitting under the Midnight Sun with Hélène Magnússon
|14-15
|City North Hotel and Conference Centre, Gormanstown, Co. Meath, Ireland
|Woollinn: The Dublin Festival of Yarn
|14-15
|Rodeo Arena, Diné College, Tsailé, AZ, Navajo Nation
|23rd Annual Sheep Is Life Celebration
|14-16
|Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center, Ames, IA
|14th Annual Iowa Sheep and Wool Festival
|14-22
|Ireland
|Woollinn Adventure:
Dublin, Cavan & Donegal
|14-25
|Ireland
|Ireland Tour
|14-Sept. 15
|Northwestern Canada
|Playing with String: The Great Northwest Yarn Crawl
|15-16
|FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, England, UK
|The Wool Monty
|15-22
|Alaska
|Inside Passage Alaska Knitting Cruise with Tanis Gray
|16-19
|Coast of Maine
|Maine Knitting Cruise with Bill Huntington
|17-23
|Faroe Islands, Denmark
|Knitting in the Faroe Islans with Katrina I Geil [sold out]
|18-22
|Burns Lodge, Mosgiel, New Zealand
|NZ Machine Knitters’ Society National Festival: Can Knit-Too
|19-23
|Huntington Convention Center, Cleveland, OH
|National NeedleArts Association Summer NeedleArts Trade Show
|20-23
|Dutton Farmhouse, Dummerston, VT
|Vermont Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel: Maine Mittens
|21-23
|Berry Center, Cypress, TX
|Houston Fiber Fest
|21-23
|Denmark Municipal Building, Congregational Church & Public Library, Denmark, ME
|Pleasant Mountain Fiber Arts Workshops
|21-23
|Seven Sister’s Studio, Bisbee, AZ
|2nd Annual Bisbee Fiber Arts Retreat & Gathering
|22
|Ourimbah Campus, University of Newcastle, NSW, Australia
|FibreX
|22-23
|UMass Lowell iHub, Lowell, MA
|Fiber Camp
|22-29
|The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France
|Knitting & Crochet Retreat [fully booked]
|23
|Doubletree Hotel, Rochester, MN
|Zombie Knitapocalypse Market
|23-July 1
|Ireland
|Kerry, Kilkenny and Aran Islands Irish Knitting and Craft Tour
|26-29
|J&E Riggin Schooner, Penobscot, ME
|Maine Knitting Cruise with Casapinka [sold out]
|26-July 1
|Shetland Islands, Scotland, UK
|The Spirit of Shetland Knitting Holiday with Hazel Tindall & Kathleen Anderson [sold out]
|26-July 2
|Les Soeurs Anglaises, Briançon, 24320 Verteillac, France
|Knitting Im-Mercerie III with Åsa Tricosa
|26-July 3
|East of Ireland
|Hiking and Knitting with the Elves with Hélène Magnússon
|27-30
|New Haven, CT to Putney, VT
|9th Annual I-91 Shop Hop
|27-30
|Arrowhead Ranch, Arrowhead, CA
|Griffin Dyeworks 15th Annual Retreat
|27-30
|Renaissance Hotel , Reno, NV
|Jimmy Beans Biggest Little Getaway Wool Retreat
|28-29
|Mitchell’s Lakeland Livestock Centre, Cockermouth, Cumbria, England, UK
|15th Annual Woolfest: The Original British Wool Festival
|28-July 1
|Red Centre, Alice Springs, Australia
|23rd Annual Alice Springs Beanie Festival
|30-July 5
|Parknasilla Hotel, Sneem, Co. Kerry, Ireland
|Southwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
|1-31
|Northwestern Canada
|Playing with String: The Great Northwest Yarn Crawl
|4-7
|Toivola Old Courtyard, Jyväskylä, Finland
|Summer Knit Festival
|5-7
|Linn County Fairgrounds, Albany, OR
|45th Annual Black Sheep Gathering
|5-11
|Olds College, Olds, Alberta, Canada
|Fibre Week
|6
|Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
|Indie Burgh Craft Crawl
|6-15
|Ireland
|Aran Islands, Donegal & Causeway Coast Knitting Tour
|7-18
|Prince Edward Island & Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada
|Explore a Rich Legacy of Weaving, Knitting and Celtic Roots
|7-21
|Norway
|Voyage of the Midnight Sun Knitting Cruise with Beth Brown-Reinsel
|8-13
|Caribbean
|Knitting & Weaving Cruise with Friends & Fiberworks
|8-14
|Viljandi, Estonia
|Estonian Craft Camp
|10-13
|Manchester, NH
|Crochet Guild of American 25th Anniversary Chain Link Conference
|10-14
|Airport Holiday Inn, Colorado Springs, CO
|Colorado Knitting Camp with Gayle Roehm: Japanese Knitting Stitches, e-mail: nams1 at comcast dot net
|11-15
|Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI
|Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 2.75
|11-15
|Whitehead Light Station, Whitehead Island, ME
|Island Knitting Retreat with Mim Bird
|12-14
|Radcliffe Conference Centre, Warwick University, Coventry, England, UK
|41th Annual Knitting & Crochet Guild Convention
|12-14
|Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle, NSW, Australia
|Knitters’ Guild NSW Conference
|12-21
|Inuvik, Northwest Territories, Canada
|30th Annual Great Northern Arts Festival
|13
|Expressions Arts and Entertainment Centre, Upper Hutt, Wellington, NZ
|Capital FibreFest
|13
|Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|13th Annual Great Toronto Yarn Hop
|13-14
|Uffculme Centre, Birmingham, West Midlands, England, UK
|Yarningham
|13-14
|Grazing Hills Alpaca Ranch, Viola, ID
|1st Annual Grazing Hills Fiber Festival
|13-23
|Victoria & Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada
|East Meets West: The Fusion of Salish Coast Knitting and SAORI Weaving in British Columbia [sold out]
|14-22
|Ireland
|South of Ireland Knitting Tour with Aran Islands
|14-23
|Indiana/Illinois border
|Illiana Yarn Crawl
|17-21
|Scarritt Bennett Center, Nashville, TN
|Super Summer Knittogether
|18-21
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Jazz: Short-Row-Shaping Shawl with Belinda Harris-Reid & Belinda M. Watson [fully booked]
|18-21
|Greensboro, Winston Salem, NC
|Central Carolina Yarn Crawl
|18-22
|Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI
|Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 1 & 2
|19-21
|Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Bendigo, Victoria, Australia
|141th Annual Australian Sheep & Wool Show
|19-21
|Wilson County Exposition Center, Lebanon, TN
|Natural Fiber Extravaganza
|19-21
|Sonoma County, CA
|Wine Country Yarn Hop
|19-22
|Kettle Pond State Park, Groton, VT
|Vermont Knit & Fiber Summer Retreat
|20-21
|Copper K Barn, 8 miles south of Whitehall, MT
|3rd Annual Copper K Fiber Festival
|25-28
|Fort Lewis College, Durango, CO.
|Intermountain Weavers Conference
|25-29
|Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI
|Meg Swansen’s Knitting Camp Retreat 3
|26-27
|Creek County Fairgrounds, Kellyville, OK
|13th Annual Fiber Christmas in July
|26-28
|Hotel RL, Olympia, WA
|Northwest Regional Spinners Association Annual Conference: Back to Basics-Fiber, Prep, Twist
|26-28
|Southeast Wisconsin
|Wandering Ewe: Southeastern Wisconsin Yarn Crawl
|26-Aug. 4
|Historic Abingdon, VA
|Virginia Highlands Festival
|27-28
|Redborne School and Community College, Ampthill, England, UK
|Fibre East: British Natural Fibre & Craft
|27-Aug. 4
|Alaska
|Knit Alaska with Laura Nelkin
|27-Aug. 4
|Chicago, IL
|10th Annual Chicago Yarn Crawl
|27-Aug. 11
|Northern Colorado & Southern Wyoming
|Hot August Knits Yarn Crawl
|29-Aug. 9
|Orkney Islands, North Ronaldsay, Scotland, UK
|North Ronaldsay 3rd Annual SheepFest
|1-4
|Schaumburg, IL
|Stitches Midwest
|1-4
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Crochet Weekend with Belinda Harris-Reid, Belinda M. Watson & Lyhn Roberts [fully booked]
|1-4
|Blue Mountain Retreat Center, Knoxville, MD
|5th Annual City Zen Dye Retreat with Karida Collins
|1-31
|Northwestern Canada
|Playing with String: The Great Northwest Yarn Crawl
|2-3
|Bartlett Yarns, Harmony, ME
|Annual Bartlett Yarns Open House
|2-4
|Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Eureka, MT
|Fiberfest Eureka!!
|2-4
|Life Science Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, UK
|WoolNEss
|2-11
|Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee
|I75 Yarn Crawl
|3
|Whitehead, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
|3rd Annual Yarnfolk Wool Fest
|3-4
|Hartl Building, Red River Valley Fairgrounds, West Fargo, ND
|Fiber Arts Festival
|5-11
|Faroe Islands, Denmark
|Knitting in the Faroe Islans with Katrina I Geil [sold out]
|5-11
|Brandbjerg Højskole, Denmark
|Nordic Knitting Symposium (Nordisk Strikkesymposium)
|7-10
|Lancaster Convention Center & Marriott, Lancaster, PA
|2nd Annual Lancaster Fiber Festival: A Celebration of Paper, Fabric, Yarn & Thread!
|8-11
|Chapel Rock Camp & Conference Center, Prescott, AZ
|6th Annual Grandma’s Sheep Thrills Retreat
|9-10
|York Auction Centre, Murton, York, England, UK
|9th Annual British Wool Show
|9-12
|Marconi State Historic Park, Point Reyes, CA
|Pacific Knitting Retreat with Norah Gaughan & Emily O’Neill
|10
|Vienna Community Center, Vienna, VA
|Fibernate Farmer’s Market & Spinning Circle
|11-17
|Medomak Retreat Center, Washington, ME
|New England Fiber Arts Retreat with Dana Fadel & Bristol Ivy &
|13-17
|Los Altos, CA
|Guadalupe-Moebius Retreat with Cat Bordhi
|14-18
|Dharma Mountain Meditation and Freedom Resort, Norway
|Squam: Into the Mystic
|14-18
|Allegan County Fairgounds, Allegan, MI
|Michigan Fiber Festival & Fiber Arts Workshops
|14-18
|St-Andre-Avellin, Quebec, Canada
|6th Annual Twist Fibre Festival
|16-17
|Slessor Gardens, Dundee, Scotland, UK
|Ewefest: Scotland’s National Wool Festival
|16-18
|Pine Mountain Resort, Pineville, KY
|Mountain Hollow Farm Yarn Retreat: All Yarn, All Weekend
|17
|Hulme Hall, Port Sunlight, Wirral, England, UK
|Popup Wool Show
|17-18
|Rheinterrasse, Dusseldorf, Germany
|Wollfestival
|17-24
|Tatamagouche, Nova Scotia, Canada
|2nd Annual Woolstock: 8 Days of Fleece & Sisterhood
|18
|Fairfield Gonzales Community Place, Porter Park, Victoria, BC, Canada
|9th Annual Fibrations!
|18-25
|Parcevall Hall , Yorkshire, England, UK
|Ann Kingstone Yorkshire Knitting Tour
|18-26
|Colorado Front Range
|7th Annual Yarn Along the Rockies (Yarn Crawl)
|19-25
|Iceland
|Hiking & Knitting between Fire and Ice with Hélène Magnússon
|22-25
|East Pier & Crown Hotel, Ahuriri, Napier, NZ
|Knit August Nights: Yarn and Stitch Retreat
|24
|Barrie Curling Club, Barrie, Ontario, Canada
|2nd Annual Fibre Spirit
|24
|Portsoy Salmon Boothy, Portsoy, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK
|3rd Annual Wool@Portsoy
|24-25
|Nova Labs, Reston, VA
|Fiber at the Lab
|24-26
|Anglesey Showground, Isle of Anglesey, North Wales, UK
|Iternationwool Festival
|26-Sept. 5
|Sydney-Noumea-Mystery Island-Mare-Lifou, Australia
|South Pacific Cruise with Indie Road
|29-Sept. 1
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotel Getaway with Belinda Harris-Reid & Brenda M. Watson [fully booked]
|29-Sept. 1
|Dumas Bay Center, Federal Way, WA
|Men’s Fall Knitting Retreat
|29-Sept. 2
|Monterey County Fairgrounds, Monterey, CA
|Monterey County Fair Wool Show
|30-Sept. 1
|Michigan State University Pavilion, E. Lansing, MI
|LamaFest Showcase
|30-Sept. 7
|Scotland
|Shetland Islands Scotland Knitting Tour with Hazel Tindall, Janette Budge and Elizabeth Johnston
|31
|Lower Sherwood Farm, Charlottesville, VA
|Flock-n-Spiel
|31-Sept. 1
|Newbury Racecourse, Berkshire, England, UK
|Southern Wool Show: A Festival of Woolly Crafts
|31-Sept. 1
|Wildlife West Nature Park, Edgewood, NM
|7th Annual Heart of New Mexico Fiber Gathering
|31-Sept. 3
|Cherokee Park Ranch, Livermore, CO
|6th Annual Wild West Knitting Retreat
|1
|Reed Point, MT
|31st Annual Great Montana Sheep Drive
|1-8
|London, England, UK
|6th Annual Great London Yarn Crawl
|1-9
|Scotland, UK
|Best of Scotland Knitting Tour with Highlands
|1-15
|Northwestern Canada
|Playing with String: The Great Northwest Yarn Crawl
|2-7
|Coast of Maine
|Maine Knitting Cruise with Margaret Radcliffe
|4-8
|Searsport Shores Ocean Camping, Searsport, ME
|Fiber College of Maine
|4-9
|Shetland, Scotland, UK
|Shetland Knitting Tour
|4-12
|Scotland, UK
|Wool & Whisky Tour
|5-8
|Dutton Farmhouse, Dummerston, VT
|Vermont Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel: Twined Knitting – Texture, Color, and Unique Construction
|5-8
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Design Your Own Fairisle with Alison Crowther-Smith
|6-8
|Norsk Folkemuseum and Deichmanske Main Library, Oslo, Norway
|4th Annual Oslo Strikkefestival (Knitting Festival)
|6-8
|Camp Sunrise, near Gibsons, BC, Canada
|Sunshine Coast Fibre Camp
|6-8
|Jefferson Fair Park, Jefferson, WI
|Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival
|7-8
|Harford Fairgrounds, Harford, PA
|16th Annual Pennsylvania Endless Mountains Fiber Festival
|7-8
|Hunterdon County Fairgrounds, Lambertville, NJ
|25th Annual Garden State Sheep & Fiber Festival
|7-8
|Arcata Community Center, Arcata, CA
|29th Annual Natural Fiber Fair
|7-8
|Riverside Park, Salida, CO
|8th Annual Salida Fiber Festival
|7-8
|Almonte, Ontario, Canada
|Altmonte Fibrefest: A Festival of the Fibre Arts
|7-8
|Dewars Centre, Perth, Scotland, UK
|Perth Festival of Yarn
|7-8
|St Johns Hall, Penzance, Cornwall, England, UK
|Cornish Yarn Festival
|7-14
|The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France
|Knitting & Crochet Workshop with Tutor Carol Meldrum
|7-16
|Ireland
|Aran Islands, Donegal & Causeway Coast Knitting Tour
|8-15
|The Dunloe, Beaufort, County Kerry, Ireland
|Ballycastle Knits Ireland Knitting Retreat
|11-15
|Rockywald Deephaven Camps, Holderness, NH
|Squam Art Workshops Fall Retreat
|11-18
|Iceland
|Authentic Iceland Hiking & Knitting Tour with Hélène Magnússon
|12-15
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Wet Felting Design Workshop with Lydia Tapley
|12-15
|San Diego, CA
|San Diego Yarn Crawl
|12-15
|Islandwood, Bainbridge Island, WA
|Hand Serial Makers Retreat
|12-24
|Iceland
|Iceland Knitting Cruise with Karie Westermann [sold out]
|13-14
|90 Main St., Machias, ME
|2nd Annual Machias Fiber Festival
|13-14
|Red River Exhibition Park, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
|7th Annual Manitoba Fibre Festival
|13-15
|Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville, CA
|22nd Annual California Wool and Fiber Festival
|13-15
|Convention Center (Educatorio del Fuligno), Florence, Italy
|Third Annual Elizabeth Zimmermann Italian Style International Rally with Meg Swansen
|13-15
|Aspen Wye Conference Center, Queenstown, MD
|Stacked Stitches Retreat with Xandy Peters
|14
|Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada
|27th Annual Kitchener-Waterloo Knitters’ Fair
|14
|Bedford Breakfast Lions Club, Bedford, VA
|11th Annual Olde Liberty Fibre Faire
|14
|Rockywald Deephaven Camps, Holderness, NH
|Squam Art Fair
|14-22
|Fylingthorpe Methodist Chapel, Robin Hoods Bay, N. Yorkshire, England, UK
|12th Annual Propagansey: The Fascinating World of the Knitted Gansey
|15
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY
|Catskills Fiber Festival
|15-21
|Monhegan Island, ME
|Maine Knitting and Yoga Adventures with Norah Gaughan
|15-27
|Bellingham Castle, Louth & Dublin, Ireland
|3rd Annual Maggie’s Irish Castle Bellingham Retreat
|16-19
|J&E Riggin Schooner, Penobscot, Maine
|Maine Knitting Cruise with Casapinka
|16-21
|Vistaterra, Castello di Parella, Italy
|2nd Annual mYak Knitting Retreat with Olga Buraya-Kefelian
|19-22
|Nevada and California
|1st Annual Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl
|19-22
|UMass Hotel, Amherst, MA
|4th Annual WEBS Fall Knitting Retreat
|19-22
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Hand Dyeing Yarn & How to Knit Socks with Belinda Harris-Reid & Brenda M. Watson [fully booked]
|20-21
|Marc Center, Mt. Vernon, MO
|9th Annual Fiber Daze
|20-22
|Fanø, Denmark
|14th Annual Fanø International Knit Festival
|20-22
|Common Ground Fairgrounds, Unity, ME
|Common Ground Fiber Marketplace & Fleece Tent
|20-22
|Codington County Extension Complex, Watertown, SD
|27th Annual North Country Fiber Fair
|20-22
|Rockland, ME
|7th Annual Maine Spinners’ Registry Fiber Retreat
|20-22
|Holiday Inn & Suites, Orlando, Fl – Celebration Area in Kissimmee, FL
|15th Annual Florida Fiber-In
|21
|Bellingham, WA
|3rd Annual Whatcom County Purls and Pop-Ups Yarn Crawl
|21
|North Grenville Municipal Centre, Kemptville, Ontario, Canada
|Leeds Grenville Fibre Extravaganza
|21
|Shabbona Park, Earlville, IL
|Fiber in the Park
|21-22
|Hemlock Fairgrounds, Hemlock, NY
|25th Annual Finger Lakes Fiber Arts Festival
|21-22
|Young’s Jersey Dairy, Yellow Springs, OH
|24th Annual Wool Gathering
|21-22
|4-H Events Center, Ouray County Fairgrounds, Ridgway, CO
|7th Annual Sneffels Fiber Festival
|21-22
|One Tree Hill”, Murrumbateman, NSW. Australia
|Fibre with Friends Retreat
|21-22
|Llandovery, Camarthenshire, Wales, UK
|Llandovery Sheep Festival
|21-28
|The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France
|Knitting and Crochet Retreat
|21-Oct. 1
|Vancouver to Honolulu
|Knit & Cruise from Vancouver to Hawaii with Barry Klein, sponsored by Friends and Fiberworks
|22
|Brunswick Seniors Activity Centre, Prince George, BC, Canada
|Playing with string: The Great Northwest Fibre Fest
|22-25
|Block Island, RI
|Block Island Knitwear Design Retreat with Deborah Newton
|22-29
|Orlando, Coco Bay, St. Thomas, St. Maarten
|Nautical Knitting Cruise with Melissa Leapman and Keith Leonard
|22-30
|Ireland
|South of Ireland Knitting Tour with Aran Islands
|24-Oct. 3
|Ireland
|Wool & Whiskey – Irish Edition with Carol Feller, Diarmud Commins, and Patricia Cox
|25-Oct. 3
|Arden House B & B, Harrogate, Yorkshire, England, UK
|Knitting in Yorkshire
|26-28
|Vicksburg Convention Center, Vicksburg, MS
|2nd Annual Fiber Fun in the ‘Sip
|26-29
|Cross Roads Retreat Center, Caldwell, TX
|Stitches, S’mores and More – A Texas Knit Retreat
|26-29
|Easton Mountain Retreat Center, Greenwich, NY
|North East Men’s Fall Knitting Retreat (Upstate NY)
|27-28
|Central Pennsylvania College, Summerdale, PA
|34th Annual Knitter’s Day Out
|27-28
|Shrine Auditorium, Billings, MT
|3rd Annual Prairie Handspinners Fiber Fest
|27-29
|Blue Mountain Retreat Center, Knoxville, MD.
|Fall Knitting Retreat
|27-29
|Norwegian Knitting Industry Museum, Salhusvegen 201, Salhus, Bergen, Norway
|4th Annual Bergen Knitting Festival
|27-29
|St. Anthony Retreat Center, Three Rivers, CA
|What the Knit! Guild Fall Retreat with Alisdair Post-Quinn and Janine Bajus
|27-29
|Green Mountain Spinnery, Putney, VT
|Green Mountain Spinnery’s Fall Knitter’s Weekend Retreat with Maria Muscarella
|27-29
|Manhattan & Brooklyn, NY
|New York City Yarn Crawl
|28-29
|Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich, NY
|Adirondack Wool and Arts Festival
|28-29
|Clackamas County Events Center, Canby, OR
|23rd Annual Oregon Flock & Fiber Festival
|28-29
|Skipton Auction Mart, Skipton, England, UK
|7th Annual Yarndale
|28-29
|Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, Berryville, VA
|14th Annual Shenandoah Valley Fiber Festival
|28-29
|Ogemaw County Fairgrounds, Lower Penninsula, West Branch, MI
|19th Annual Northern Michigan Lamb & Wool Festival
|28-29
|Sauder Village, Archbold, OH
|Fiber Arts Fest
|28-29
|Twin Cities, MN & WI
|North Star Farm Tour
|28-30
|Kulturhus, Copenhagen, Denmark
|Knitwork: 4th Knitting and Crochet Festival
|29-Oct. 5
|Belfast and Camden, ME
|Tatter Blue Library Textile Retreat
|28-Oct. 6
|Shetland, Scotland, UK
|9th Annual Shetland Wool Week
|29-Oct. 6
|Fryeburg, ME
|Fiber Center at the Fryeburg Fair
20-25Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WACat Bordhi’s Island Knitting Retreat
|1-6
|Ghost Ranch, Abiquiu, and Taos, NM
|Fiber Trails of the Upper Rio Grande
|2-5
|Salt Palace Convention Center,-Salt Lake City, UT
|Stitches Salt Lake City
|3-6
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Gansey Masterclass with Tina Barrett [fully booked]
|3-6
|Boston, MA
|Greater Boston Yarn Crawl
|3-6
|Chicago, IL
|Woolly Weekend in the Windy City
|4-6
|Blue Mountain Retreat Center, Knoxville, MD.
|Weekend Felting Retreat with Renate Maile-Moskowitz
|4-6
|Yandina, Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia
|Fibre Arts Festival
|4-6
|Near Kincaid Lake State Park, Falmouth, KY
|Kentucky Wool Festival
|4-6
|From Fife down around and back up the west side of the Puget Sound, WA
|Yarnival: PNW (Pacific Northwest) Fall Yarn Crawl
|5
|Mill Hill Park, Trenton, NJ
|Public Fiber Bombing
|5
|Queens Hall and Plas Hyfryd Hotel, Narberth, Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK
|West Wales Wool Show
|5-6
|PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC, Canada
|8th Annual Knit City: A Modern Fibre Event
|5-6
|Masham, Yorkshire Dales, England, UK
|34th Annual Masham Sheep Fair
|5-6
|Tunbridge Fairgrounds, Tunbridge, VT
|31th Annual Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival
|5-6
|Kit Carson Park, Taos, NM
|36th Annual Taos Wool Festival
|5-6
|Montpelier Station, Orange County, VA
|32nd Annual Fall Fiber Festival and Montpelier Sheepdog Trials
|5-6
|Dixon May Fair Grounds, Dixon, CA
|33rd Annual Lambtown USA Fiber Fair
|5-6
|Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Vista, CA
|7th Annual Vista Fiber Arts Fiesta
|5-6
|Clearbrook City Hall/Community Center, Clearbrook, MN
|5th Annual Farm to Fiber Festival
|5-12
|Villa Maddalena, Montisi, Tuscany, Italy
|Knitting in Tuscany
|5-12
|The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France
|Knitting & Crochet Workshop with Tutor Carol Meldrum
|6
|Boorowa, New South Wales, Australia
|23rd Annual Boorowa Irish Woolfest: The Running of the Sheep
|6-11
|Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Cat Bordhi’s Island Knitting Retreat
|6-12
|Online event
|Spin Together
|8-24
|Scotland
|A Luxurious Wooly Adventure
|9-13
|Sun Valley, Ketchum & Hailey, ID
|23rd Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival
|10-13
|Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London, England, UK
|Knitting & Stitching Show
|10-13
|Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI
|Fall Mini-Knitting Camp (Theme: Island Knitting)
|10-15
|Harveyville Project, Harveyville, KS
|Fall Fiber School (Yarn Oct. 10–13 | Felt Oct. 14–15)
|11-12
|IJsselhallen, Zwolle, Netherlands
|Dutch Knitting Festival (Nederlandse Breidagen)
|11-13
|Sugarloaf Mountain, MD
|Countryside Artisans Farm Tours
|11-20
|Hill Country, TX
|13th Annual Best Little Yarn Crawl in Texas
|12
|Lamar Community Center, St. Croix Falls, WI
|5th Annual Lamar Fiber Fest
|12
|Old Stone House & Washington Park, Brooklyn, NY
|8th Annual King’s County Fiber Festival
|12
|Community Christian Church, Camdenton, MO
|15th Annual Lake Area Fiber Arts Festival
|12-13
|Leelanau Community Cultural Center, Leland, MI
|19th Annual Leland Fiber Festival
|12-13
|Back roads of NH
|36th Annual New Hampshire Wool Arts Tour
|12-13
|Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, Ann Arbor, MI
|Fall Fiber Expo
|12-13
|Bakewell Agricultural Centre, Bakewell, Derbyshire, UK
|Bakewell Wool Gathering
|12-13
|Jackson County Fairgrounds, Central Point, OR
|10th Annual FiberMania
|12-13
|Summit Sports and Ice Complex, Dimondale, MI
|23rd Annual Michigan International Alpaca Fest
|12-19
|Villa Maddalena, Montisi, Tuscany, Italy
|Knitting in Tuscany
|13
|Brooke Sinnes Studio, Napa, CA
|Natural Dye Workshop with Brooke Sinnes
|13-18
|Island Inn, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Cat Bordhi’s Island Knitting Retreat
|13-18
|Harvey’s Point Hotel, Tawnyvorgal, Donegal, Ireland
|Northwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
|13-21
|Scotland, UK
|Best of Scotland Knitting Tour with Highlands
|13-21
|Ireland
|South of Ireland Knitting Tour with Aran Islands
|14
|Halcyon Yarn, Bath, ME
|Halcyon Annual Open House
|15-19
|Amherst, Northumberland Shore, Nova Scotia, Canada
|12th Annual Nova Scotia Fibre Arts Festival
|16-20
|Inverness Leisure Centre, Inverness, Scotland, UK
|4th Annual Loch Ness Knit Fest
|17-19
|International Centre, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
|Creativ Festival: A Celebration of Creativity
|17-20
|Holiday Inn Conference Center, Marshfield, WI
|“Knitter’s Choice” Project Workshop)
|17-20
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: There We Are Then – Brioche with Belinda Harris-Reid & Brenda M. Watson [fully booked]
|18-19
|Harrison County Fairgrounds, Corydon, IN
|Southern Indiana Fiber & Arts Festival
|18-20
|Madison, WI
|Madtown Yarn Shop Hop
|18-20
|Highland Lodge, Greensboro, VT
|Scottish Highlands Knitting Retreat with Donna Druchunas
|18-20
|Lincoln, NE
|Yarn-a-Holics Retreat Nebraska
|18-20
|Skipping Stone Beach B&B, Salt Spring Island, BC, Canada
|Take the Fear Out of Fair Isle Knitting with Kay Begley
|18-21
|Saddlebrook Resort, Wesley Chapel, FL
|Camp Stitches
|19
|Delmont Fire Hall, Delmont, PA
|RaggZ Fiber Affair
|19
|Woodstock Fairgrounds, Woodstock, Ontario, Canada
|11th Annual Woodstock Fleece Festival
|19
|Delmont Fire Hall, Delmont, PA
|RaggZ Fiber Affair
|19
|Ashland County Fairgrounds, Ashland, OH
|8th Annual Autumn Fiber Festival
|19-20
|Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck, NY
|New York State Sheep and Wool Festival
|19-20
|Evergreen Fairgrounds Building, Monroe, WA
|9th Annual Fiber Fusion Northwest
|19-20
|Ashland County Fairgrounds, Ashland, OH
|8th Annual Autumn Fiber Festival
|19-26
|The Barn, outside Brizambourg, Charente-Maritime, France
|Knitting & Crochet Retreat
|20
|Proto-Cathedral of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Sherman Oaks, CA
|Griffin Dyeworks & Fiber Arts Fall Fiber Frolic
|** 21
|Johnson County Fairgrounds, Iowa City, IA
|Shepherds Market Fall Fiber Festival
|21-26
|Parknasilla Hotel, Sneem, Co. Kerry, Ireland
|Southwest Ireland Luxury Knitting Retreat
|22-26
|Tennessee
|Nashville to Asheville Fibery Tour
|24-26
|Blodel Hall, St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle, WA
|Seattle Weavers’ Guild Annual Show & Sale
|24-27
|Good Commons Retreat Center, Plymouth, VT
|Yoga + Yarn Retreat
|24-27
|Taos, NM
|Taos Knitting Retreat w/ Norwegian Knitting Experts Arne & Carols [sold out]
|25-27
|Western NC Agricultural Center, Fletcher, NC
|Southeastern Animal Fiber Fair
|25-27
|Salon des Créateurs, Felletin, France
|National Wool Days (Journées Nationales de la Laine)
|26
|Cobble Hill Hall and Fairgrounds, BC, Canada
|Annual Cowichan Valley Fleece and Fibre Festival
|26
|Main Street, Cedar City, UT
|Sheep Parade: Cedar City Livestock & Heritage Festival
|26-27
|Kendal Leisure Centre, Kendal, Cumbria, England, UK
|7th Annual Kendal Wool Gathering
|26-27
|Singleton, New South Wales, Australia
|NSW Knitter’s Guild FibreFest
|26-Nov. 3
|Denmark
|Battenkill Fibers Knitters Tour of Denmark
|27
|Valley Oak Wool Mill, Woodland, CA
|Marcail Williams: Fleece Journey
|27-Nov. 1
|Island Inn, Friday Harbor, WA
|Cat Bordhi’s Restorative Year’s End Knitting Retreat
|29-Nov. 5
|Portugal and Spain
|Flavors of Portugal & Spain Knitting Cruise with Chris Bylsma
|31-Nov. 3
|Dutton Farmhouse, Dummerston, VT
|Vermont Retreat with Beth Brown-Reinsel: The Icelandic Lopapeysa
|31-Nov. 3
|Quechee Inn at Marshland Farms, Quechee, VT
|Knitting and Yoga Adventures with Beatrice Perron Dahlen
|31-Nov. 3
|Big Lynn Lodge, Little Switzerland, NC
|Fall Knit 1 Fall into Knitting
|1-2
|Conference Center, Steelville, MO
|Ozark Fiber Fling
|1-3
|Great Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH
|Vogue Knitting Live! Columbus
|1-3
|Perkins Mansion, Rochester, NY
|Weaver’s Guild Holiday Sale
|2
|Ontario, Canada
|Wool and Wanderlust Tour
|2
|Old Gregg School and Community Center, Spring Mills, PA
|Penns Valley Fiber Festival
|2
|Eyemouth Community Centre, Eyemouth, England, UK
|St Abbs Wool Festival
|2
|Peace Hill Farm, Charles City, VA
|Peace Hill Farm, Fiber and Craft Festival
|2
|Lane Agricultural Park, Murfreesboro, TN
|9th Annual Fiber in the Boro
|** 2-3
|Central Hall Westminster, London, England, UK
|Yarnporium
|2-3
|Mallary Complex, Eastern States Exposition, West Springfield, MA
|9th Annual Fiber Festival of New England
|2-3
|Civic Hall & The Grove School, Totnes, Devon, England, UK
|Stitch Fest South West
|2-11
|Pennsylvania
|Steel Valley Yarn Crawl
|** 3
|Eisenhower Community Center, Hopkins, MN
|7th Annual Fall Fiber Festival
|** 3-4
|Big 4 Building, Calgary Stampede Grounds, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|5th Annual Calgary Fibre Arts Fair
|4-7
|Lakedale Resort, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA
|Explore 4 Wild Card Retreat with Deb Robson: Color Blending with Wool and a Limited Palette
|** 5-6
|First United Methodist Church, Warren, PA
|Kinzua Knit-Away
|6-9
|Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Lake Buena Vista, FL
|4th Annual Magical Fiber Fantasy Retreat
|6-12
|Iceland
|Knitting on Ice with Hélène Magnússon
|7-10
|The Hacienda Hotel, Santa Fe, NM
|Interweave Escapes’ in Santa Fe, NM
|7-10
|Asbury Hills, Cleveland, SC
|South East Men’s Knitting Retreat
|7-10
|Simmonscourt, RDS, Dublin, Ireland
|Knitting & Stitching Show
|7-10
|Wisp Resort, McHenry, MD
|Knittreat
|7-10
|Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX
|Vogue Knitting Live! Intensive
|8-9
|Camp Cavell Conservancy, Lexington, MI
|Thumb Fiber Festival
|8-10
|Hill Country Youth Events Center, Kerrville, TX
|31st Annual Kid n’ Ewe & Llamas Too Festival
|8-10
|Sapphire Valley Resort, Sapphire, NC
|Fall Carolina Fiber Frolic
|8-11
|Resort at Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA
|Strung Along Retreat with Stephanie Pearl-McPhee: Practically Perfect
|8-11
|Downtown Ithaca Marriott, Ithaca, NY
|3rd Annual Knit Ithaca with Thea Colman Laura Nelkin
|8-11
|Nezinscot Farm, Turner, ME
|Weaving and Fiber Arts Weekend
|9
|Priory School, Hitchin, Herts, England, UK
|Festiwool: The Yarn and Wool Fair
|9
|Beach Middle School, Chelsea, MI
|Spinner’s Flock Fall Fleece Fair
|9-10
|Howard County Fairgrounds, West Friendship, MD
|Maryland Alpaca and Fleece Festival
|10
|Nile Shrine Golf Center, Mountlake Terrace, WA
|Yarn Revolution
|** 10-12
|Seattle Center Armory, Seattle, WA
|6th Annual Knit Fit
|14-17
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Understanding Your Yarn Better + Learn to Spin with Jackie Millichap [fully booked]
|14-17
|Big Lynn Lodge, Little Switzerland, NC
|Fall Knit 2 Fall into Knitting
|14-17
|Portland, OR
|Portland Knitting Experience w/ Julie Weisenberger, Brooklyn Tweek, Shibui Knits, Woolfolk Yarn and Habu Textiles
|14-17
|Pasadena Convention Center, Pasadena, CA
|Stitches SoCal
|15-16
|Canton Civic Center , Canton, TX
|East Texas Fiber Festival
|16
|Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, Terre Haute, IN
|WintersEve:
A Fiberarts Gathering
|16-17
|WTC Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
|2nd Annual Barcelona Knits
|17
|Nottingham Conference Centre, Nottingham, England, UK
|Nottingham Yarn Expo
|17
|Ace Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA
|Indie Knit & Spin: A Pittsburgh Indie Fiber Arts Marketplace
|21-24
|Parker Ranch, Clayton GGA
|Southeastern Yarn and Yoga Fall Retreat
|22-23
|Old Shawnee Town Hall, Shawnee, KS
|37th Annual Creative Hand Show and Sale sponsored by the Weavers Guild and the Fiber Guild of Kansas City
|28-Dec. 1
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Knitted Winterville Christmas with Alison Crowther-Smith [fully booked]
|28-Dec. 1
|Harrogate Convention Centre, Yorkshire, England, UK
|Knitting and Stitching Show
|29-Dec 1
|Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health, Stockbridge, MA
|Knit Pray Love: A Knitting and Yoga Retreat
|30-Dec. 6
|Tallinn, Estonia and Riga, Latvia
|Baltic Cities Christmas Markets Knitting Tour with Carol Meldrum [sold out]
|3-14
|Switzerland, Germany, France, the Netherlands
|Rhine Christmas Craft Markets Cruise & Knit Along with Chris Bylsma
|5-8
|Camden Harbour Inn, Camden, ME
|Interweave Escapes’ Knitting Retreat Christmas by the Sea
|5-8
|Iona House, Dawlish, Devon, England, UK
|The Knitting Hotal Learnaway: Festive Frolics at TKH with Belinda Harris-Reid & Brenda M. Watson [fully booked]
|5-15
|Switzerland, Germany, France, the Netherlands
|Danube Christmas Craft Markets Cruise and Knit Along with Karen Morin
|6-8, 13-15
|Sugarloaf Mountain, MD
|Countryside Artisans Studio Tours
|8
|Alpaca Pines Farm & Fiber Mill, Poplar Grove, IL
|Christmas at the Farm
|May 24-Sept. 2
|Maine
|3rd Annual Maine Yarn Cruise: Summer-Long Yarn Crawl Around Maine
|May 25-Aug. 31
|Wyoming
|2nd Annual Cowboy Yarn Crawl
|June 8-Sept. 4
|Ontario, Canada
|Cottage Country Yarn Crawl
|June 8-Aug. 17
|Hudson Valley, NY
|Hudson Valley Yarn Trail
|Year round, weekly each Thursday
|Iceland
|Cultural Knitting Day Tour – How We Knit in Iceland with Hélène Magnússon
|Year round
|Cedarburg-Grafton-Thiensville, WI
|Cedarburg Spur Fiber Arts Trail
|Year round
|Minnesota
|Pine to Prairie Fiber Arts Trail
|Year round
|Portland, OR
|The Traveling Ewe: Short day and weekend tours for knitters, crocheters, and spinners in the Portland, OR area
|Year round
|New Mexico
|New Mexico Fiber Arts Trails
|Year round
|Nazareth, PA
|Kraemer Yarns Manufacturing Tour
No comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.